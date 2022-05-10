Peptide Synthesis Market worth $730 million by 2026
This research study involved the extensive use of secondary sources, directories, and databases to identify and collect valuable information for the analysis of the global peptide synthesis market.
The global size of the peptide synthesis market was estimated through multiple approaches. A detailed market estimation approach was followed to estimate and validate the value of the peptide synthesis market and other dependent submarkets. These methods were also used extensively to estimate the size of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:
# The key players in the industry and market have been identified through extensive primary and secondary research.
# The revenues generated from the peptide synthesis business of leading players have been determined through primary and secondary research.
# All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.
Data Triangulation:
After arriving at the market size from the market size estimation process explained above, the total market was divided into several segments and subsegments. Data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed, wherever applicable, to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.
Expected Revenue Gains:
The global peptide synthesismarket is projected to USD 730million by 2026 from USD 515million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2021 and 2026.
Major Growth Influencing Factors:
Growth in this market is driven by the increasing use of peptides in pharmaceutical drugs, increase in research activities and availability of funding for R&D, and the development of advanced automated peptide synthesizers. Increasing R&D activities indicate the gradual development of a robust research base globally. However, the lack of a unified set of regulations for therapeutic peptides and the high cost of instruments are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.
The Solid Phase peptide synthesis segment accounted for the largest share of the technology segment in the peptide synthesis market in 2020.
Based on technology, the peptide synthesis market is segmented into solid-phase peptide synthesis, solution-phase peptide synthesis, and hybrid & recombinant technology. The solid-phase peptide synthesis segment accounted for the largest share of 62.0% of the peptide synthesis market in 2020. Solid-phase peptide synthesis is associated with several advantages, such as ease of operation, easy purification, short production cycles, high-level automation, and synthesis capabilities of long peptides in small quantities of amino acids. These advantages support the growth of the solid-phase peptide synthesis segment.
The reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the product & service segment in the peptide synthesis market in 2020.
Based on product & service, the peptide synthesis market is segmented into reagents, equipment, and services. In 2020, the reagents segment accounted for the largest share of 50.8% of the peptide synthesis market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing applications of peptides in therapeutics, drug design, and gene synthesis; frequent purchase of reagents in comparison to equipment; rising number of ongoing research projects involving peptide synthesis; and the availability of various peptide synthesis reagents in the market.
The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the peptide synthesis market in 2020.
Based on the region, the peptide synthesis market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the peptide synthesis market during the forecast period. Growing R&D funding, increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and rising R&D activities in the region are expected to drive market growth.
Key players in the peptide synthesis market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), GenScript Biotech Corporation (China), and Bachem Holding AG (Switzerland).
