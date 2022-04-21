American Family Odyssey shares the adventurous journey of related families from England to Maryland, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Texas.
April 19, 2022 – Denver, CO and Houston, TX – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of a new non-fiction book, American Family Odyssey: Our Immigrant Ancestors Who Settled America by Will Turner. The book chronicles the author’s family’s immigrant ancestors dating back to the 17th century.
History and genealogy are blended into the story of the immigrant Matthew Turner, who arrived in Annapolis, Maryland, in 1733, and all of his descendants who participated in and experienced the formation of the new nation of the United States of America. The Turner Family descendants were involved in all of our nation's conflicts—from the Revolutionary War, the Indian Wars, the War of 1812, the Civil War, and World Wars I and II—and whose experiences were common to all immigrant families.
Learn more about the author at Outskirts Press/AmericanFamilyOdyssey.
At 840 pages, American Family Odyssey: Our Immigrant Ancestors Who Settled America is available online at Outskirts Press and through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the history category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-4932-6 Format: 6 x 9 casebound Retail: $54.95 eBook: $10.00
Genre: HISTORY / Genealogy
About the Author: Will Turner is a native of Mississippi and now resides in retirement on the Texas coast. He is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and retired as the station manager in Houston for Delta Air Lines and as the director for the Port of Palacios. He attended the U.S. Naval Academy and earned an MBA in Economics from Georgia State University in Atlanta. He devotes his time to genealogical and historical research and to community service activities.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
