Optical Imaging Market worth $3.3 billion by 2026
This study involved four major activities for estimating the current size of the Optical imaging market. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to collect information on the market and its peer and parent markets.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 20, 2022 ) The global optical imaging market is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2026 from USD 1.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.
Factors such as the rising aging population, increasing research & development activities in the life sciences sector, and increasing applications of optical imaging techniques in drug discovery processes and preclinical research are fueling the growth of this market.
This study analyzes the Optical imaging market based on their product, application, therapeutic area, imaging technique, and end-user.
OCT segment to have the largest share in 2020
Based on technique, the optical imaging market is broadly categorized into optical coherence tomography (OCT), hyperspectral imaging (HIS), near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS), and photoacoustic tomography (PAT). The OCT technique commanded the largest share of the global optical imaging market; this segment will continue to dominate the global optical imaging market by 2026. The large share of this market can be attributed to its wide acceptance for research and clinical diagnostics in ophthalmology, oncology, cardiology, dermatology, neurology, and other clinical areas.
The imaging system segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020
Based on products, the optical imaging market is divided into imaging systems, cameras, software, lenses, illumination systems, and others. The imaging systems segment dominated the optical imaging market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to its wide applications in ophthalmology and rising adoption in medical diagnostics & clinical research.
Pathological Imaging was the largest application for the Optical imaging market in 2020
Based on application, the optical imaging market is divided into pathological imaging and intraoperative imaging. The pathological imaging segment dominated the optical imaging market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the high-resolution imaging capabilities of optical imaging technologies, its non-invasive nature, and the increasing use of optical imaging in clinical applications.
Ophthalmology was the largest therapeutic area for the Optical imaging market in 2020
Based on therapeutic area, the optical imaging market is divided into ophthalmology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, dermatology, and others. The ophthalmology segment dominated the optical imaging market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the large application areas of optical imaging in ophthalmology.
Key Players:
Some of the prominent players in this market are Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Abbott Laboratories (US), Topcon Corporation (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan), and Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands).
