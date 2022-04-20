Elevation to be the buzzword of Pressure Relief Devices Market between 2018-2026, reaching US$ 3,500 Mn
The pressure relief devices market report also projects significant growth potential with an average Y-O-Y growth rate pegged at 5.5% through 2026.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 20, 2022 ) The Pressure Relief Devices Market is likely to grow immensely, i.e. reach US$ 3,500 Mn at a CAGR of 5.5%. Physical health apps are gaining popularity. They are inclusive of calorie trackers, step-counters, and exercise and nutrition-based apps. These apps are to be at the forefront with regards to capitalizing on those having chronic ailments like high blood pressure, heart diseases, or diabetes. This would be a significant arm of the healthcare industry.
Pressure relief devices are expected to continue to incorporate the latest ulcer prevention technologies. Constant innovations in pressure relief devices, government support for the research and development of different pressure relief devices, and increase in product penetration across different regions are among the major factors that are expected to propel the pressure relief devices market over the forecast period.
According to the latest research by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global pressure relief devices market is expected to account for more than US$ 3,500 million in terms of value by the end of 2026. The pressure relief devices market report also projects significant growth potential with an average Y-O-Y growth rate pegged at 5.5% through 2026.
The demand for pressure relief devices has been on the rise, majorly in the developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa due to growing preference and acceptance of various types of pressure relief devices.
The market for pressure relief devices is expected to be relatively untapped and is expected to create an array of opportunities for pressure relief devices, especially with the emergence of medical tourism in various countries, such as in the Asia-Pacific region countries like Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, and India.
Company Profiles:
Stryker Corp.
Smith & Nephew
Hill-Rom Services Inc.
Invacare Corporation
Medtronic PLC
Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd.
ArjoHuntleigh
Talley Group Limited
Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd (Sidhil Limited)
Apex Medical Corp.
PROMA REHA, s. r. o.
Linet spol. s r.o.
Moreover, to cater to the increasing demand for pressure relief devices and to provide after-sales services like pressure relief devices installation and replacement, various global market players are coming into strategic partnerships and collaborations with market-specific regional players. This is anticipated to create immense opportunities for the pressure relief devices during the forecast period.
Various types of pressure relief devices such as mattress, mattress overlays, and specialty beds are used in different indications such as severe trauma cases and accidents, where a patient is suffering from multiple injuries. Pressure relief devices are capable of maintaining uniform pressure between the body surface and the mattress, which ensures additional comfort to the patient.
These pressure relief devices are also preferred by the healthcare infrastructure for various long term therapy patients with immobility, as a preventive measure against pressure ulcers. Different medical applications are likely to boost the demand for pressure relief devices and are expected to drive the growth in the sales of pressure relief devices over the forecast period.
The use of pressure relief devices reduces health-related complications, further helping with the total health care spending of the patient. Long-term hospitalization is mandatory for multiple operative conditions like cancer surgery cases, multiple bone fractures, etc., which may induce other health-related medical complications like bed sores and further increase health care expenditure. The aforesaid post-operative benefit of pressure relief devices propels the demand and drives the overall pressure relief devices market.
However, the consistent increase in cost of these pressure relief devices due to various technological advancements is expected to obstruct market growth for pressure relief devices.
The stiff competition between the established global players and local players is expected to result into price variations for pressure relief devices. Key players in the market provide scalable, high-quality customized products as per the market need, which is expected to create market opportunities for pressure relief devices market over the forecast period.
PMR has segmented the global pressure relief devices market based on the product type, end use, and region. The pressure relief devices market, by product type, is segmented into pressure relief mattresses, mattress overlays, and specialty beds.
Pressure relief mattresses are further segmented into gel-based mattresses, foam-based mattresses, water/fluid-filled mattresses, fiber-filled mattresses, and air-filled mattresses.
Specialty beds is further segmented into air-fluidized beds and kinetic beds. By end use, the pressure relief devices market is segmented into long-term care centers, hospitals, home care settings, and rehabilitation centers. The pressure relief devices market has been analyzed across regions such as Latin America, North America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Middle East & Africa, and Oceania.
About Us:
Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.
