The next 10 years to see the Trauma Fixation Devices Market get digitally going, reaching US$ 3,333.1 Mn
According to the report, this market is likely to grow from US$ 1,753.6 Mn in 2016 to US$ 3,333.1 Mn by 2025 end, registering a healthy CAGR of 7.4% during the period of eight years, i.e. 2017-2025.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 11, 2022 ) The Trauma Fixation Devices Market is expected to be worth US$ 3,333.1 Mn by the year 2017-2025, at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2017-2025. Digital health is into occupation of a noteworthy position in our lives, thereby rendering it a significant tool in the medical device trends going forward. This would be the overall outlook of the healthcare vertical in the forecast period.
Global trauma fixation devices market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period. This growth is expected to be primarily driven by increasing demand for trauma fixation devices in hospital’s emergency departments, as well as outpatient surgery.
Increasing cases of accidents and other trauma-related indications are likely to provide a major boost for this market over the forecast period. In this newly published report titled, “Trauma Fixation Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025),” has not only offered the forecast analysis but has also presented the historical data of the global trauma fixation devices market.
Company Profiles
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
Stryker Corporation
Johnson and Johnson (DePuy Synthes)
Wright Medical Group, Inc.
Orthofix International N.V.
Cardinal Health Inc
Medtronic
Integra LifeSciences
Double Medical Technology Inc
Citieffe S.R.L
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Arthrex Inc.
Acumed LLC
Conmed Corporation
Smith & Nephew
According to the report, this market is likely to grow from US$ 1,753.6 Mn in 2016 to US$ 3,333.1 Mn by 2025 end, registering a healthy CAGR of 7.4% during the period of eight years, i.e. 2017-2025.
Global Trauma Fixation Devices Market: Trends
The incorporation of technology for the treatment of trauma and introduction of platform system for shoulder arthroplasty
International collaboration to expand domestic reach and increasing popularity of medical tourism
Technologically advanced products replacing traditional orthopedic devices, improved patient outcome and reduction in surgical time
Domestic companies’ gaining age in the developing region’s trauma fixation devices market
Use of robotic technology during surgery to avoid complications
Incorporating technology to enable patient-centric approach
Global Trauma Fixation Devices Market: Forecast by Fixation Type
This segment includes two key segments- internal fixation and external fixation. Internal fixation is the largest segment in global trauma fixation devices market, which is estimated to represent US$ 1,582.5 Mn, or 84.3% share of the total market in 2017 and US$ 2,889.5 Mn, or 86.7% by 2025 end, expanding at CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period of 2017–2025.
Internal fixation dominated the global trauma fixation devices market in revenue terms in 2016, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. This segment is expected to be the most lucrative among all end users, with attractiveness index of 1.8.
Most people are aware that hip or knee replacement surgery is an option for patients with disabling or painful joints. Like the hip and knee, the shoulder joint may become arthritic and painful with the increasing age. While patients are becoming more knowledgeable about shoulder replacements, awareness still lags behind that of knee and hip replacements.
Global Trauma Fixation Devices Market: Forecast by End User
End user segment is consists of hospital and ambulatory surgical centers. Hospital is the largest segment in global trauma fixation devices market, which is estimated to represent US$ 1,383.2 Mn of the total market in 2017 and is anticipated to be valued at US$ 2,537.5 Mn by 2025 end, expanding at CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period of 2017–2025.
While, ambulatory surgery centers segment is expected to be the second largest market for trauma fixation devices market, with market share index of 0.4.
Global Trauma Fixation Devices Market: Forecast by Product Type
On the basis of product type this market is segmented into metal plates and screws, pins/wires, nails and rods, circular fixator, hybrid fixator, unilateral fixator. With 42.9% revenue share in 2017, metal plates and screws is expected to be the most lucrative among all end users, with attractiveness index of 2.8.
On the other hand the pins/wires segment is expected to be the second dominant product type in the trauma fixation devices market.
Global Trauma Fixation Devices Market: Regional Forecast and Analysis
Five regions are covered in this reports namely, North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MEA. Europe is the largest region in trauma fixation devices market, which is estimated to represent US$ 1,013.0 Mn, or 54% share of the total market in 2017 and is projected to reach to US$ 1,818.2 Mn, or 54.6%, expanding at CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period of 2017–2025.
Europe dominated the global trauma fixation devices market in revenue terms in 2016 and is projected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period.
