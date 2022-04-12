Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market to reach US$ 584.0 Mn at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2017-2025
New Study Reports " Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market 2022 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2025" has been Added on PMR.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 12, 2022 ) Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market 2022
The Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market is bound to reach US$ 584.0 Mn at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2017-2025. The current scenario is such that on-demand healthcare storage is being asked for. Cloud computing thus curtails operational expenses and capital as it simplifies sharing medical records, creates and maintains telehealth apps, and automates backend operations. This would be the scene with the healthcare vertical in the upcoming period.
Global sickle cell disease treatment market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period. This growth is expected to be primarily driven by increasing adoption of therapies, growing awareness regarding the sickle cell disease treatment in MEA region. “Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)” is the new report published by Persistence Market Research for the projected period of 8-years, i.e. 2017-2025.
Get Free Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/16099
Company Profiles:
AstraZeneca Plc.
Eli Lilly and Company
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Novartis AG
Pfizer Inc.
Baxter International Inc.
Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.
Bluebird bio, Inc.
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.
Acceleron Pharma, Inc.
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Others.
According to this report, the global sickle cell disease treatment market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0 % in terms of value during the forecast period to reach US$ 584.0 Mn by 2025. There is an increased opportunity of the development of the global sickle cell disease treatment market due to drug approvals and drugs in the pipeline which are expected to enter the market in the coming five years.
Get To Know Methodology of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/16099
Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market: Drivers
Increasing discretionary research funding for Sickle cell anaemia in developed countries
Governments focus on creating awareness on sickle cell anemia cure
Aging population in developed economies and rising affluence in emerging markets to boost healthcare spending
Demand for drug therapy in combination with surgeries and blood transfusion
Changes in lifestyle to increase the probability of genomic mutations
Increasing penetration of FDA approved drugs in the market
Various key players in the sickle cell disease treatment market are signing partnerships and licensing deals to share the research and development platform
Reduction of overall diagnosis cost for sickle cell diseases
Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market: Forecast by Drug Type
On the basis of drug type, the global sickle cell disease treatment market is segmented into hydroxyurea, antibiotics, pain-relieving medications, and Others.
The hydroxyurea segment is likely to be accounted for 38.7 % market revenue share in 2017, which is expected to increase to 35.7% by 2025 end. This drug type is expected to account for a high revenue contribution in the global sickle cell disease treatment market as compared to other drug types over the forecast period.
Hydroxyurea product is expected to be the second attractive drug type segment in sickle cell disease treatment market, with market attractiveness index of 1.2.
Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market: Forecast by Disease Type
On the basis of disease type, the global sickle cell disease treatment market is segmented into sickle cell anemia, sickle hemoglobin C disease, and sickle beta thalassemia. Sickle cell anemia is expected to be the most lucrative among all disease type segment of sickle cell disease treatment market, with attractiveness index of 1.8.
Sickle Beta Thalassemia is expected to be the second attractive drug type segment in sickle cell disease treatment market, with market attractiveness index of 0.7.
Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market: Forecast by Distribution Channel
This segment include hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment is expected to witness a significant rise in revenue share over the forecast period, owing to the increasing direct procurement of drugs by governments to ensure availability in hospital pharmacies.
Hospital pharmacies is expected to be the most lucrative among all distribution channels of sickle cell disease treatment market, with attractiveness index of 2.5. Retail pharmacies is expected to be the second largest distribution channels of sickle cell disease treatment market, with market attractiveness index of 0.4
Access Full Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/16099
Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market: Forecast by Region
Five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MEA are covered in this report. MEA regions are pegged to represent the most lucrative markets, owing to the high prevalent cases of sickle cell diseases.
The MEA sickle cell disease treatment market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1 % in terms of value over the forecast period. Growing awareness and adoption of treatment for sickle cell disease in India and in the APAC region is expected to create a sizeable opportunity for the players in this market.
You Can Read Also-
Global Medical Wellness Market -
By value, Persistence Market Research has projected a market value of US$ 4.3 Tn by 2031 with the industry expanding at a CAGR of 14.1%.
Saliva-based Screening Market -
Revenue from the sales of saliva-based screening products is around US$ 297 Mn this years, with the market slated to experience significant growth of 8% CAGR during 2021-2031
Medical Tourism Market -
Newly released industry analysis on medical tourism by Persistence Market Research reveals that global demand enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 10.2% in 2021. Overall market value of US$ 441 Bn by 2031 that will rise at a CAGR of 10.2% has been predicted for the global medical tourism market.
Dialysis Machines Market -
Demand for hemodialysis devices is expected to increase 3% to around 65,181,120 units by 2031, while that for peritoneal devices is slated to progress at 3.3% to around 1,39,22,871 units by the same year.
About Us:
PersistenceMarketResearch is an esteemed company with a reputation of serving clients across domains of information technology (IT), healthcare, and chemicals. Our analysts undertake painstaking primary and secondary research to provide a seamless report with a 360 degree perspective. Data is compared against rep/uted organizations, trustworthy databases, and international surveys for producing impeccable reports backed with graphical and statistical information.
Contact Us:
Persistence Market Research
Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States
U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751
USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353
Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com
The Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market is bound to reach US$ 584.0 Mn at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2017-2025. The current scenario is such that on-demand healthcare storage is being asked for. Cloud computing thus curtails operational expenses and capital as it simplifies sharing medical records, creates and maintains telehealth apps, and automates backend operations. This would be the scene with the healthcare vertical in the upcoming period.
Global sickle cell disease treatment market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period. This growth is expected to be primarily driven by increasing adoption of therapies, growing awareness regarding the sickle cell disease treatment in MEA region. “Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)” is the new report published by Persistence Market Research for the projected period of 8-years, i.e. 2017-2025.
Get Free Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/16099
Company Profiles:
AstraZeneca Plc.
Eli Lilly and Company
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Novartis AG
Pfizer Inc.
Baxter International Inc.
Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.
Bluebird bio, Inc.
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.
Acceleron Pharma, Inc.
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Others.
According to this report, the global sickle cell disease treatment market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0 % in terms of value during the forecast period to reach US$ 584.0 Mn by 2025. There is an increased opportunity of the development of the global sickle cell disease treatment market due to drug approvals and drugs in the pipeline which are expected to enter the market in the coming five years.
Get To Know Methodology of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/16099
Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market: Drivers
Increasing discretionary research funding for Sickle cell anaemia in developed countries
Governments focus on creating awareness on sickle cell anemia cure
Aging population in developed economies and rising affluence in emerging markets to boost healthcare spending
Demand for drug therapy in combination with surgeries and blood transfusion
Changes in lifestyle to increase the probability of genomic mutations
Increasing penetration of FDA approved drugs in the market
Various key players in the sickle cell disease treatment market are signing partnerships and licensing deals to share the research and development platform
Reduction of overall diagnosis cost for sickle cell diseases
Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market: Forecast by Drug Type
On the basis of drug type, the global sickle cell disease treatment market is segmented into hydroxyurea, antibiotics, pain-relieving medications, and Others.
The hydroxyurea segment is likely to be accounted for 38.7 % market revenue share in 2017, which is expected to increase to 35.7% by 2025 end. This drug type is expected to account for a high revenue contribution in the global sickle cell disease treatment market as compared to other drug types over the forecast period.
Hydroxyurea product is expected to be the second attractive drug type segment in sickle cell disease treatment market, with market attractiveness index of 1.2.
Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market: Forecast by Disease Type
On the basis of disease type, the global sickle cell disease treatment market is segmented into sickle cell anemia, sickle hemoglobin C disease, and sickle beta thalassemia. Sickle cell anemia is expected to be the most lucrative among all disease type segment of sickle cell disease treatment market, with attractiveness index of 1.8.
Sickle Beta Thalassemia is expected to be the second attractive drug type segment in sickle cell disease treatment market, with market attractiveness index of 0.7.
Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market: Forecast by Distribution Channel
This segment include hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment is expected to witness a significant rise in revenue share over the forecast period, owing to the increasing direct procurement of drugs by governments to ensure availability in hospital pharmacies.
Hospital pharmacies is expected to be the most lucrative among all distribution channels of sickle cell disease treatment market, with attractiveness index of 2.5. Retail pharmacies is expected to be the second largest distribution channels of sickle cell disease treatment market, with market attractiveness index of 0.4
Access Full Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/16099
Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market: Forecast by Region
Five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MEA are covered in this report. MEA regions are pegged to represent the most lucrative markets, owing to the high prevalent cases of sickle cell diseases.
The MEA sickle cell disease treatment market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1 % in terms of value over the forecast period. Growing awareness and adoption of treatment for sickle cell disease in India and in the APAC region is expected to create a sizeable opportunity for the players in this market.
You Can Read Also-
Global Medical Wellness Market -
By value, Persistence Market Research has projected a market value of US$ 4.3 Tn by 2031 with the industry expanding at a CAGR of 14.1%.
Saliva-based Screening Market -
Revenue from the sales of saliva-based screening products is around US$ 297 Mn this years, with the market slated to experience significant growth of 8% CAGR during 2021-2031
Medical Tourism Market -
Newly released industry analysis on medical tourism by Persistence Market Research reveals that global demand enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 10.2% in 2021. Overall market value of US$ 441 Bn by 2031 that will rise at a CAGR of 10.2% has been predicted for the global medical tourism market.
Dialysis Machines Market -
Demand for hemodialysis devices is expected to increase 3% to around 65,181,120 units by 2031, while that for peritoneal devices is slated to progress at 3.3% to around 1,39,22,871 units by the same year.
About Us:
PersistenceMarketResearch is an esteemed company with a reputation of serving clients across domains of information technology (IT), healthcare, and chemicals. Our analysts undertake painstaking primary and secondary research to provide a seamless report with a 360 degree perspective. Data is compared against rep/uted organizations, trustworthy databases, and international surveys for producing impeccable reports backed with graphical and statistical information.
Contact Us:
Persistence Market Research
Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States
U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751
USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353
Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com
Contact Information:
Persistence Market Research
Atul Singh
Tel: +1-646-568-7751
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Persistence Market Research
Atul Singh
Tel: +1-646-568-7751
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.