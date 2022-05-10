Modular Data Center Market Predicted to Grow $37.8 billion by 2025
To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 10, 2022 ) The modular data center market size is expected to grow from USD 18.4 billion in 2020 to USD 37.8 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.4% during the forecast period. Modular data centers are manufactured by integrating prefabricated modules that are built inside a factory and shipped to the client site where they assembled, deployed, and commissioned. These data centers are highly scalable and energy efficient and can be rapidly deployed to meet the clients current and near-term needs.
The modular data center market comprises major vendors, such as the study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the modular data center market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The players in this market have embraced different strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market shares. New product launches and enhancements; and partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations, have been the most dominating strategies adopted by the major players from 2017 to 2020, which helped these organizations strengthen their offerings and broaden their customer base.
Dell Inc. (US) is among the leaders in the modular data center market with a prominent geographic presence. It has adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies and continues to enhance its expertise in modular data center through technology acquisitions, collaborations, and new product developments and product enhancements. For instance, In February 2020, Dell Technologies enabled edge computing solutions by its modular data center. The edge solution from Dell Technologies includes new edge server designs, smaller modular data centers, enhanced telemetry management, and a streaming analytics engine. Customers will be able to overcome edge compute, network, and storage challenge to uncover new insights through data analytics across the edge, core data centers, and public clouds.
HPE (US) has a strong foothold in the modular data center market. The company offers modular data center solutions to cater to the needs of the rapidly changing business environment. In August 2019, Rittal partnered with ABB and HPE to provide turnkey resilient micro-modular datacenters purpose-built for rough environments, which would help customers turn their data into action in real time.
Vertiv (US) is also a huge player in modular data center market. The company has improved its solutions periodically with new features that address the modern needs of the modular data center market. Vertiv caters to many verticals, giving it access to a large customer base. The company focuses on innovations and product developments to deliver differentiated products in the highly competitive modular data center market. For instance, in 2019, Vertiv launched containerized data centers and power systems in EMEA.
Modular Data Center Market by Solution (All-in-One Modules and Individual Modules), Service (Design and Consulting, Integration and Deployment, Support and Maintenance), Organization Size, Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025
