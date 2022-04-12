Polyvinyl Butyral Market Size Estimated to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2027
Increase in Automotive Productions in the Forecast Period Is Driving the Demand for the Polyvinyl Butyral Market
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 12, 2022 ) The Polyvinyl butyral market size is estimated to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of around 4.5% from 2022 to 2027. Polyvinyl butyral is a resin that is used for application in laminated glass, coatings, polyvinyl butrayl interlayers, photovoltaic thin film, adhesives, resin, and others. It is prepared by a reaction between butyraldehyde and polyvinyl alcohol. The polyvinyl butyral has strong bonding properties, optical clarity, flexibility, and durability, thus growing the application of polyvinyl butyral market in automotive, construction, photovoltaics, and others. Many upcoming automotive projects are expected to gain traction for the market as they are included in laminated glass, safety windshields, PVB films, and UV protection roofs. Polyvinyl butyral has major solar energy projects that will create demand for the polyvinyl butyral industry in the forecast period.
COVID-19 Impact
The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the polyvinyl butyral market due to its demand from the construction and automotive industry. The construction industry has experienced pitfalls due to labor shortages, a decline in costs, and a disturbing supply chain. According to Niti Ayog, the Indian Construction Industry saw a decline of 12.6% in 2020. Construction and automotive projects witnessed a halt due to imposed lockdown restrictions in major countries like the United States, India, China, and others. Thus, the polyvinyl butyral market declined as polyvinyl laminated glass, thermoplastic resin, and other products are used in the construction industry. The automotive industry also saw a decline during Covid19. According to the International Organization Of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), automotive production saw a decline of 16% in 2020, which was equivalent to the sales in 2010. Thus, the increased lockdown, restriction in logistics, and slumping demand is hampering the global PVB market. Thus, due to such a halt during covid, demand for polyvinyl butyral was negatively impacted, leading to a fall in the overall polyvinyl butyral market.
Polyvinyl Butyral Market Segment Analysis – By Purity
By purity, the 99% segment is expected to have the largest share of over 40% in 2021 and is expected to dominate the polyvinyl butyral market in the forecast period 2022-2027. It has its major demand from the automotive industry, due to its use as a raw material for safety glass, laminated glass, and adhesives. The high security and transparent glass coating properties of 99% purity pvb are highly applicable in the automotive and construction industry, thus adhering to the growing the demand for 99% purity segment. The 99% purity holds a major share for its usability in automotive components such as safety glass, UV-protected sunroofs, windshields, and others. Additionally, according to the International Organization Of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the sales of new vehicles worldwide in 2021 saw a 15% growth in comparison to 2020. Thus, the use of the 99% purity segment for automotive will rise, leading to a massive market growth for the 99% purity segment which will, in turn, create demand for the polyvinyl butyral industry in the forecast period.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=507261
Report Price: $ 5900 (Single User License)
Polyvinyl Butyral Market Segment Analysis – By Form
By form, the solid segment is expected to have the largest share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% in the forecast period 2022-2027. The security, optical clarity, and toughness of the solid PVB are high in comparison to other forms. The solid form is used in laminated glass, safety glass, and others. The automotive and construction make high use of the solid PVB form such as UV protection sunroofs, glazing glass, decorative PVB glass, and windshields. Thus, the increased use of solid PVB form creates a drive for the market, thus creating growth in the forecast period.
Polyvinyl Butyral Market Segment Analysis – By Application
By application, the PVB films segment is expected to have the largest growth share of over 35% in 2021 due to its application in the automotive industry and is expected to dominate the polyvinyl butyral market size in the forecast period 2022-2027. The unique combination of resistance, extreme protection, and durability makes it a preferable choice for the automotive, construction, and photovoltaic industries. The PVB films are used in windshields, safety glass, safety projects, luxury vehicles, solar power, and others for automotive. According to International Energy Agency’s Photovoltaic Power Systems Program (IEA PVPS), 115GW photovoltaic systems were installed worldwide in 2019, 140 GW in 2020, and more than 150GW in 2021. This has increased the demand for PVB films, due to external environment protection properties, lamination, and others. Many manufacturers such as Kuraray are working to provide better PVB films for photovoltaic modules and special applications. It is the best option for security and long-term protection for solar modules and automotive components. Thus, the increase in the application of pvb films for automotive projects is expected to boost the market in the forecast period.
Polyvinyl Butyral Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry
By end-use industry, the automotive segment is expected to have the largest share of over 40% in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market in the coming years. It holds a major position at the polyvinyl butyral market share, as it uses the majority of PVB equipment. The rise in vehicle manufacture in the automotive industry has led to the growth and demand of the PVB. The majority of pvb interlayers, films, safety glass, and others are produced for automotive projects. According to International Energy Forecasts, electric vehicles will have a growth of 125 Million units by 2030. The rise of electric vehicles manufactured by top companies will create a demand for the polyvinyl butyral industry, as the need for lightweight EVs is rising. The PVB offers additional protection, lightweight body components, solar radiation protection, heat resistance and enables better battery compartments in the electric vehicle. There will be an increase in the demand for PVB interlayers, films, and safety glass that are used for electric vehicle interiors, sunroofs, solar cells, and others. This increase in production by the automotive end-use industry will hereby rise the demand of the PVB market.
Polyvinyl Butyral Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
The Asia Pacific holds the largest share of around 30% in the polyvinyl butyral market size, due to the major end-use industry in the region for the year 2021 and is expected to grow by 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The increase of upcoming automotive, architectural, and construction projects in countries like China, India, Australia, Korea, and others will boost the demand for polyvinyl butyral market for equipment like pvb interlayers, laminated glass, and films. The Governments in APAC have focused on infrastructural enhancement and economic stability. Growth projects by the Chinese government will boost the market hold of infrastructure and construction industries, thus driving the demand for PVB films, laminated glass, solar modules, and others. Thus the Asia Pacific region will hold a major global share under the polyvinyl butyral industry. The Asia Pacific is an emerging region globally with 50% dominance in automotive, solar power, and PVB applications. China is the major player in vehicle production, with more than 1.2 million NEV sold in 2020. According to the China Association Of Automobile Manufacturers, the total sale in November 2021 was 2.43 lakh units more than October 2021. Owing to these factors polyvinyl butyral market is expected to gain traction, due to increased usage of PVB films, polylactic acid, polyvinyl resin, and others for motor components.
Polyvinyl Butyral Market Drivers
An Increase in Automotive productions in the Forecast Period is driving the demand for the Polyvinyl Butyral Market
There has been a significant increase in automotive projects, demanding the usage of pvb interlayers, resins, and others. The pvb interlayers, laminated glass, films, sunroofs, windshields, and others are the best option in auto manufacturing projects. According to the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association Of India (ACMA), the market witnessed a growth of 25% in 2021, along with the rise in exports of auto components. With the increase in the production of vehicles globally, the usage of PVB for safety, UV protection, and acoustics in automotive is rising. Thus, creating a drive in the polyvinyl butyral market.
Increase in Solar Energy and Green Energy Projects
The advancement in solar power projects and energy conservation is rising. The PVB is best applicable in solar power such as photovoltaic cells production, solar panel glasses, thin-film solar modules, and others. It offers better durability, weather protection, and relief from cell corrosion. Emerging nations such as China and Japan are moving towards solar and green energy projects due to rising government tariffs. To enhance the solar potential, various nations are developing solar projects for agriculture, architecture, and others. The United States Department Of Energy(DOE) has funded USD 40 million for R&D, and advanced performance validation of photovoltaic devices. An increase in solar power projects and innovations, that uses the applicability of PVB will boost the demand for the polyvinyl butyral market in the forecast period. The PVB holds an increased market share due to the manufacturing of photovoltaic thin film that is used for solar farms, solar panels, and others. Owing to it, the pvb market is driven by the growth of solar power projects.
Direct Purchase @ https://www.industryarc.com/purchasereport.php?id=507261
Polyvinyl Butyral Market Challenges
The Development of Emerging Substitution and High Production Cost
The PVB market is suffering due to the availability of substitutes and high manufacturing costs. The PVB is usually costly in terms of manufacturing and processing. For example, pvb films require specific temperatures plus controlled chambers for processing, which is an expensive process. On the other hand, EVA glass is produced in small furnaces and is comparatively cheaper to manufacture. The PVB laminated glass is priced at approximately $5.28 -$8.58 per square foot, whereas the EVA glass is priced at $3.96-$5.92 per square foot. Also, the EVA has better adhesion in comparison to PVB. Owing to this, the polyvinyl butyral market faces a major challenge and substitution threat and from the newly arrived ethylene vinyl acetate.
Polyvinyl Butyral Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies that are adopted by the dominant players in the polyvinyl butyral market. The major polyvinyl butyral top 10 companies include:
Eastman Chemical Company
Dupont
Chang Chun Petrochemicals Co. Ltd.
Huakai Plastics
Sekisui Chemicals
Genau Manufacturing Company
Kuraray
Tiantai Kanglai Industrial
DuLite
Jiangsu Darui Hengte Technology
Everlam
Recent Developments
In March 2021, the Eastman Chemical Company has invested to broaden and upgrade its capabilities for interlayers product line production at the Massachusetts manufacturing facility. This investment will strengthen Eastman’s supply opportunities to respond well to regional and international demand for polyvinyl butyral materials in the automotive market. The project is focused to enforce the production of automotive pvb products, comprising of thick gauges and tri-layers Saflex interlayer products. It is likely to complete in the fourth quarter of 2021 and will offer a better polyvinyl butyral industry outlook.
Key Takeaways
The advancement in automotive and architectural projects points to a growth in the Asia-Pacific region resulting in a drive in the polyvinyl butyral market, due to high demand for PVB materials such as pvb resin, pvb interlayers, polyvinyl butyral alcohol, windshield, and others
The growth of construction projects which require excellent protection and durable options like polyvinyl butyral will influence the demand of the market. Various American households prefer strong and stable polyvinyl butyral glasses that offer extra protection and weather resistance which is expected to lead the market in coming years.
The growing usage of polyvinyl butyral in solar energy, due to its application in the photovoltaic thin-film solar module system will drive the market of polyvinyl butyral.
Relevant Reports
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Resin Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/1282/Polyvinyl-Chloride-Resin-Market-report.html
For more Chemicals and Materials Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
COVID-19 Impact
The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the polyvinyl butyral market due to its demand from the construction and automotive industry. The construction industry has experienced pitfalls due to labor shortages, a decline in costs, and a disturbing supply chain. According to Niti Ayog, the Indian Construction Industry saw a decline of 12.6% in 2020. Construction and automotive projects witnessed a halt due to imposed lockdown restrictions in major countries like the United States, India, China, and others. Thus, the polyvinyl butyral market declined as polyvinyl laminated glass, thermoplastic resin, and other products are used in the construction industry. The automotive industry also saw a decline during Covid19. According to the International Organization Of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), automotive production saw a decline of 16% in 2020, which was equivalent to the sales in 2010. Thus, the increased lockdown, restriction in logistics, and slumping demand is hampering the global PVB market. Thus, due to such a halt during covid, demand for polyvinyl butyral was negatively impacted, leading to a fall in the overall polyvinyl butyral market.
Polyvinyl Butyral Market Segment Analysis – By Purity
By purity, the 99% segment is expected to have the largest share of over 40% in 2021 and is expected to dominate the polyvinyl butyral market in the forecast period 2022-2027. It has its major demand from the automotive industry, due to its use as a raw material for safety glass, laminated glass, and adhesives. The high security and transparent glass coating properties of 99% purity pvb are highly applicable in the automotive and construction industry, thus adhering to the growing the demand for 99% purity segment. The 99% purity holds a major share for its usability in automotive components such as safety glass, UV-protected sunroofs, windshields, and others. Additionally, according to the International Organization Of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the sales of new vehicles worldwide in 2021 saw a 15% growth in comparison to 2020. Thus, the use of the 99% purity segment for automotive will rise, leading to a massive market growth for the 99% purity segment which will, in turn, create demand for the polyvinyl butyral industry in the forecast period.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=507261
Report Price: $ 5900 (Single User License)
Polyvinyl Butyral Market Segment Analysis – By Form
By form, the solid segment is expected to have the largest share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% in the forecast period 2022-2027. The security, optical clarity, and toughness of the solid PVB are high in comparison to other forms. The solid form is used in laminated glass, safety glass, and others. The automotive and construction make high use of the solid PVB form such as UV protection sunroofs, glazing glass, decorative PVB glass, and windshields. Thus, the increased use of solid PVB form creates a drive for the market, thus creating growth in the forecast period.
Polyvinyl Butyral Market Segment Analysis – By Application
By application, the PVB films segment is expected to have the largest growth share of over 35% in 2021 due to its application in the automotive industry and is expected to dominate the polyvinyl butyral market size in the forecast period 2022-2027. The unique combination of resistance, extreme protection, and durability makes it a preferable choice for the automotive, construction, and photovoltaic industries. The PVB films are used in windshields, safety glass, safety projects, luxury vehicles, solar power, and others for automotive. According to International Energy Agency’s Photovoltaic Power Systems Program (IEA PVPS), 115GW photovoltaic systems were installed worldwide in 2019, 140 GW in 2020, and more than 150GW in 2021. This has increased the demand for PVB films, due to external environment protection properties, lamination, and others. Many manufacturers such as Kuraray are working to provide better PVB films for photovoltaic modules and special applications. It is the best option for security and long-term protection for solar modules and automotive components. Thus, the increase in the application of pvb films for automotive projects is expected to boost the market in the forecast period.
Polyvinyl Butyral Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry
By end-use industry, the automotive segment is expected to have the largest share of over 40% in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market in the coming years. It holds a major position at the polyvinyl butyral market share, as it uses the majority of PVB equipment. The rise in vehicle manufacture in the automotive industry has led to the growth and demand of the PVB. The majority of pvb interlayers, films, safety glass, and others are produced for automotive projects. According to International Energy Forecasts, electric vehicles will have a growth of 125 Million units by 2030. The rise of electric vehicles manufactured by top companies will create a demand for the polyvinyl butyral industry, as the need for lightweight EVs is rising. The PVB offers additional protection, lightweight body components, solar radiation protection, heat resistance and enables better battery compartments in the electric vehicle. There will be an increase in the demand for PVB interlayers, films, and safety glass that are used for electric vehicle interiors, sunroofs, solar cells, and others. This increase in production by the automotive end-use industry will hereby rise the demand of the PVB market.
Polyvinyl Butyral Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
The Asia Pacific holds the largest share of around 30% in the polyvinyl butyral market size, due to the major end-use industry in the region for the year 2021 and is expected to grow by 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The increase of upcoming automotive, architectural, and construction projects in countries like China, India, Australia, Korea, and others will boost the demand for polyvinyl butyral market for equipment like pvb interlayers, laminated glass, and films. The Governments in APAC have focused on infrastructural enhancement and economic stability. Growth projects by the Chinese government will boost the market hold of infrastructure and construction industries, thus driving the demand for PVB films, laminated glass, solar modules, and others. Thus the Asia Pacific region will hold a major global share under the polyvinyl butyral industry. The Asia Pacific is an emerging region globally with 50% dominance in automotive, solar power, and PVB applications. China is the major player in vehicle production, with more than 1.2 million NEV sold in 2020. According to the China Association Of Automobile Manufacturers, the total sale in November 2021 was 2.43 lakh units more than October 2021. Owing to these factors polyvinyl butyral market is expected to gain traction, due to increased usage of PVB films, polylactic acid, polyvinyl resin, and others for motor components.
Polyvinyl Butyral Market Drivers
An Increase in Automotive productions in the Forecast Period is driving the demand for the Polyvinyl Butyral Market
There has been a significant increase in automotive projects, demanding the usage of pvb interlayers, resins, and others. The pvb interlayers, laminated glass, films, sunroofs, windshields, and others are the best option in auto manufacturing projects. According to the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association Of India (ACMA), the market witnessed a growth of 25% in 2021, along with the rise in exports of auto components. With the increase in the production of vehicles globally, the usage of PVB for safety, UV protection, and acoustics in automotive is rising. Thus, creating a drive in the polyvinyl butyral market.
Increase in Solar Energy and Green Energy Projects
The advancement in solar power projects and energy conservation is rising. The PVB is best applicable in solar power such as photovoltaic cells production, solar panel glasses, thin-film solar modules, and others. It offers better durability, weather protection, and relief from cell corrosion. Emerging nations such as China and Japan are moving towards solar and green energy projects due to rising government tariffs. To enhance the solar potential, various nations are developing solar projects for agriculture, architecture, and others. The United States Department Of Energy(DOE) has funded USD 40 million for R&D, and advanced performance validation of photovoltaic devices. An increase in solar power projects and innovations, that uses the applicability of PVB will boost the demand for the polyvinyl butyral market in the forecast period. The PVB holds an increased market share due to the manufacturing of photovoltaic thin film that is used for solar farms, solar panels, and others. Owing to it, the pvb market is driven by the growth of solar power projects.
Direct Purchase @ https://www.industryarc.com/purchasereport.php?id=507261
Polyvinyl Butyral Market Challenges
The Development of Emerging Substitution and High Production Cost
The PVB market is suffering due to the availability of substitutes and high manufacturing costs. The PVB is usually costly in terms of manufacturing and processing. For example, pvb films require specific temperatures plus controlled chambers for processing, which is an expensive process. On the other hand, EVA glass is produced in small furnaces and is comparatively cheaper to manufacture. The PVB laminated glass is priced at approximately $5.28 -$8.58 per square foot, whereas the EVA glass is priced at $3.96-$5.92 per square foot. Also, the EVA has better adhesion in comparison to PVB. Owing to this, the polyvinyl butyral market faces a major challenge and substitution threat and from the newly arrived ethylene vinyl acetate.
Polyvinyl Butyral Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies that are adopted by the dominant players in the polyvinyl butyral market. The major polyvinyl butyral top 10 companies include:
Eastman Chemical Company
Dupont
Chang Chun Petrochemicals Co. Ltd.
Huakai Plastics
Sekisui Chemicals
Genau Manufacturing Company
Kuraray
Tiantai Kanglai Industrial
DuLite
Jiangsu Darui Hengte Technology
Everlam
Recent Developments
In March 2021, the Eastman Chemical Company has invested to broaden and upgrade its capabilities for interlayers product line production at the Massachusetts manufacturing facility. This investment will strengthen Eastman’s supply opportunities to respond well to regional and international demand for polyvinyl butyral materials in the automotive market. The project is focused to enforce the production of automotive pvb products, comprising of thick gauges and tri-layers Saflex interlayer products. It is likely to complete in the fourth quarter of 2021 and will offer a better polyvinyl butyral industry outlook.
Key Takeaways
The advancement in automotive and architectural projects points to a growth in the Asia-Pacific region resulting in a drive in the polyvinyl butyral market, due to high demand for PVB materials such as pvb resin, pvb interlayers, polyvinyl butyral alcohol, windshield, and others
The growth of construction projects which require excellent protection and durable options like polyvinyl butyral will influence the demand of the market. Various American households prefer strong and stable polyvinyl butyral glasses that offer extra protection and weather resistance which is expected to lead the market in coming years.
The growing usage of polyvinyl butyral in solar energy, due to its application in the photovoltaic thin-film solar module system will drive the market of polyvinyl butyral.
Relevant Reports
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Resin Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/1282/Polyvinyl-Chloride-Resin-Market-report.html
For more Chemicals and Materials Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.