FROZEN MEMORY: The Splintered Silence
The poetry of Sonia Lewis is spiritually imagined and deeply imbued with the empathy born of a remarkable journey. Her writing is informed by her experiences living in four separate cultures, as well as her keen intellect and observant heart.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 02, 2022 ) April 29, 2022 – Denver, CO and Miami, FL -- Outskirts Press -- The fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of a passionate new poetry collection by Sonia Lewis: FROZEN MEMORY: The Splintered Silence.
In this well-crafted book, Sonia Lewis brings to life the ills of the world, society’s woes and the pain which results from them, as in “A Day of Infamy,” a poem about George Floyd that will forever burn in America’s psyche.
“In the splintered silence between heartache and hope lies uncertainty. It is that space where painful memories find a quiet place to settle,” she writes. “Therein lies a brief respite, but true equilibrium is elusive. So, one tries again and leans heavily into hope. However, daily events shred any semblance of normalcy, like the murder of innocent men, so I write, hoping that my passion on the page will encourage others to express buried emotions. A bankrupt heart is a barren place, so I write.”
“Profound Universality come to mind when I think of Sonia Lewis. In the forty years I have known this remarkable woman, her experience as a nurse, as well as her keen sense of humor and humanity make for poetic treasure.” – S. Howard Wittels, M.D. Chairman of the Department of Anesthesia Mount Sinai Medical Center
Learn more about the author at Outskirts Press/FrozenMemory.
At 88 pages, FROZEN MEMORY: The Splintered Silence is available online at Outskirts Press and through Amazon and Barnes and Noble
ISBN: 978-1-9772-4927-2 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 paperback Retail: $14.95
Genre: POETRY / African American & Black
About the Author: Sonia Lewis, born in rural Jamaica, is a retired registered nurse/midwife who spends half her time with her husband in Morocco, and the other half in Miami, Florida. Her debut book, A Corona of Clouds, is available on Amazon Kindle.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
