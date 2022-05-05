Higher Education Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis 2020
Higher Education Market size is expected to grow from USD 13.7 billion in 2020 to USD 35.8 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.1% during the forecast period
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 05, 2022 ) The global Higher Education Market size is expected to grow from USD 13.7 billion in 2020 to USD 35.8 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.1% during the forecast period. A growing number of higher education enrollments is a major driver for the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The higher education market comprises major providers, such as Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Dell Technologies (US), VMware (US), Xerox (US), ServiceNow (US), Unifyed (US), Ellucian (US), Hyland Software (US), Blackbaud (US), Cisco (US), Verizon (US), Blackboard (US), Civitas Learning (US), Remind (US), Instructure (US) and Anthology (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the higher education market with their company profiles, recent developments, COVID-19 developments, and key market strategies.
The players in this market have embraced different strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market shares. New product launches and enhancements; and partnerships, contracts, and collaborations, have been the most dominating strategies adopted by the major players from 2018 to 2020, which helped them strengthen their offerings and broaden their customer base.
Oracle (US) has a strong foothold in the higher education market with its robust offerings. Oracle Student Cloud solution includes different modules, such as Oracle Student Management, Oracle Student Financial Planning, Oracle Student Recruiting, Oracle Student Engagement, Student Support, and Practical Path. The company markets and sells its products and services through a network of direct and indirect sales channels to businesses of all sizes in various industries, such as consumer goods and retail, utilities, manufacturing, automotive, and transportation and logistics.
SAP (Germany) is among the leaders in the higher education market with a prominent geographic presence. The company has alliances with many leading companies and has adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies to maintain a strong foothold in the industry. For instance, in June 2020, SAP announced the availability of the student edition of SAP Learning Hub. The enhanced version was launched in partnership with the SAP University Alliances and the SAP Next-Gen programs. The enhanced SAP Learning Hub will help SAP in strengthening its collaboration with universities and research organizations.
