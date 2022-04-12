Tele monitoring to rule the Cosmetic Procedures Market between 2017-2025, reaching US$ 51.6 Bn
The market is estimated to reach a market valuation of about US$ 51.6 Bn by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the 2017-2025 forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 12, 2022 ) The Cosmetic Procedures Market is bound to witness a CAGR of 7.5% and US$ 51.6 Bn between 2017-2025. The current scenario is such that technology is making inroads into the healthcare vertical, which is, in turn, reducing the cumbersome, in-person interactions with the caregiver. Telehealth is expected to outlive physical meetings in the forecast period. This would be the state of the healthcare vertical going forward.
Understanding various facets of the global cosmetic procedures market, Persistence Market Research has come up with an analytical research publication titled “Cosmetic Procedures Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)”. The comprehensive cosmetic procedures market research report focuses on various trends, developments, opportunities, restraints, drivers and challenges impacting the growth of the global cosmetic procedures market.
These factors vary in magnitude in different regions for which a detailed analyses is covered in this research report. Along with this, a detailed competition assessment and forecasts for a period of eight years, from 2017-2025, are elaborated with respect to each segment and sub-segment of the global cosmetic procedures market.
Company Profiles:
Allergan, Plc
Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)
GC Aesthetics
Sientra, Inc
Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH
HansBiomed Co., Ltd
Galderma S.A. (A Nestle Company
Alma Lasers Ltd. (Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceuticals Ltd.)
Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA
Cutera, Inc
Anika Therapeutics, Inc.)
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.
Syneron Medical Ltd.
Cynosure Inc. (Hologic Inc.)
Suneva Medical, Inc.
Blue Plastic Surgery
Australia Cosmetic Clinics
Salmon Creek Plastic Surgery
The Plastic Surgery Clinic
Cosmetic Surgery (UK) Limited
Global Cosmetic Procedures Market: Underlying Forces
The global market for cosmetic procedures is impacted by various aspects, a few of which have a positive impact and few have a negative one. Rising demand for surgico-medical cosmetic procedures, the rising popularity of hydraulic acid-based fillers as a volume restoring therapy, continuous market expansion, changing demand patterns for less painful treatments among consumers, early onset of driving demand for age-defying treatments to treat the face and skin related problems, high potential for combination therapies in absence of reimbursement, rising demand for faster treatment and quicker results, increasing advertising of new technologies and treatment procedures and rising innovations by adopting new technologies are boosting the growth of the global cosmetic surgical procedures market.
However, factors such as lack of reimbursement facilities for aesthetic services especially laser treatments, side effects of main treatments, lack of clinical evidences for treatments other than botulinum toxin, difficulty in Recruiting Physicians in surgical clinics, side effects associated with radio frequency beauty procedures and improper training to professionals pose challenges to the growth of the global cosmetic procedures market.
Global Cosmetic Procedures Market: Forecast
The global cosmetic procedures market is expected to witness robust growth throughout the period of assessment. The market is estimated to reach a market valuation of about US$ 51.6 Bn by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the 2017-2025 forecast period.
Global Cosmetic Procedures Market: Highlights on Various Segments
The global cosmetic procedures market is segmented by procedure type (surgical procedures and non-surgical procedures), by end user (hospitals, office-based facilities) and by region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa). Surgical procedures are further segmented by breast surgery, body and extremities and face surgery. Non-surgical procedures are further classified into injectables, facial rejuvenation and others (hair removal and tattoo removal).
Europe region to show high market value, a bit over US$ 14.5 Bn by the end of 2025 and is expected to grow at a robust CAGR throughout the period of assessment. Latin America reflects high potential as it is second largest region in the cosmetic procedures market, growing at a 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period.
By end user segment, ambulatory surgical centers segment is poised to grow at the highest growth rate to reflect a CAGR of 8.7% during the 2017-2025 period. The office-based facilities segment is the largest segment by value, as the segment demands more cosmetic procedures. This segment is anticipated to reach a value of about US$ 23.1 Bn by 2025 end and is poised to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.
The surgical procedures segment by procedure type, is expected to be the largest segment in terms of value as it is estimated to reflect a value of about US$ 38.7 Bn by 2025 end. The non-surgical procedures segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the period of forecast
