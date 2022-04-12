The Healthcare Quality Management Market to look through digital therapeutics from 2017-2027, reaching US$ 3,100 Mn
The global healthcare quality management market is slated to touch a value of about US$ 3,100 Mn in the year 2027 and grow at a robust CAGR during the assessment period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 12, 2022 ) The Healthcare Quality Management Market is destined to grow on an impertinent note, i.e. reaching US$ 3,100 Mn at a CAGR of 11.7% between 2017-2027. Personalization has taken over almost every sphere of the industry verticals, and healthcare is no exception.
People have started looking at their healthcare picture such that they could actively take part in improving their physical and mental health on the daily basis. This personalization will be the face of the healthcare vertical in the forecast period.
Healthcare quality management aims to improve the effectiveness of treatments and increase the satisfaction of the patients with the services they are being provided with. For this purpose, various laws have been enacted by the governments all across the world so that the interests of the patients are protected.
Healthcare quality management also seeks to reduce the cost of healthcare and reduce the instances of medical errors if not totally eliminate them. Hence, with an increasing aging population and rising costs of healthcare, quality management in healthcare is becoming increasingly important.
Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/18655
Company Profiles
Cerner Corp.
McKesson Corp.
Premier, Inc.
Nuance Communications, Inc.
Altegra Health, Inc.
CitiusTech Inc.
Dolbey Systems, Inc.
Surescripts, LLC
Medisolv, Inc.
Quantros, Inc.
Truven Health Analytics
Request for Methodology@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/18655
The sole aim of healthcare quality management is to fulfil all the needs and aspirations of the patient and the system is always patient-centric.
The global healthcare quality management market is slated to touch a value of about US$ 3,100 Mn in the year 2027 and grow at a robust CAGR during the assessment period.
4 Forecast Highlights on Global Healthcare Quality Management Market
As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the physician quality reporting solutions segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 850 Mn in the year 2027. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2027.
The physician quality reporting solutions segment is estimated to account for more than one-fifth of the revenue share of the software segment by the year 2017 and is forecasted to lose market share by 2027 over 2017.
As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the ambulatory care centers segment will reach a value of about US$ 325 Mn in the year 2017.
This represents a robust CAGR growth during the forecast period. The ambulatory care centers segment is forecasted to account for nearly one-fifth of the total revenue share of the end users segment by the end of the year 2017 and is expected to gain in market share by 2027as compared with the year 2017.
As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the data management segment is slated to reach a value of nearly US$ 2,350 Mn in 2027. The data management segment is expected to gain market share by the end of the year 2027. The largest share is contributed by the North America region in the data management segment.
Persistence Market Research forecasts the cloud-based solutions segment to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% from 2017 to 2027.
Access Full Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/18655
Access Related Reports-
Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market
The global UCB banking market is estimated at USD 13,515.8 million in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2014 to 2021, to reach USD 19,335.6 million.
Medical Wellness Market
The global medical wellness market was valued at over US$ 1 Tn in 2020, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.1% over the forecast period (2021-2031).
Digital Intraoral Sensors And Consumables Market
Persistence Market Research (PMR) delivers the key insights on the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market in its upcoming report titled “Digital Intraoral Sensors and Consumables Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2026”
CMO Cdmo Biotechnology Market
The global Cmo Cdmo biotechnology market was valued at over US$ 8.3 Bn in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of around 11% over the forecast period (2021 – 2031).
About Us:
Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.
Contact Us:
Persistence Market Research
Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States
U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751
USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353
Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com
Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com
People have started looking at their healthcare picture such that they could actively take part in improving their physical and mental health on the daily basis. This personalization will be the face of the healthcare vertical in the forecast period.
Healthcare quality management aims to improve the effectiveness of treatments and increase the satisfaction of the patients with the services they are being provided with. For this purpose, various laws have been enacted by the governments all across the world so that the interests of the patients are protected.
Healthcare quality management also seeks to reduce the cost of healthcare and reduce the instances of medical errors if not totally eliminate them. Hence, with an increasing aging population and rising costs of healthcare, quality management in healthcare is becoming increasingly important.
Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/18655
Company Profiles
Cerner Corp.
McKesson Corp.
Premier, Inc.
Nuance Communications, Inc.
Altegra Health, Inc.
CitiusTech Inc.
Dolbey Systems, Inc.
Surescripts, LLC
Medisolv, Inc.
Quantros, Inc.
Truven Health Analytics
Request for Methodology@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/18655
The sole aim of healthcare quality management is to fulfil all the needs and aspirations of the patient and the system is always patient-centric.
The global healthcare quality management market is slated to touch a value of about US$ 3,100 Mn in the year 2027 and grow at a robust CAGR during the assessment period.
4 Forecast Highlights on Global Healthcare Quality Management Market
As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the physician quality reporting solutions segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 850 Mn in the year 2027. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2027.
The physician quality reporting solutions segment is estimated to account for more than one-fifth of the revenue share of the software segment by the year 2017 and is forecasted to lose market share by 2027 over 2017.
As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the ambulatory care centers segment will reach a value of about US$ 325 Mn in the year 2017.
This represents a robust CAGR growth during the forecast period. The ambulatory care centers segment is forecasted to account for nearly one-fifth of the total revenue share of the end users segment by the end of the year 2017 and is expected to gain in market share by 2027as compared with the year 2017.
As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the data management segment is slated to reach a value of nearly US$ 2,350 Mn in 2027. The data management segment is expected to gain market share by the end of the year 2027. The largest share is contributed by the North America region in the data management segment.
Persistence Market Research forecasts the cloud-based solutions segment to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% from 2017 to 2027.
Access Full Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/18655
Access Related Reports-
Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market
The global UCB banking market is estimated at USD 13,515.8 million in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2014 to 2021, to reach USD 19,335.6 million.
Medical Wellness Market
The global medical wellness market was valued at over US$ 1 Tn in 2020, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.1% over the forecast period (2021-2031).
Digital Intraoral Sensors And Consumables Market
Persistence Market Research (PMR) delivers the key insights on the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market in its upcoming report titled “Digital Intraoral Sensors and Consumables Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2026”
CMO Cdmo Biotechnology Market
The global Cmo Cdmo biotechnology market was valued at over US$ 8.3 Bn in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of around 11% over the forecast period (2021 – 2031).
About Us:
Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.
Contact Us:
Persistence Market Research
Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States
U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751
USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353
Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com
Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com
Contact Information:
Persistence Market Research
Atul Singh
Tel: +1-646-568-7751
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Persistence Market Research
Atul Singh
Tel: +1-646-568-7751
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.