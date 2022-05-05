The Future of the Multi-Factor Authentication Industry: Interesting Highlights and Emerging Key Players
To determine and forecast the global MFA by technology, component, application, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region from 2021 to 2026, and analyze the various macroeconomic and microeconomic factors that affect the market growth
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 05, 2022 ) The global MFA market size is projected to grow from USD 11.1 billion in 2021 to USD 23.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.2% during the forecast period. Major driving factors for the MFA market include rise in security breaches, fraud, and data identity thefts, surge in use of BYOD/ IoT devices, high demand for cloud-based MFA solutions and services, high volume of online transactions, and stringent government regulations.
Key and innovative vendors in the MFA market include Micro Focus (UK), Broadcom (US), Microsoft (US), OneSpan (US), Okta (US), Thales (France), RSA Security (US), Duo Security (US), Ping Identity (US), HID Global (US), ESET (Slovakia), ForgeRock (US), CyberArk (US), OneLogin (US), SecureAuth (US), Oracle (US), Salesforce (US), Secret Double Octopus (Israel), Silverfort (Israel), Trusona (US), FusionAuth (US), HYPR (US), Keyless (US), and Luxchain (Hong Kong).
Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=231220047
These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches and product enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their presence in the MFA market. Partnerships, agreements and collaborations, and new product launches have been the most adopted strategies by the major players from 2018 to 2021 to innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.
RSA Security was acquired by EMC Corporation in 2006 and operated as a division within EMC. When EMC was acquired by Dell Technologies in 2016, RSA became part of Dell Technologies. Dell Technologies announced the sale of its legacy security firm RSA to a consortium of investors led by Symphony Technology Group (STG) in February 2020. RSA was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in California, US. STG is a private equity firm and one of the market-leading companies in data, software, and analytics. RSA provides RSA SecurID Suite that enables organizations of all sizes to mitigate identity risk and maintain compliance without impeding user productivity. It ensures that users have appropriate access and confirms they are who they say they are with a modern, convenient user experience. It also provides unified visibility and control across different applications and areas within an organization. The company provides essential cybersecurity capabilities that fuse comprehensive visibility with advanced analytics designed to enable more effective detection and response, and drive faster, better-informed decisions to help manage an organization’s security and risk posture. RSA solutions are engineered to enable organizations to detect, investigate, and respond to advanced attacks; confirm and manage identities; and, ultimately, help reduce IP theft, fraud, and cybercrime. The company has been engaged in providing security solutions and offers security solutions in the areas of managing organizational risk, safeguarding mobile access and collaboration, preventing online fraud, and defending against advanced threats. The company operates in the Americas, APAC, Europe, MEA.
Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=231220047
OneSpan was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Illinois, US. In May 2018, VASCO changed its name to OneSpan, with a new ticker symbol OSPN. The company is a specialist in user authentication, electronic signature, digital signature, online application security, mobile app security, Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), digital identities, user convenience, transaction data signing, network security, two-factor authentication, and SaaS. The company has industry expertise in the areas of financial services, banking, insurance, and government. It has more than 10,000 customers, including the world’s top banks, such as Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, and Public Bank. The company has a global presence with main offices in Chicago, Montreal, Brussels, and Zurich.
Multi-Factor Authentication Market by Component (Hardware, Solutions, and Services), Model Type (Two, Three, Four, and Five-Factor), Organization Size, End User (BFSI, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Government), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Key and innovative vendors in the MFA market include Micro Focus (UK), Broadcom (US), Microsoft (US), OneSpan (US), Okta (US), Thales (France), RSA Security (US), Duo Security (US), Ping Identity (US), HID Global (US), ESET (Slovakia), ForgeRock (US), CyberArk (US), OneLogin (US), SecureAuth (US), Oracle (US), Salesforce (US), Secret Double Octopus (Israel), Silverfort (Israel), Trusona (US), FusionAuth (US), HYPR (US), Keyless (US), and Luxchain (Hong Kong).
Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=231220047
These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches and product enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their presence in the MFA market. Partnerships, agreements and collaborations, and new product launches have been the most adopted strategies by the major players from 2018 to 2021 to innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.
RSA Security was acquired by EMC Corporation in 2006 and operated as a division within EMC. When EMC was acquired by Dell Technologies in 2016, RSA became part of Dell Technologies. Dell Technologies announced the sale of its legacy security firm RSA to a consortium of investors led by Symphony Technology Group (STG) in February 2020. RSA was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in California, US. STG is a private equity firm and one of the market-leading companies in data, software, and analytics. RSA provides RSA SecurID Suite that enables organizations of all sizes to mitigate identity risk and maintain compliance without impeding user productivity. It ensures that users have appropriate access and confirms they are who they say they are with a modern, convenient user experience. It also provides unified visibility and control across different applications and areas within an organization. The company provides essential cybersecurity capabilities that fuse comprehensive visibility with advanced analytics designed to enable more effective detection and response, and drive faster, better-informed decisions to help manage an organization’s security and risk posture. RSA solutions are engineered to enable organizations to detect, investigate, and respond to advanced attacks; confirm and manage identities; and, ultimately, help reduce IP theft, fraud, and cybercrime. The company has been engaged in providing security solutions and offers security solutions in the areas of managing organizational risk, safeguarding mobile access and collaboration, preventing online fraud, and defending against advanced threats. The company operates in the Americas, APAC, Europe, MEA.
Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=231220047
OneSpan was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Illinois, US. In May 2018, VASCO changed its name to OneSpan, with a new ticker symbol OSPN. The company is a specialist in user authentication, electronic signature, digital signature, online application security, mobile app security, Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), digital identities, user convenience, transaction data signing, network security, two-factor authentication, and SaaS. The company has industry expertise in the areas of financial services, banking, insurance, and government. It has more than 10,000 customers, including the world’s top banks, such as Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, and Public Bank. The company has a global presence with main offices in Chicago, Montreal, Brussels, and Zurich.
Multi-Factor Authentication Market by Component (Hardware, Solutions, and Services), Model Type (Two, Three, Four, and Five-Factor), Organization Size, End User (BFSI, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Government), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.