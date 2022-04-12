Tea Polyphenols Market Size Estimated to Reach $378 Million by 2027
Surging Investigations Recording the Role of Tea Polyphenols in the Avoidance of Cancer Like Skin Cancer Is Set To Propel the Growth of the Tea Polyphenols Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 12, 2022 ) Tea Polyphenols Market size is estimated to reach $378 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Tea polyphenols are chemical compounds, like flavonoids and tannins, discovered organically in tea. Relying on how the tea is harvested, managed, processed, and brewed, the polyphenol level can change. These chemical compounds are thought to be advantageous to human health, and they are the groundwork of numerous claims made regarding the health advantages of tea. Different uses of tea polyphenols include functional foods, functional beverages, dietary supplements, organic colors, and cosmetics. Oolong tea includes tea polyphenols like theaflavins, thearubigins, and Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) which are responsible for numerous health advantages. Camellia sinensis (green tea) includes caffeine and antioxidant polyphenols. It has been proclaimed as being useful in an extensive assortment of conditions, inclusive of cancer avoidance, mostly on comparatively reduced epidemiological proof.
The soaring intake of tea including oolong tea owing to tea being the second greatest consumed beverage after water is set to drive the Tea Polyphenols Market. The surging investigations recording the role of tea polyphenols in the avoidance of cancer like skin cancer is set to propel the growth of the Tea Polyphenols Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Tea Polyphenols Industry Outlook.
Tea Polyphenols Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type
The Tea Polyphenols Market based on product type can be further segmented into Green Tea, Oolong Tea, Black Tea, and Others. The Green Tea Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the soaring application of green tea polyphenols in the treatment of skin cancer, sickle cell disease, and weight control. Green tea may be prepared from Camellia Sinensis. The surging applications of green tea as a face mask for skin lightening and to get rid of stretch marks are further propelling the growth of the Green Tea segment.
Furthermore, the Oolong Tea segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the proliferating application of tea polyphenols discovered in oolong tea as antioxidants and assistance in avoidance of neurodegenerative ailments like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.
Tea Polyphenols Market Segment Analysis – By Application
The Tea Polyphenols Market based on the application can be further segmented into Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary Supplements, and Others. The Functional Beverages Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the heightening application of tea polyphenols in functional beverages. Functional beverages may include Camellia Sinensis. The surging intake of functional beverages like bottled tea and energy drinks in Japan and China in conjunction with antioxidant, anti-obesity, anti-diabetic and neuroprotective characteristics resulting in soaring beverage innovation for obese and diabetic consumers is further propelling the growth of this segment.
Furthermore, the Dietary Supplements segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the extensive availability of dietary supplements in different formats like capsules, powder, and liquid extracts with dietary supplements involving Camellia Sinensis also available.
Tea Polyphenols Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
The Tea Polyphenols Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific (Tea Polyphenols Market) held the largest share with 35% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the soaring consumption of tea including oolong tea in countries like India, China, and Japan in the region. Tea polyphenols are concentrates from Camellia sinensis which is grown in countries like China, India, Australia, and Japan in the Asia-Pacific region. The augmented production facilities and the soaring supply of tea polyphenol products to the U.S. and Europe are further propelling the growth of the Tea Polyphenols Market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to factors like proliferating intake of tea polyphenols in different kinds of tea like oolong tea largely attributed to its great antioxidant characteristic and effortless accessibility of polyphenol products at affordable prices in the Asia-Pacific region. The proliferating health issues of the elderly resulting in heightened demand for nutraceutical products like tea polyphenols are further fuelling the progress of the Tea Polyphenols Market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Tea Polyphenols Market Drivers
Soaring Applications Of Tea Polyphenols For Prevention Of Ailments Like Alzheimer’s And Parkinson’s Diseases Are Projected To Drive The Growth Of Tea Polyphenols Market:
Tea polyphenols typically discovered in green tea, oolong tea, and black tea serve as antioxidants and assist in the avoidance of neurodegenerative ailments like Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease. Compiled proof recommends that oxidative stress leading to reactive oxygen species production and inflammation act in an important role in neurodegenerative ailments, backing the application of radical scavengers, transition metal (like iron and copper) chelators, and nonvitamin organic antioxidant polyphenols in the clinic. These considerations are in line with the present view that polyphenolic dietary supplementation may have an influence on cognitive deficits in individuals of a progressive age. As a result, green tea polyphenols are presently being thought-out as therapeutic agents in well-controlled epidemiological investigations, targeted to change brain aging procedures and to serve as potential neuroprotective agents in advanced neurodegenerative ailments like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases. The soaring applications of tea polyphenols for avoidance Of ailments like Alzheimer’s And Parkinson’s disease are therefore fuelling the growth of the Tea Polyphenols Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Surging Applications Of Camellia Sinensis Are Expected To Boost The Demand Of Tea Polyphenols Market:
Metabolic syndrome (MetS) boosts the hazard of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases (CVD). Tea (Camellia sinensis), one of the most consumed global beverages, is abundant in polyphenols, principally catechins. Tea polyphenols may alleviate obesity by minimizing body weight, surging energy expenditure and fat oxidation, stimulating lipolysis, and enhancing thermogenesis. Tea polyphenols also minimize the hazards of type 2 diabetes (T2D), hypertension, hyperlipidemia, and inflammation. Camellia sinensis leaf extract is mostly recognized for its weight loss and skin use. The numerous health advantages of Camellia Sinensis include reducing the hazard of skin cancer, boosting the immune function, enhancing skin texture and countenance, and increasing the collagen generation of the skin. The surging applications of Camellia Sinensis are therefore driving the growth of the Tea Polyphenols Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Tea Polyphenols Market Challenges
Side Effects Of Tea Polyphenols Are Hampering The Growth Of The Tea Polyphenols Market:
Polyphenols may have possible side effects that are still to be confirmed. As per the investigations performed by the American Society for Clinical Nutrition, polyphenols could possibly intervene with iron absorption and therefore may encourage iron deficiency in some indecisive anemic subjects. Also, additives that offer a notably soaring dose of polyphenol may not be safe for intake. In this case, too, the side effect arising from overdose is just a theory. Polyphenol is accessible in an assortment of foodstuffs like onions, berries, apples, soy, green tea, wine, and certain nutrition additives. While selecting polyphenol-abundant dietary sources, it is recommended to consume foods that are not sweetened or diluted. The reason is that the antioxidant characteristic of polyphenol should not be counterbalanced by the calories brought along with it. These issues are thus hampering the growth of the Tea Polyphenols Market.
Tea Polyphenols Market Landscape
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Tea Polyphenols Market. Key companies of this market are:
Berkem
Amax NutraSource Inc.
Martin Bauer Group
DuPont
Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)
Cymbio
Arjuna Naturals
Sabinsa Corporation
Naturex
Layn Natural Ingredients Corp.
Recent Developments
In August 2021, Layn Natural Ingredients continued its extension in botanicals with a surge in its portfolio of Non-GMO Project Verified botanical extracts. The series concentrates on polyphenol-rich botanical extracts that provide great functional advantages in food and beverage and sports nutrition, and the dietary supplement sector. The site is anticipated to be finished in three years, providing the capability to process an added 4,000 metric tons of stevia leaf extract per year.
In September 2020, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences (DuPont) declared the introduction of the most recent series of dairy cultures and probiotic formulations for China, providing yogurt manufacturers novel solutions for differentiation currently and positioning them for forthcoming development. These novel cultures permit quicker fermentation and greater probiotic counts while keeping up a mild taste and premium texture for consumers. The novel cultures include YO-MIX® PRIME, YO-MIX® FAST 1.0, DuPont™ Danisco® LPC 800, and HOWARU® Bifido.
In September 2020, Layn Natural Ingredients declared the introduction of its Nutrae Business Unit. Nutrae by Layn is committed to offering botanical constituent solutions and innovation perfectly suitable for uses in health, wellness, sports nutrition, personal care, and beauty. Nutrae is dedicated to conveying completely validated, formulation-ready, clean label botanical constituents and solutions custom-made for application in nutraceuticals and personal care products.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, Asia-Pacific (Tea Polyphenols) Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the surging population of the elderly in Japan and the soaring accessibility of raw materials like tea leaves for preparing tea like oolong tea in the Asia-Pacific region.
Tea Polyphenols Market growth is being driven by the proliferating awareness regarding the health advantages of tea polyphenols in different kinds of tea like oolong tea owing to tea polyphenols being antioxidants and thereby minimizing the hazard of coronary artery disease and additional health issues. However, a principal challenge in extrapolating the biological activities of green tea polyphenols in vitro to possible results in vivo is bioavailability and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Tea Polyphenols Market.
Tea Polyphenols Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Tea Polyphenols Market report.
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research.
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research.
