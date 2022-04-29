Outskirts Press Announces the Release of Pack Rat's Lost and Found, New Children’s Book by Sarah Sebring Binder
Pack Rat’s Lost and Found
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 29, 2022 ) Denver, CO and Ames, IA – Popular children’s author Sarah Sebring Binder has done it again! Her latest book, Pack Rat’s Lost and Found, is set against a desert backdrop and is beautifully illustrated by Virgil Pedro. The juvenile fiction book has been published by Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company.
Every night, by the light of the moon, Pack Rat whispers to the glittering stars, “Star bright, star light, first star I see tonight, wish I may, wish I might, have the wish I wish tonight. I wish I might find a treasure tonight!” When Pack Rat’s wish comes true and he finds a glittering, gorgeous star, he is ecstatic and takes it back to his desert palace.
But oh no, Mrs. Binder is missing one earring—a very special glittering gold star, a gift from her husband. Cat helps in the search and then recruits the desert birds. “Meow, meow, have you seen a glittering star?” Roadrunner races here and there spreading the word. The doves coo and call a crowd. Cactus Wren twitters. Gila Woodpecker tat-a-tat-tats and knocks on Owl’s door. Red-Tailed Hawk squawks, “I know the rat who stole the star. Pack Rat dragged it to his nest, and now he’s taking his daily beauty rest.” Now Cat must concoct the purrfect plan, with the help of his desert backyard critters, to retrieve the glittering gold star.
Learn more about the author at Outskirts Press/PackRatsLostAndFound.
At 36 pages, Pack Rat’s Lost and Found is available online at Outskirts Press and through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the children’s book category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-5135-0 Format: 11 x 8.5 premium color Retail: $19.95
ISBN: 978-1-9772-5136-7 Format: 11 x 8.5 premium color casebound Retail: $29.95
Genre: CHILDREN’S BOOK
About the Author: Sarah Sebring Binder has been an educator for more than 40 years, sharing her love of reading, writing and storytelling. When not writing, she loves to garden, dance, fiddle, travel and quilt. She is also the author of Pete the Parakeet, Kitty S. Hawk, and Dreaming of a White Christmas.
About the Illustrator: Virgil Pedro makes his home in Arizona. He became interested in creating art when his daughter became an artist, and honed his skills by taking classes, attending workshops and working in art studios. He and his wife enjoy spending time with family.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
