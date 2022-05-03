The Predictive Genetic Testing Market to Witness A Steadfast Growth Backed By Digital Transformation
Predictive genetic testing is used to detect genetic diseases such as Huntington’s diseases, cancer, and neurodegenerative diseases. Predictive genetic testing identifies specific gene alteration, DNA analysis and genetic material. Growing number of tests
The global Predictive Genetic Testing Market is estimated to grow noticeably in the next 10 years. With personalization doing the rounds, the healthcare vertical is also not expected to escape. With digitization, not just the track record of the patient but also the precautionary measures to be taken could be put forth. This would be how the healthcare vertical go about in the subsequent period.
Predictive genetic testing is used to detect genetic diseases such as Huntington’s diseases, cancer, and neurodegenerative diseases. Predictive genetic testing identifies specific gene alteration, DNA analysis and genetic material. Growing number of tests to help to treat and manage individual health conditions Is anticipated drive the market for predictive genetic testing over the study period.
Numerous methods are practiced nowadays used for predictive genetic testing, the selection of test is purely dependent on the type of irregularity. Prenatal and genomic testing are the main type of technology used to detect anomalies in the DNA sequence, protein structure and chromosome structure.
A sharp trend in utilization of predictive genetic testing for diagnosis and treatment of rare disease and genetic anomaly has been observed, driving the growth of the predictive genetic testing market.
The screening of cancer and genetic abnormalities involves the use of fluorescence in situ hybridization, Comparative genomic hybridization and Karyotyping indirectly propelling the demand of the predictive genetic market
The emerging demand for predictive genetic testing is largely arising from the increased awareness of the people towards cardiac care. The major factor driving the growth of predictive genetic testing market is increasing prevalence of cancer and genetic disorders coupled with growing awareness about personalized medicine.
The continuously growing adoption pf genetic testing and advancement in genetic testing technique is driving the demand for predictive genetic testing market. Moreover, the growing adoption of diagnostic test based on the genetic makeup of the cell, and detailed diagnosis also increases the probabilities for adopting Predictive genetic testing techniques consequently increasing demand for Predictive genetic testing.
The rapidly developing medical care technologies and inventions are the key factor in early detection of genetic disorders. However, stringent regulatory guidelines for instrument used in Predictive genetic testing coupled with limited awareness about genetic testing is estimated to restrain growth of the Predictive genetic testing market.
Market Segmentation
Test Type
Predictive Testing
Predictive Diagnostics
Genetic Susceptibility Test
Population Screening
Wellness Genomic testing
Skin & Metabolism Genetics
Nutria Genetics
Others
Consumer Genomics
Technology
Professional
DTC
Application
Consumer Genomics
Colon Cancer
Cardiovascular screening
Breast & Ovarian Cancer
Parkinsonism / Alzheimer’s Disease
Diabetic Screening & Monitoring
Prostate cancer
Orthopedic & Musculoskeletal
Others
Some of the major key players competing in the global Predictive genetic testing Market are Myriad Genetics, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Illumina, Inc., Genesis GeneticsThermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., , Agilent Technologies, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Counsyl, Inc., ARUP Laboratories. BGI among others.
About Us: Persistence Market Research
About Us: Persistence Market Research
