Los Angeles LGBT Center Celebrates Legacies of Lorri L. Jean and Darrel Cummings!
Step and Repeat LA provides 30-foot Backdrops for CEO and Chief of Staff Retirement Celebration
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 20, 2022 ) LOS ANGELES – In 1969, a non-profit organization was formed in an old Victorian house on Wilshire Boulevard. Originally called The Gay Community Services Center, the organization became the first non-profit in America to feature the word ‘gay’ in its title, and today the Los Angeles LGBT Center is the largest facility in the world that provides health, social, housing, leadership and advocacy services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgendered people.
This past Saturday, on the 9th of April, 2022, the team at the Los Angeles LGBT Center hosted a party, celebrating the legacies of their CEO, Lorri L. Jean, and Chief of Staff, Darrel Cummings – who both joined the organization in 2003 - as they prepare for the next chapter of their lives: retirement!
The celebration, which took place at the Wallis Annenberg Building at the California Science Center, featured live music and a full bar. As guests arrived, each was ushered to the outdoor cocktail reception area, which overlooked Exposition Park Rose Garden, and later enjoyed a seated three-course dinner, alongside various LGBT Center friends, coworkers, and supporters, including longtime ally, Kathy Griffin!
To help make the celebration even more spectacular, Step and Repeat LA was commissioned to print not one, but two - 10’ high by 30’ wide fabric backdrops, each featuring an impressive timeline of photos and information highlighting the phenomenal achievements made by Jean and Cummings over the course of their careers.
The backdrops were created using a high-quality, matte-finished fabric material that absorbs all lighting from flash photography, while also enriching the gorgeous rainbow of colors featured as the backgrounds on each timeline. The printing was done using state-of-the-art water-based ink, which minimizes impact on the environment, while still providing a rich, vibrant finished product.
About Step and Repeat LA
Independently-owned and operated just outside of Burbank, Step and Repeat LA is a one-stop-shop red carpet event company that has been providing Media Walls, backdrops and everything VIP for some of the biggest events in Los Angeles. Services include top-notch sales executives to handle every detail, a cutting-edge design team that creates custom-designed layouts, as well as in-house printing, production, and quality check…not to mention a 24 hour turnaround capability!
