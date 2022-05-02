The Surgical Imaging Market is to be driven by an influx of IOMT, reaching US$ 1,384.5 million between 2017-2026
As per the report by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global surgical imaging market is expected to experience moderate growth throughout the forecast period 2017-2026. The market is estimated to increase to 4.4% CAGR. By the end of 2026, the global
The Surgical Imaging Market is expected to grow on a decent note, i.e. reach US$ 1,384.5 million at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2017-2026. VR-based healthcare solution providers are creating ripples and are expected to continue with the same even in the forecast period. The services include critical procedure simulations, medical training, stroke rehabilitation, non-motor and motor rehabilitation, pain relief, autism care, anxiety reduction, and even battling depression. This would be the case with the healthcare vertical shortly.
The global surgical imaging market is expected to experience moderate growth throughout the forecast period 2017-2026. The market is estimated to increase to 4.4% CAGR. By the end of 2026, the global surgical imaging market is estimated to reach US$ 1,384.5 million in revenue.
Growing demand for medical surgeries based on image guides. Additionally, the increasing number of hospitals and healthcare centers focusing on performing minimally invasive surgeries and the increasing prevalence of various diseases are some factors resulting in the rising demand for surgical imaging. On the other hand, the rise in aging population is resulting in the increasing number of hospitals adopting surgical imaging devices for accuracy and efficiency while surgery is being performed. Meanwhile, supportive government policies and research and development activities are also helping in the growth of the market.
Company Profiles:
Medtronic Plc
Ziehm Imaging
General Electric Company
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Siemens AG
Shimadzu Corporation
Hologic Inc.
OrthoScan, Inc.
Allengers Medical Systems Limited
Eurocolumbus Srl
Others.
New Technologies to drive the growth of the Global Surgical Devices Market
Innovative technologies including compact integrated design, flat plate technology, and image intensifier technologies are driving the market growth. Moreover, 3D technology is also being included in surgical practices to reduce surgical dynamics, and improve outcomes for patients. Companies are also working on augmented-reality technology for surgical imaging and help in performing the minimally-invasive image-guided surgical procedure.
Also, surgeons are continuously on the lookout for technologies that can enhance the operating environment. Meanwhile, companies are also focusing on developing virtual reality imaging technology to offer better visualization. Virtual reality technology is also helping surgeons to perform complex surgery and a better view of patient anatomy.
Global Surgical Imaging Market- Segment-Wise Analysis
The global surgical imaging market is segmented on the basis of end user, product, technology, and application. Based on the product, the market segment consists of full-size C-arm, mini C-arms, and O-arms. Among these, full-size c-arm is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period 2017-2026. Full-size C-arm is estimated to account for more than half of the revenue share by the end of 2017.
Based on the end-user, ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and others. Hospitals are expected to be the largest users in the global surgical imaging market. Hospitals are estimated to reach close to US$ 900 million revenue by the end of 2026.
Based on the application, orthopedic segment is expected to witness strong growth in the global surgical imaging market during the forecast period 2017-2026. By the end of 2026, orthopedic is estimated to reach close to US$ 500 million revenue.
By technology, the market segment consists of the flat panel detector and image intensifier. Among these, image intensifier technology is expected to account for more than half of the revenue share by the end of 2017.
Geographically, the market is categorized into Europe, Latin America, North America, Japan, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ). Among these regions, North America is expected to be one of the largest regions in the global surgical imaging market.
