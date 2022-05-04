Complement Deficiency Tests Market 2022 Global Projection By Key Players
Complement Deficiency Tests Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2017 - 2025
The healthcare vertical is growing at a rapid pace all over. There are hordes of healthcare opportunities available. Digitization is making a constructive entry into the vertical. Plus, with an influx of AI technology, profound diagnostics of the diseases are being made possible. There is customized medical software to execute this. As such, the Complement Deficiency Tests Market is bound to climb the digitized pedestal in the years to come.
Complement is the group of serum glycoprotein, the part of innate immune system that enhances the ability of antibodies and macrophages to clear the damaged cells and pathogens. Complement also promotes inflammation and aids in enhancing the immune response. The complement system is activated through a cascade.
Complement deficiency is a primary immunodeficiency disorder. Deficiency in any component of complement can lead to immunosuppression, infections and sepsis. Clinical indication for complement deficiency include bacterial infection, autoimmune disease or episodes of angioedema.
The deficiency can be either inherited or acquired, also it can be either complete or partial. One can screen the complement deficiency using different diagnosis test such as by performing the total serum complement classic hemolytic complement test or alternative hemolytic complement test.
Complement deficiency test are ordered when a patient has unexplained systems or auto immune diseases such as Systemic Lupus Erythematous (SLE), Rheumatoid Arthritis, cryoglobulinemia. According to American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA), 50 million Americans suffer from autoimmune diseases which can be a significant factor attributing to the rise in global complement deficiency test market.
Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as kidney disease, serum sickness may be one of the factor resulting in rise of the global complement deficiency test market. Rise in the rate of common variable immunodeficiency disease, rise in recurrent microbial infection such as Streptococcus pneumoniae, Neisseria meningitides, and Neisseria gonorrhea are the key factors likely to propel the growth of the global complement deficiency test market through 2024.
High cost of therapies and lack of proper reimbursement are the few of the factors that are likely to hamper the growth of the global complement deficiency market during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation:
Based on Test Type
Serological and Immunological Assay
Molecular Diagnostic tests
Immunohistochemistry Techniques
Others
Based on Treatment
Immunoglobulin therapy
Stem Cell therapy
Gene therapy
Antimicrobial and antibiotics
Others
Based on End Users
Hospitals
Diagnostic Laboratories
Research Laboratories
On the basis of the test type, the global complement deficiency test market is segmented into serological and immunological assay, molecular diagnostic test, Immunohistochemistry Techniques and others. The molecular diagnostic test are expected to register high growth through 2024 owing to ease of use, quicker and efficient results as compared to serology testing.
On the basis of treatment the global complement deficiency market is divided into Immunoglobulin therapy, Stem cell therapy, gene therapy, Antimicrobial and antibiotics and others. Immunoglobulin therapy segments holds the largest share in the global market.
The stem cell therapy is expected to register high growth through 2024 due to continuous improvement and development in stem cell domain. Based on the end user, the global complement deficiency market is segmented into hospitals, research laboratories and diagnostic laboratories.
On the basis of geography, the global complement deficiency test market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. North America region held the highest share of the global market in terms of value and volume followed by Europe.
Rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases such as SLE, prevalence of chronic diseases such glomerulonephritis, growing awareness of people towards new technologies involved in complement deficiency test are the factors attributing to the growth of global market in North America.
Asia pacific region is expected to anticipate a high growth in the global market owing to factors like rising prevalence of chronic diseases, autoimmune disease, developing infrastructure of research sector, willingness of people to spend on new therapeutics etc.
Some of the key players operating in the global complement deficiency test market are Wako Diagnostics, Kypha, LLC, Beckman Coulter, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Abbiotec, LLC, Acris Antibodies GmbH, Linscott’s Directory, Linscott’s USA, Assaypro LLC among the others worldwide. To maintain a significant position in the global complement deficiency test market major players are operating such as manufacturing efficient and cost effective tests.
