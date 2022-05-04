Ebola Treatment Market 2022 Global Projection By Key Players
Ebola Treatment Market Segmented By treatment type such as Vaccine (Under Trials) and Drugs (Under Trials)
The pharmaceutical industry is making use of AI for discovering new-fangled drugs. January 2020 witnessed the invention of the very first drug molecule using AI, whose patent lay with Japanese and British scientists. The medicine is being used for treating OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder). Likewise, several promising formulas are being discovered as an outcome of AI-enabled lab experimenting. This would be how the pharmaceutical arm of the healthcare vertical look shortly.
Ebola viral infection was first observed in The Democratic Republic of Congo (named after a river called Zaire) in 1976. Ebola is a viral disease which frequently causes lethal haemorrhagic fever in humans. The harmful consequences of Ebola viral infection are that the viruses can be used as potential biological weapon.
The symptoms of Ebola viral infection include sudden onset of fever, sore throat, headaches, extreme tiredness, vomiting, skin rash, muscular pain, etc. Ebola virus causes haemorrhagic fever which may lead to internal or external bleeding. The symptoms appear anywhere from 2 to 21 days after exposure to Ebola, though the average is 8 to 10 days.
Diagnostic tests are now being done by ELISA (Antigen-capture enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay), Polymerase Chain Reaction, Virus Location, IgM Elisa and Immunohistochemistry testing. Few vaccines and medical treatments for Ebola are in pipeline and due to the absence of effective treatments, the pharmaceutical companies now have big opportunities in the market globally.
As per WHO, several care rehydration methods are adopted with fluid injection orally and other treatments are also taken care of which improves the survival rate. Top drug companies such as Hemispherx Biopharma, Biochryst Pharmaceuticals, Nano Vircides, Serepata Therapeutics, NewLink Genetics and Mapp Biopharmaceuticals are among the key players in the global Ebola treatment market and are conducting trials on a set of experimental drugs.
The global Ebola treatment market growth is driven by the increasing incidence rates of Ebola viral infection and Ebola outbreaks. As per WHO, U.S. & U.K. governments, availability of different treatment procedures to treat Ebola is expected to drive the Ebola viral disease market growth during the forecast period.
The Ebola treatment market also includes therapies for those who already have Ebola, and vaccines to prevent the deadly virus. Various drug companies and regulators in the U.S. are taking a two-pronged approach in finding a way to treat the virus. Approval of vaccines are taking a longer time but when vaccines undergo trials, adoption and availability could be a limiting factor for global Ebola treatment market growth.
Market Segmentation
basis of treatment type
Vaccine (Under Trials)
cAd3-Zebov
rVSV-Zebov
TKMEbola
AVI-7537
HAVE GOT
BCRX
NNVC
Drugs (Under Trials)
Brincidofovir
ZMapp
Favipiravir
Zoloft
Vascor
basis of end user
Hospitals
500+ Beds
250-499 Beds
Less than 250 Beds
Ambulatory Surgery Centres
Specialized Clinics
Army Camps (Veteran Facilities)
Geographically, the global Ebola treatment market is segmented into five regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Control measures are established in Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Guinea. Previously affected countries are Nigeria, Senegal, Spain, U.S., Mali, U.K. and Italy.
Among all regions, MEA are expected to witness a high growth rate over the forecast period owing to the large number of affected population in these regions. North America is the major contributor to the global Ebola treatment market mainly due to its pharmaceutical companies having hubs in the U.S. & Europe.
MEA is recovering from medical crisis and is anticipated to have a positive landscape for the growth of the global Ebola treatment market. A healthy CAGR is projected to be registered in the global Ebola treatment market due to a surge in the number of pharmaceuticals and healthcare initiatives being undertaken globally.
The key players in the global Ebola Treatment market are,
Arbutus Biopharma
GlaxoSmithKline
Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
NanoViricides, Inc.
NewLink Genetics Corporation
Chimerix, Inc.
Sarepta Therapeutics
Mapp Biopharmaceutical, Inc.
