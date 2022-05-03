Automated Dispensing Cabinets Market 2022 Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2031
Automated Dispensing Cabinets Market Segmented By product type such as Centralized Automated Dispensing Systems and Decentralized Automated Dispensing Systems
With the fact that AI technology would be helping the medical professionals in the execution of daily tasks, the other side states that hackers could also exploit this technology for attacking medical systems, and stealing protected healthcare information can’t be ignored. Medical cybersecurity professionals will have an uphill task herein. This would be the direction the Automated Dispensing Cabinets Market would be going to in the next decade.
Automated dispensing cabinets are designed to provide easy mobility, efficiency, safety, and comfort ability as possible to healthcare professional and improve nursing point of care that help to target changing healthcare needs. The automated dispensing cabinets are used in the treatment of bedridden patients, thus improving patient outcomes. It allows easy dispensing of medicine that reduces the error in medication and ensures patient safety. Good ergonomic design of the medical carts reduce the risk of repetitive stress injuries among healthcare professionals.
Nowadays, integration of information technology in the dispensing cabinets, helps to manage patient data creating electronic health records within a day and billing transaction. Different types of dispensing cabinets are used with added features in healthcare units, such as hospitals, clinics, laboratories and others to provide point of care service to patients.
According to a survey conducted by the VA medical center in Topeka, capital city of the U.S. state of Kansas stated that bar coding has reduced medication error rate by 86% and has hugely improved patient safety and care. Manufacturers are holding interest in the automated dispensing cabinet market as they are understanding the need for long term pharmaceutical to provide secure and affordable medication system with zero error.
One of the biggest benefits of these automated dispensing cabinet is quicker service, as there is no need for the patient to wait long to receive medication. A research study published in Canadian Journal of Hospital Pharmacy shows that after implementation of ADDs, the proportion of nurses’ time spent on medication-related activities decreased from 10.2% to 5.6% and time spent on charting or documentation decreased from 28.0% to 16.9%. Some drawbacks related to automated dispensing system are that systems work on cloud computing technologies which makes it difficult to get installed in lesser developed nations where the services are not properly functional.
Dispensing errors may occur due may lead to many patients receiving wrong medication before the problem is identified. Complicated interface is difficult to use by the healthcare professionals. Pharmacy can still stock the wrong medication in a given drug cabinet, and a clinician can still pick a “look-alike” medication from an adjacent drug drawer, which may restrain the growth of the automated dispensing cabinet market in the near future.
The global market automated dispensing cabinets is segmented on basis of product type, end user and geography:
product type
Centralized Automated Dispensing Systems
Robotic Automated Systems
Manually Operated Unit-Dose System
Decentralized Automated Dispensing Systems
End User
Hospitals
Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Diagnostic Centers
Others
The global market for automated dispensing cabinets is segmented into product type and end user. Based on the product type, the automated dispensing cabinets market is segmented into centralized automated dispensing systems, which is further sub segment into robotic automated systems and manually operated unit-dose system and decentralized automated dispensing systems.
Based on the end user, the market is hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and diagnostic center. According to an article published in, Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health, among ward-based automated dispensing systems, dispensing errors, medication errors and medication-related events were decreased by approximately 30-40%. The global automated dispensing cabinet market is going to increase significantly is near future as is reduces the medication dispensing error.
By regional presence, the global automated dispensing cabinets market is segmented into five broad regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America market is expected to dominate in terms of revenue share, owing to the high availability of advanced products. Increasing penetration of leading companies in the region along with increase in patient population.
Significant economic development has led to an increase in healthcare availability in Asia Pacific region, growing number of multi-specialty clinics and hospitals and penetration of global players in Asia is expected to fuel demand for automated dispensing cabinet market
Some of the major players in automated dispensing cabinets are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Omnicell, Inc., Aesynt Incorporated, Avery Weigh-Tronix, ScriptPro LLC, Capsa Solutions, Pearson Medical Technologies, RxMedic Systems, Inc., Accu-Chart Plus Healthcare Systems, Inc., McKesson Corporation, ARxIUM, Yuyama Co., Ltd, TriaTech Medical Systems, TouchPoint Medical, Cerner Corporation and others
