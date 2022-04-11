High End Hydroponic Gardening Nutrients Comes to Madison Heights, Michigan
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 11, 2022 ) Madison Heights, MI – Indoor growing is all the rage for South East Michigan. Numerous shops appear all over the Metro Detroit landscape, and it has offered a great addition to the Michigan economy. There are plenty of growers who want to grow their food for self-consumption and profit. In addition, there are medicinal growers in Michigan, and the sensation has been flourishing at a rapid rate. However, as this industry continues to grow, some questions come up. Growers are looking for greater crop yields and a higher quality harvest.
It wasn't easy until recently to get good hydroponic nutritional products due to availability. Unfortunately, many stores do not stock the higher-end nutritrients because of the cost involved. So this leaves the growers wandering from store to store looking for the best deal and hopefully some better nutritional supplements. Hot Metro Finds correspondent Ted Cantu went on the road to find out the truth behind some high-end hydroponic gardening supplements.
"You know many hydroponic stores mark up their inventory a good 30% above retail. So when they have a sale, you aren't getting an excellent deal at all. It pays to shop around. This is what we discovered when we were going from store to store. Many of them will go toe to toe with each other to help the shopper save a buck or two, but it rarely goes beyond that." Says Cantu.
Edenz Hydro, based in Madison Heights, Michigan, has taken the high-end hydroponic supplements gambit to its zenith. This store has begun stocking some of the industry's best and most expensive products on its store shelves. Now indoor growers can get their hands on Wet Betty, B-52, Connoisseur A&B, Bud Factor X, Bud Candy, Rhino Skin, Big Bud, Piranha, Voodoo Juice and Final Phase just to name a few. Edenz Hydro has also been featured on the web extensively for their vast selection and their approach to retail, with is refreshing in the South East Michigan market.
"Anything worth doing is worth doing right," says Cantu, "The crew at Edenz is offering a higher-end experience than their competitors. They are diving into this full force and giving the people what they want. They deliver a great shopping experience even during the Covid pandemic and deliver a great customer experience. Here is a shop dedicated to the growers and the people respect that."
To reach Edenz Hydro go to http://www.edenzhydro.com you can find them at 1411 West 14 Mile, Madison Heights, MI and call them at 248-291-6691
