Neurosurgery Market 2022: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, and Forecast To 2030
Neurosurgery Market 2022 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2030
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 10, 2022 ) Neurosurgery Market 2022
The global Neurosurgery Market is expected to stimulate at a good rate In Upcoming Years. Virtual consultations are amongst the ongoing trends. They mitigate the spreading of contagious ailments, thereby facilitating better efficiency. The gap regarding the demand-supply ratio could also be bridged this way. With this practice being followed, the developing economies would benefit better, as the cost to commute could be curtailed.
Neurosurgery refers to the surgical specialty that is concerned with the diagnosis and surgical treatment of the nervous system including brain, spinal cord, spine, and nerves. Neurosurgery is performed by a physician called neurosurgeon. Neurosurgeons provide operative and non-operative care depending upon the nature of the injury or illness.
Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/4790
Neurosurgery helps to treat patients with brain tumor, head and spinal cord injury due to accidents, neck and back pain, and patients with abnormal spinal fluid circulation. The types of neurosurgery include endovascular neurosurgery,oncological neurosurgery, stereotactic neurosurgery, craniotomy, and neuro-endoscopy.
Endovascular neurosurgery uses catheters and radiology to diagnose and treat diseases related to the central nervous system. Oncological neurosurgery is used to treat patients with both primary and metastatic brain and spine tumors. Stereotactic neurosurgery is a minimally invasive surgery which helps to remove brain tumors by using image guidance.
Craniotomy refers to a surgical procedure in which a part of bone is removed from the skull to expose the brain. The removed part of skull bone is called bone flap and is replaced after the surgery has been performed. Neuroendoscopy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure that is performed with the use of an endoscope. It helps to treat deep-seated tumors in the base of brain and skull.
The global neurosurgery market is categorized based on product type. The product type segment includes sub-segments such as neurostimulation services, neuro-interventional devices, cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) management devices, neurosurgical navigation systems, and others.
North America has the largest market for neurosurgery followed by Europe. This is due to the increasing number of patients with neurological disorders, availability of technologically advanced equipment for neurosurgery, rise in research and development activities, increasing awareness among people about brain-related diseases, and improved healthcare infrastructure in the region.The neurosurgery market in Asia is expected to experience high growth rate in the next few years.
This is due to evolving R&D activities, increasing government supports in the form of funding, growing awareness about neurological disorders and available treatment options in the market, and developing healthcare infrastructure in the region. In addition, growing demographics and economies in developing countries such as India, China and Japan are expected to lead growth in the neurosurgery market in Asia.
Request for Table of Content@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/4790
Technological advancement in the surgical equipment, increasing number of patients with neurological diseases, growing aging population, rise in healthcare expenditure for brain disorders, growing awareness about various neurological disorders and availability of surgical options, and rise in research and development activities are the key drivers for the global neurosurgery market. However, high cost of equipment for neurosurgery, stringent regulatory requirements, and lack of reimbursement from the insurance companies are some of the factors restraining the growth of the global neurosurgery market.
Increasing adoption rate of neurostimulation devices in the treatment of neurological disorders such as migraine, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, and chronic pain; rise in the number of mergers and acquisitions; rapid product launches; and growing number of collaborations and partnerships are some of the latest trends that have been observed in the global neurosurgery market.
Key segments covered in this report are:
By product type
Neuro-interventional devices
Cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) management devices
Neurosurgical navigation systems
Neurostimulation services
Others
Access Full Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/4790
Top companies profiled in this report are:
Codman & Shurtleff Inc.
Medtronic Inc.
B. Braun Melsungen
Stryker Corp
BrainLab
Integra LifeSciences Corp.
NeuroVista Corporation
Swept GmbH
Boston Scientific
Elekta AB
Cyberkinetics Neurotechnology Systems, Inc.
Cyberonics, Inc.
Karl Storz
Micromar
Neuros Medical, Inc.
SPR Therapeutics
St. Jude Medical, Inc.
Synapse Biomedical Inc.
Latest Market Research Reports for You-
Iv Tubing Sets And Accessories Market -
According to Persistence Market Research’s analysis, the IV tubing sets and accessories market is projected to progress at a CAGR of close to 5% from 2021 to 2031.
Medical Spa Market -
The global medical spa market is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of more than 15% over the next ten years, and be valued at over US$ 116 Bn by 2031-end.
Wheelchair And Components Market -
global wheelchair and components market is estimated to be valued at US$ 11 Bn in 2020, with the market expected to exhibit a CAGR of almost 4% over the forecast period (2020-2030).
Cosmetic Threads Market -
Persistence Market Research expects the global cosmetic threads market to expand at around 7% CAGR through 2030.
About Us:
PersistenceMarketResearch is an esteemed company with a reputation of serving clients across domains of information technology (IT), healthcare, and chemicals. Our analysts undertake painstaking primary and secondary research to provide a seamless report with a 360 degree perspective. Data is compared against rep/uted organizations, trustworthy databases, and international surveys for producing impeccable reports backed with graphical and statistical information.
Contact Us:
Persistence Market Research
Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States
U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751
USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353
Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com
The global Neurosurgery Market is expected to stimulate at a good rate In Upcoming Years. Virtual consultations are amongst the ongoing trends. They mitigate the spreading of contagious ailments, thereby facilitating better efficiency. The gap regarding the demand-supply ratio could also be bridged this way. With this practice being followed, the developing economies would benefit better, as the cost to commute could be curtailed.
Neurosurgery refers to the surgical specialty that is concerned with the diagnosis and surgical treatment of the nervous system including brain, spinal cord, spine, and nerves. Neurosurgery is performed by a physician called neurosurgeon. Neurosurgeons provide operative and non-operative care depending upon the nature of the injury or illness.
Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/4790
Neurosurgery helps to treat patients with brain tumor, head and spinal cord injury due to accidents, neck and back pain, and patients with abnormal spinal fluid circulation. The types of neurosurgery include endovascular neurosurgery,oncological neurosurgery, stereotactic neurosurgery, craniotomy, and neuro-endoscopy.
Endovascular neurosurgery uses catheters and radiology to diagnose and treat diseases related to the central nervous system. Oncological neurosurgery is used to treat patients with both primary and metastatic brain and spine tumors. Stereotactic neurosurgery is a minimally invasive surgery which helps to remove brain tumors by using image guidance.
Craniotomy refers to a surgical procedure in which a part of bone is removed from the skull to expose the brain. The removed part of skull bone is called bone flap and is replaced after the surgery has been performed. Neuroendoscopy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure that is performed with the use of an endoscope. It helps to treat deep-seated tumors in the base of brain and skull.
The global neurosurgery market is categorized based on product type. The product type segment includes sub-segments such as neurostimulation services, neuro-interventional devices, cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) management devices, neurosurgical navigation systems, and others.
North America has the largest market for neurosurgery followed by Europe. This is due to the increasing number of patients with neurological disorders, availability of technologically advanced equipment for neurosurgery, rise in research and development activities, increasing awareness among people about brain-related diseases, and improved healthcare infrastructure in the region.The neurosurgery market in Asia is expected to experience high growth rate in the next few years.
This is due to evolving R&D activities, increasing government supports in the form of funding, growing awareness about neurological disorders and available treatment options in the market, and developing healthcare infrastructure in the region. In addition, growing demographics and economies in developing countries such as India, China and Japan are expected to lead growth in the neurosurgery market in Asia.
Request for Table of Content@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/4790
Technological advancement in the surgical equipment, increasing number of patients with neurological diseases, growing aging population, rise in healthcare expenditure for brain disorders, growing awareness about various neurological disorders and availability of surgical options, and rise in research and development activities are the key drivers for the global neurosurgery market. However, high cost of equipment for neurosurgery, stringent regulatory requirements, and lack of reimbursement from the insurance companies are some of the factors restraining the growth of the global neurosurgery market.
Increasing adoption rate of neurostimulation devices in the treatment of neurological disorders such as migraine, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, and chronic pain; rise in the number of mergers and acquisitions; rapid product launches; and growing number of collaborations and partnerships are some of the latest trends that have been observed in the global neurosurgery market.
Key segments covered in this report are:
By product type
Neuro-interventional devices
Cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) management devices
Neurosurgical navigation systems
Neurostimulation services
Others
Access Full Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/4790
Top companies profiled in this report are:
Codman & Shurtleff Inc.
Medtronic Inc.
B. Braun Melsungen
Stryker Corp
BrainLab
Integra LifeSciences Corp.
NeuroVista Corporation
Swept GmbH
Boston Scientific
Elekta AB
Cyberkinetics Neurotechnology Systems, Inc.
Cyberonics, Inc.
Karl Storz
Micromar
Neuros Medical, Inc.
SPR Therapeutics
St. Jude Medical, Inc.
Synapse Biomedical Inc.
Latest Market Research Reports for You-
Iv Tubing Sets And Accessories Market -
According to Persistence Market Research’s analysis, the IV tubing sets and accessories market is projected to progress at a CAGR of close to 5% from 2021 to 2031.
Medical Spa Market -
The global medical spa market is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of more than 15% over the next ten years, and be valued at over US$ 116 Bn by 2031-end.
Wheelchair And Components Market -
global wheelchair and components market is estimated to be valued at US$ 11 Bn in 2020, with the market expected to exhibit a CAGR of almost 4% over the forecast period (2020-2030).
Cosmetic Threads Market -
Persistence Market Research expects the global cosmetic threads market to expand at around 7% CAGR through 2030.
About Us:
PersistenceMarketResearch is an esteemed company with a reputation of serving clients across domains of information technology (IT), healthcare, and chemicals. Our analysts undertake painstaking primary and secondary research to provide a seamless report with a 360 degree perspective. Data is compared against rep/uted organizations, trustworthy databases, and international surveys for producing impeccable reports backed with graphical and statistical information.
Contact Us:
Persistence Market Research
Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States
U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751
USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353
Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com
Contact Information:
Persistence Market Research
Atul Singh
Tel: +1-646-568-7751
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Persistence Market Research
Atul Singh
Tel: +1-646-568-7751
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.