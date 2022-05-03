Managed Services Market Witness the Growth of $354.8 billion by 2026
To provide detailed information about the key factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the market
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 03, 2022 ) According to a research report "Managed Services Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Service Type (Managed Security, Managed Network, and Managed Data Center and IT Infrastructure), Vertical, Organization Size, Deployment Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Managed Services market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period, to reach USD 354.8 billion by 2026 from USD 242.9 billion in 2021.
Enterprises across the globe and verticals are highly investing in their IT infrastructure to maintain their competitive position and attain operational excellence. As enterprises are adopting highly complex technologies regardless of their size, they turn to MSPs to manage their IT infrastructure, thus delivering services faster and more efficiently. These technologies are forcing enterprises to redefine their business strategies and emphasize information security. Managed services help enterprises maintain and manage the IT infrastructure and address risks associated with IT assets in an efficient and cost-effective way. This helps enterprises focus on their core competency without increasing the IT footprint.
The managed services market report includes major vendors, such as are IBM (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Accenture (Ireland), Atos (France), Cisco (US), DXC (US), TCS (India), Rackspace (US), AT&T (US), Verizon (US), Dimension Data (South Africa), Infosys (India), HCL (India), Ericssion (Sweden), GTT Communications (US), NTT Data (Japan), Happiest Minds (India), Huawei (China), Nokia Networks (Finland), CenturyLink (US), Wipro (India), Cognizant (US), Capgemini (France), BT (UK), Deloitte (UK), Secureworks (US), Alert Logic(US), BAE Systems (UK), Trustwave (US), Hughes (US), MeTtel (US), Microland (India), Optanix (US), Essintial (US), Intact Tech (US), 1-Net (Singapore), Ascend technologies (US), SecureKloud (India), Aunalytics (US), AC3 (Australia), Cloud Specialists (Australia), Corsica Technologies (US), and Empist (US). The major players in the managed services market have implemented various growth strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market shares. Key players such as Accenture, IBM, Fujitsu, Atos, and Cisco have majorly adopted many growth strategies, such as new services and product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships, to expand their service portfolios and grow further in the managed services market.
To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure
Atos is a global leader in secure and decarbonized digital with a range of market-leading digital solutions along with consultancy services, digital security and decarbonization offerings; an end-to-end partnership approach. It offers managed services and BPO, cloud operations, big data and cybersecurity solutions, and transactional services. It is the worldwide IT partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games. SAP, Microsoft, Cisco, Oracle, and AWS are some of the leading partners of Atos. It offers various managed services which includes security services, public cloud, workplace services, infrastructure services, and digital video surveillance. The company offers its solutions and services through three business segments: infrastructure and data management, business and platform solutions, and big data and cybersecurity. Products and solutions offered by Atos include enterprise servers, data centers, and integrated systems, application development, big data, and analytics and consulting.
Atos has a strong presence around the globe with more than 105,000 employees and a presence in more than 70 countries. The company caters to various verticals such as manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, public sector and defense, telecommunications and media, and resources and services.
Cisco invests in R&D activities to offer its customers new and technologically advanced products and solutions, which would deliver maximum results with minimum spending. This tradition of innovation continues with industry-leading products and solutions in the company’s core development areas of routing and switching, as well as in advanced technologies such as home networking, IP telephony, optical networking, security, storage area networking, and wireless technology. In addition to its products, Cisco provides a broad range of service offerings, including technical support and advanced services. The company offers various technological assistance in the blockchain, security, and cloud. It also offers services, such as advisory, implementation, training, optimization, management, and technical, to enable customers to efficiently manage their businesses. These services are categorized into technical support services and advanced services. Technical support services aim at ensuring the operating efficiency of the products by keeping the system up to date with the latest application software. Advance services are offered for cloud, security, and analytics, which provide responsive, preventive, and consultative support to technologies related to networking. Cisco offers various managed services such as managed security services, managed data center services, managed network services, managed collaboration services, and managed workplace services.
Cisco has a worldwide presence with more than 77,000 employees and caters to clients operating in government, financial services, health, utility, communication, oil & gas, manufacturing, retail & consumer service, and transportation & logistics sectors.
IBM is a leading cloud platform and cognitive solutions company. It. The company’s major operating sector consists of five business segments, namely, cognitive solutions (AI), global business services, technology services and cloud platforms, systems, and global financing. IBM focuses on strengthening its product portfolio by launching new and advanced solutions in these sectors. It helps customers streamline business processes and enhance data-driven decision-making capabilities. It offers a broad product portfolio that includes Analytics, Intelligent Automation, Cloud Computing, Blockchain, Business Operations, IT Infrastructure, Mobile Technology, Security, Software Development, and Supply Chain Management. As of December 2020, the company has 345,000 employees.
IBM offers an array of services, including infrastructure services, outsourcing, application management services, Global Process Services (GPS), maintenance and support, consulting, and other managed services. It offers managed services such as enterprise application services, managed mobility services, workplace services, backup and recovery services, network services, security services, and storage services. IBM has expanded its managed services in the cloud services such as Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-service (PaaS), and Software-as-a-service (SaaS).
IBM caters to various verticals, including automotive, telecommunications, financial services, health, aerospace & defense, insurance, life sciences, and retail. It nurtures an ecosystem of global business partners operating in more than 170 countries. IBM research constitutes the largest industrial research organization globally, with 12 labs across six continents spread across the Americas, Europe, MEA, and APAC.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Enterprises across the globe and verticals are highly investing in their IT infrastructure to maintain their competitive position and attain operational excellence. As enterprises are adopting highly complex technologies regardless of their size, they turn to MSPs to manage their IT infrastructure, thus delivering services faster and more efficiently. These technologies are forcing enterprises to redefine their business strategies and emphasize information security. Managed services help enterprises maintain and manage the IT infrastructure and address risks associated with IT assets in an efficient and cost-effective way. This helps enterprises focus on their core competency without increasing the IT footprint.
The managed services market report includes major vendors, such as are IBM (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Accenture (Ireland), Atos (France), Cisco (US), DXC (US), TCS (India), Rackspace (US), AT&T (US), Verizon (US), Dimension Data (South Africa), Infosys (India), HCL (India), Ericssion (Sweden), GTT Communications (US), NTT Data (Japan), Happiest Minds (India), Huawei (China), Nokia Networks (Finland), CenturyLink (US), Wipro (India), Cognizant (US), Capgemini (France), BT (UK), Deloitte (UK), Secureworks (US), Alert Logic(US), BAE Systems (UK), Trustwave (US), Hughes (US), MeTtel (US), Microland (India), Optanix (US), Essintial (US), Intact Tech (US), 1-Net (Singapore), Ascend technologies (US), SecureKloud (India), Aunalytics (US), AC3 (Australia), Cloud Specialists (Australia), Corsica Technologies (US), and Empist (US). The major players in the managed services market have implemented various growth strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market shares. Key players such as Accenture, IBM, Fujitsu, Atos, and Cisco have majorly adopted many growth strategies, such as new services and product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships, to expand their service portfolios and grow further in the managed services market.
To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure
Atos is a global leader in secure and decarbonized digital with a range of market-leading digital solutions along with consultancy services, digital security and decarbonization offerings; an end-to-end partnership approach. It offers managed services and BPO, cloud operations, big data and cybersecurity solutions, and transactional services. It is the worldwide IT partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games. SAP, Microsoft, Cisco, Oracle, and AWS are some of the leading partners of Atos. It offers various managed services which includes security services, public cloud, workplace services, infrastructure services, and digital video surveillance. The company offers its solutions and services through three business segments: infrastructure and data management, business and platform solutions, and big data and cybersecurity. Products and solutions offered by Atos include enterprise servers, data centers, and integrated systems, application development, big data, and analytics and consulting.
Atos has a strong presence around the globe with more than 105,000 employees and a presence in more than 70 countries. The company caters to various verticals such as manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, public sector and defense, telecommunications and media, and resources and services.
Cisco invests in R&D activities to offer its customers new and technologically advanced products and solutions, which would deliver maximum results with minimum spending. This tradition of innovation continues with industry-leading products and solutions in the company’s core development areas of routing and switching, as well as in advanced technologies such as home networking, IP telephony, optical networking, security, storage area networking, and wireless technology. In addition to its products, Cisco provides a broad range of service offerings, including technical support and advanced services. The company offers various technological assistance in the blockchain, security, and cloud. It also offers services, such as advisory, implementation, training, optimization, management, and technical, to enable customers to efficiently manage their businesses. These services are categorized into technical support services and advanced services. Technical support services aim at ensuring the operating efficiency of the products by keeping the system up to date with the latest application software. Advance services are offered for cloud, security, and analytics, which provide responsive, preventive, and consultative support to technologies related to networking. Cisco offers various managed services such as managed security services, managed data center services, managed network services, managed collaboration services, and managed workplace services.
Cisco has a worldwide presence with more than 77,000 employees and caters to clients operating in government, financial services, health, utility, communication, oil & gas, manufacturing, retail & consumer service, and transportation & logistics sectors.
IBM is a leading cloud platform and cognitive solutions company. It. The company’s major operating sector consists of five business segments, namely, cognitive solutions (AI), global business services, technology services and cloud platforms, systems, and global financing. IBM focuses on strengthening its product portfolio by launching new and advanced solutions in these sectors. It helps customers streamline business processes and enhance data-driven decision-making capabilities. It offers a broad product portfolio that includes Analytics, Intelligent Automation, Cloud Computing, Blockchain, Business Operations, IT Infrastructure, Mobile Technology, Security, Software Development, and Supply Chain Management. As of December 2020, the company has 345,000 employees.
IBM offers an array of services, including infrastructure services, outsourcing, application management services, Global Process Services (GPS), maintenance and support, consulting, and other managed services. It offers managed services such as enterprise application services, managed mobility services, workplace services, backup and recovery services, network services, security services, and storage services. IBM has expanded its managed services in the cloud services such as Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-service (PaaS), and Software-as-a-service (SaaS).
IBM caters to various verticals, including automotive, telecommunications, financial services, health, aerospace & defense, insurance, life sciences, and retail. It nurtures an ecosystem of global business partners operating in more than 170 countries. IBM research constitutes the largest industrial research organization globally, with 12 labs across six continents spread across the Americas, Europe, MEA, and APAC.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.