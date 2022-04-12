The Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market to thrive on wearables from 2019–2029, reaching US$ 715 Mn
The global dysphagia diet thickening agents market was valued at US$ 415Mn in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2019–2029).
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 12, 2022 ) The Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market is likely to grow immensely, i.e. reach US$ 715 Mn at a CAGR of 5%. Physical health apps are gaining popularity. They are inclusive of calorie trackers, step-counters, and exercise and nutrition-based apps.
These apps are to be at the forefront with regards to capitalizing on those having chronic ailments like high blood pressure, heart diseases, or diabetes. This would be a significant arm of the healthcare industry.
Thickened liquids are utilized in the clinical management of dysphagia to prevent aspiration and improve bolus control. The use of thickening agents is not restricted to providing adequate viscosity, it also allows adequate hydration and nutrition, decreased risk of aspiration-related illness, and decreased risk of psychosocial effects.
No pharmaceutical medication is available to treat dysphagia, and the modification of food and drinks by using thickening agents is the main therapeutic pillar for dysphagia management.
Moreover, the growing incidence of dysphagia in the aging population and the increase in demand from therapists, dieticians, and pathologists for thickening agents to reduce the risk of dysphagia are expected to be important factors for the growth of the dysphagia diet thickening agents market.
Company Profiles:
Abbott
Kent Precision Foods Group, Inc
Nestlé Health Science
Danone S.A
SimplyThick, LLC
Nutra Balance Products
Hormel Foods Corporation
Flavour Creations
Ingredion Incorporated
Slõ Drinks
Key Takeaways of Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market Study
The demand for powder thickeners is expected to gain traction during the forecast period, owing to their availability in the powder form, enhanced viscosity, high stability, and low cost.
The growing consumption of gel-based thickeners is expected to contribute 26% share in the dysphagia diet thickening agents market.
By distribution channel, hospital pharmacies accounted for major revenue share of 50%, owing to adequate supply of comprehensive range of dysphagia diet thickening agents and availability of trained professionals who understand fluid consistency needed for dysphagia patients.
Emergence of online pharmacies in the dysphagia diet thickening agents market has revolutionized the way patients reach out to buy medicines. However, online pharmacies are expected to grow at an impressive rate, owing to rapid adoption in developed markets.
Large dysphagia patient pool coupled with growing research & development activities for better management of high risk dysphagia contributed to the dominance of North America in the global dysphagia diet thickening agents market.
“Nutritional benefits, better patient compliance, ease of swallowing, and reduced patient suffering from dysphagia are factors responsible for propelling the demand for dysphagia diet thickening agents. Moreover, manufacturers are focusing on the usage of xanthan gum, starch, and maltodextrin to boost the therapeutic value of these supplements”, says a PMR analyst.
Collaboration – Key Strategic Focus of Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market Players
Strategic collaboration of manufacturers with government associations is a key strategy followed by prominent players in the dysphagia diet thickening agents market, which is responsible for intense competition among market players.
For instance, in March 2017, Nestlé Health Science entered into a collaboration with Chinese Stroke Association, to improve the screening, diagnosis and management of dysphagia amongst stroke patients. Nestlé Health Science propelled the dysphagia thickening specialist product named “Thicken Up” to assist patients with swallowing trouble.
More Valuable Insights on Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market
Persistence Market Research brings a comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels, and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each segment from 2014 to 2029.
The global dysphagia diet thickening agents market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader. The study provides compelling insights on the dysphagia diet thickening agents market on the basis of form type (gel type thickeners and powder thickeners), and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies), across five major regions.
