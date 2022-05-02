The Ostomy Care Accessories Market is to be digitally servile at a CAGR of 7% between 2021-2031
Globally, market value of ostomy care accessories was US$ 486.2 Mn in 2020, and is expected to portray a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period (2022 – 2031).
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 02, 2022 ) The Ostomy Care Accessories Market is likely to grow voraciously, i.e. at a CAGR of 7% between 2021-2031. Augmented and virtual reality are abreast with advanced technologies on a significant count. VR and AR do have loads of potential for offering in the healthcare vertical. The application areas include surgery and training simulation, and patients care and treatment.
Globally, market value of ostomy care accessories was US$ 486.2 Mn in 2020, and is expected to portray a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period (2022 – 2031).
Prevalence of bladder and colorectal cancer is relatively high among the geriatric population, and it has been estimated that around 90% of cases of colorectal cancer are diagnosed in individuals aged above 65 years. Rapid advancements in the clinical management of ostomy with the launch of innovative products have boosted demand for ostomy care accessories.
Improved patient compliance with enhanced quality of life coupled with significant economic savings are playing a vital role in shaping the market for ostomy care accessories. Moreover, increase in awareness regarding ostomy care through several initiatives taken by various private and non-profit organizations is expected to be another important factor surging market growth.
Company Profiles:
Coloplast Group
Hollister Incorporated
ConvaTec, Inc.
Smith & Nephew
Escape Healthcare
3M Company
B. Braun Melsungen
Salts Healthcare Ltd.
Torbot Group Inc.
Nu-Hope Laboratories, Inc.
Marlen Development and Manufacture
FNC Medical
Cymed Ostomy Co
Key Takeaways from Market Study
Owing to wide utilization of products such as skin protection and skin barrier, among others, as a prevention and remedy for peristomal skin complications, demand for these types of products is expected to grow over the coming years.
Demand for skin-friendly and long-wear-time seals is constantly increasing, due to which, the sealing segment is expected to contribute 3/4 market share.
Home care settings are expected to increase significantly, owing to rising adoption of homecare services and increasing availability of trained nurses and reduced emergency visits to hospitals.
Rise in prevalence of inflammatory bowel diseases, increasing number of ostomy procedures, and growing usage of ostomy care accessories contributed to the dominance of Europe in the global market for ostomy care accessories.
“Development of advanced ostomy care accessories is one of the key focus of prominent manufactures in the market,” says an analyst of PMR.
New Product Launches – Strategy by Key Players
Some of the major players in the market are Coloplast Corp., Convatec, Inc., 3M, and Hollister Incorporated. Launch of advanced products is a key strategy being followed by these market players.
For instance, in May 2018, Spaca Healthcare introduced new hydrocolloid offerings for ostomy application as Scapa Soft-Pro Hydrocolloid technology.
What Does the Report Cover?
This report offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the ostomy care accessories market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2020 and projections for 2021 – 2031.
The research study is based on product (belts, tapes, adhesives; convex inserts; irrigation sets & sleeves; skin protection and skin barriers; stoma caps), application (drainage, sealing, lubrication, cleansing), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres, home care settings), across seven key regions of the world.
