In the next 10 years to see the Pressure Ulcer Devices Market getting digitally drilled at a CAGR of 5.5%
In 2021, the pressure ulcer devices market was valued at nearly US$ 4.7 Bn, and is set to experience a growth rate of close to 5.5% over the forecast period (2022-2032).
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 29, 2022 ) The Pressure Ulcer Devices Market is expected to grow on a healthy note in the subsequent decade. With value-based care picking up, close to 15% of the entire population is under its umbrella as of now. Programs like “Online Bachelor’s Degree in General Studies with a Concentration in Healthcare” is being floated, which could aid professionals to lead in the value-based care strategies. In other words, the future belongs to professionals bringing conventional skills in communication, care, and leadership with new-fangled skills in analytics and technology. So, “being value-based” would hold value in the healthcare vertical in the future.
Rising incidence of pressure ulcers and chronic diseases, globally, has resulted in increasing demand for various hospital accessories, including pressure ulcer devices. In 2021, the pressure ulcer devices market was valued at nearly US$ 4.7 Bn, and is set to experience a growth rate of close to 5.5% over the forecast period (2022-2032). Rising prevalence of pressure ulcers along with increasing rate of hospital-acquired infections is further driving market expansion.
Furthermore, rising geriatric population as well as persons living with disabilities majorly account for high usage of pressure ulcer devices for enhanced patient care. According to the Agency of Healthcare Research and Quality, each year, more than 2.5 Mn individuals in the U.S. develop pressure ulcers.
In the present scenario, the general population is developing awareness regarding pressure ulcers, as opposed to the conventional setting, wherein the pressure ulcers mostly go unnoticed or untreated. This increasing awareness is set to prevail throughout the forecast period, and is thus a major influence on the augmented growth and adoption of pressure ulcer devices.
Type of wound dressing and the frequency of its change also impact pressure ulcer devices market growth. Thus, wound assessment is another major driver for this market. Moreover, major market players are adopting collaborative and expansion strategies. The pressure ulcer devices market is set to experience healthy growth as novel avenues of management will open up in the near future.
Company Profiles:
Stryker Corp.
Smith & Nephew Plc.
Hill-Rom Services Inc.
Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd.
ArjoHuntleigh
Talley Group Limited
Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd (Sidhil Limited)
Apex Medical Corp.
Medtronic
PROMA REHA, s. r. o.
Linet spol. S R.O.
DARCO International
DeRoyal Industries
BSN Medical (Essity)
Mölnlycke Health Care
TrueKAST (Wound Kair Concepts)
Thuasne SAS
DJO Global
ORTHOSERVICE AG
Breg, Inc.
Advanced Orthopaedics
ALGEOS
Hollister Incorporated
ConvaTec Group plc
Coloplast A/S
Medline Industries Inc.
Invacare Corporation
Key Takeaways from Market Study
By product, specialty beds are expected to hold over 31% market value share by the end of 2032, primarily because of the presence of alternating pressures within the mattress to prevent pressure ulcers.
The stage I segment is leading with 47.5% market share in 2021, owing to large prevalence of bed sores among hospital inpatients.
Hospitals dominated the end user segments with a share of around 34.5% in 2021.
By region, North America is slated to be the leading region with a value share of 36.7% by 2032.
“Rising prevalence of pressure ulcers and increasing awareness regarding the assessment of wound sores are set to propel growth of the pressure ulcer devices market,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.
Market Competition
Key market players such as Smith & Nephew and DARCO International, amongst others, are focusing on product development technologies by manufacturing and introducing new product lines in their already existing product portfolios.
Smith & Nephew launched the wireless, wearable LEAF Patient Monitoring System in April 2021, providing help to reduce the economic and human costs of pressure injuries.
In 2021, DARCO International launched the Body Armor® Heel Reliever, introduced for the effective prevention and treatment of heel pressure ulcers and diabetic foot syndrome or decubitus.
What Does the Report Cover?
Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the pressure ulcer devices market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2017 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.
The research study is based on the product (mattress overlays, pressure relief mattress (foam-based mattress, gel-based mattress, fiber-filled mattress, water/fluid filled mattress, air-filled mattress), specialty beds (kinetic beds & air- fluidized beds), pressure relief cushions, alternating pressure wheelchairs cushions, off-loading devices (total contact casting systems (casting systems with boots & casting systems without boots) & offloading shoes (post-operative offloading shoes, wedge-based shoes, all-purpose shoes, off-loading insoles), pressure relief accessories and advanced wound dressings (alginate dressings, collagen dressings, film dressings, foam dressings, hydrocolloid dressings, hydrofiber dressings, hydrogels dressing, super absorbent dressings, wound contact layers)), stage (stage I, stage II, stage III, stage IV), end user (hospitals, long-term care centres, skilled nursing facilities, home care settings), and across seven key regions of the world.
