The Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment Market To Grow With Techno-Savvy Inputs
According to the latest research by Persistence Market Research, the Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment market is set to witness a growth of 5% during 2021-2031.
The Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment market is set to witness a growth of 5% during 2021-2031. Demand for Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment expects to witness steady recovery in the short-term, with an optimistic growth outlook in the long run. The growing advancement for the Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment market industry will offer lucrative opportunities in near future.
The WHO has described the global effects of multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR TB) as a “public health crisis”. In 2013, an estimated 480,000 new cases and 210,000 deaths were caused by MDR TB which is defined by resistance to isoniazid and rifampin, the 2 most effective anti-TB drugs.
In addition, approximately 9% of MDR TB cases are believed to be extensively drug-resistant (XDR TB), which implies additional resistance to any fluoroquinolone and at least 1 injectable second-line drug. Treatment of MDR and XDR TB requires prolonged therapy with toxic, poorly tolerated medications, and for patients in developing countries, access to active drugs may be limited.
Drug-resistant TB is the largest single source of antimicrobial resistance in the world. According to WHO, approximately half a million people worldwide are diagnosed with multi-drug-resistant TB each year, and about 8.5% of those people have XDR TB.
Common TB treatments don’t work on XDR TB, so people with this extreme form of the disease need to take a combination of around eight drugs for more than a year. This growing number of drug-resistant tuberculosis will act as a driver for drug-resistant tuberculosis treatment market growth in the forecasted period.
There has been continuous research going on in the drug-resistant tuberculosis treatment field. FDA is actively involved in the approval of the related drugs. For instance, in Aug 2019, FDA Approves Pretomanid for Highly Drug-Resistant Forms of Tuberculosis. This continuous R&D will attract the market in the forecasted period.
North America held the majority of the revenue share of the global market in 2020. There has been a significant increase in the number of cases of MDR-TB in the United States. Although cases of MDR-TB have been reported from many areas of the country, the majority of the cases are concentrated in large urban areas.
MDR-TB is difficult and expensive to treat. CDC has developed a National Action Plan to Combat Multidrug-Resistant Tuberculosis. The U.S. has large support from government and insurance providers to facilitate the healthcare system. As the cell therapy treatment are expensive the favorable healthcare system of the region will promote the growth of the market in the forecasted period. Besides being a developed nation clinical trials are going on in the region facilitating the adoption of cell therapy.
Asia is the second-largest market for drug-resistant tuberculosis treatment. According to WHO, it is estimated that 171,000 Rifampicin-resistant (RR) and multi-drug-resistant TB (MDR-TB) cases accounting for more than 35% of global burden appeared in the region in 2019, of which around 70,000 were started on second-line treatment in the same year.
Six out of the 30 high TB (and MDR-TB) burden countries are in the region are Bangladesh, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, India, Indonesia, Myanmar, and Thailand. Central Asia accounts for 85% of the tuberculosis incidence and more than 90% of drug-resistant tuberculosis cases emerging in the region. This huge prevalence of MDR and XDR in the region will give rise to a drug-resistant tuberculosis treatment market in the forecasted period.
Some of the key players of Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment include,
Sanofi
Novartis AG
Endo International plc
CMP Pharma
STI Pharma LLC
Akorn Incorporated
Lupin
Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Pfizer Inc
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
Lannett
Mylan N.V.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Fresenius Kabi AG
Key Segments
By Drug Class
Amoxicillin/Clavulanate
Bedaquiline
Carbapenems with Clavulanic Acid
Clofazimine
Cycloserine
Delamanid
Ethambutol
Ethionamide and Prothionamide
Fluoroquinolones
Levofloxacin
Moxifloxacin
Ciprofloxacin
Ofloxacin
Linezolid
Macrolides
Azithromycin
Clarithromycin
p-Aminosalicylic Acid
Pyrazinamide
By Disease Type
Multidrug-Resistant TB (MDR TB)
Extensively Drug-resistant TB (XDR TB)
By Treatment Type
First-Line Anti-TB Drugs
Second-Line Anti-TB Drugs
Others
By Distribution channel
Hospital Pharmacy
Online Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Others
About Us: Persistence Market Research
