Sodium Bicarbonate Food Grade Market Size Estimated to Reach $348.2 Million by 2027
Exponential Growth in the Food and Beverages Segment Has Allowed the Sodium Bicarbonate Food Grade Market To Grow Exponentially
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 11, 2022 ) The Sodium Bicarbonate Food Grade Market size is estimated to reach $348.2 Million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Sodium bicarbonate food grade is a white crystalline powder, which has been actively used across the food and beverage industries owing to its chemical properties. Sodium bicarbonate has also been revered as baking soda, especially in the Food and Beverages domain, and is obsessively used in making baked products such as cakes-pies-biscuits-and various bread. Furthermore, sodium bicarbonate has been gaining immense traction and use in the medicinal fields, such as that for its use as a natural antacid. Sodium bicarbonate as a food additives acts as a leavening agent with a pH of approximately 8.5, it further functions with food-grade phosphates to release CO2 which expands during the baking process to provide the baked good with increased volume and tender eating qualities. An extensive demand from the food processing and manufacturing industries across the globe has been a key factor driving the Sodium Bicarbonate Food Grade Industry forward in the projected period of 2022-2027.
Sodium Bicarbonate Food Grade Market Segmentation Analysis – By Source
The sodium bicarbonate food grade market based on the source can be further segmented into Organic and Conventional. Organic held a dominant market share in the year 2021. The organic sodium bicarbonate is obtained from 100% natural and organic sources, while it is also kept chemical and aluminum-free. Since the product is water processed and no ammonia is used, the term organic has been associated with it. Moreover, organic is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. The organic sodium bicarbonate or baking soda can be safely used as a neutralizer acid leveler for one’s body, while also acting as a natural food additive. Further, sodium bicarbonate has been used in rural areas as a teeth whitening product that helps in reducing scalding-blistering-and scarring related issues. However, sodium bicarbonate as an ingredient for toothpaste is actively used, as per the recent survey around 98% of Americans brush their teeth using toothpaste, thereby denoting a substantial demand.
Sodium Bicarbonate Food Grade Market Segmentation Analysis – By Application
The sodium bicarbonate food grade market based on the application can be further segmented into Baked Goods, Effervescent Soda, Food Colorants, and Others. Baked Goods held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the chemical properties it exhibits which allows for it to be used in baked goods. Countries such as India account for around 80% of the bakery products using small-scale neighborhood bakeries which are responsible for bread and biscuits. Additionally, baked goods are estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. As per the UK Bread and Bakery Goods Production industry, the entire market for that is valued at $11.66 billion and is growing at a CAGR of 1% for the next two years. Further, the demand for fresh bakery items is growing post-vaccination progress around the globe, which will further allow the market to grow.
Sodium Bicarbonate Food Grade Market Segmentation Analysis – By Geography
The sodium bicarbonate food grade market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the rest of the World. Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share of 37% as compared to the other regions in the year 2021. It is owing to the presence of a robust structure of food processing and manufacturing units which allows for the mass demand created in terms of usage for baking soda or sodium bicarbonate. China’s food processing industry’s revenue climbed up to reach $1.47 trillion in 2019, while experts estimate the revenues to touch $2.2 billion by 2025. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to marketers in the projected period of 2022-2027. Government incentives and initiatives coupled with growing demand from Europe and North America have allowed the regions such as India and China to cater to the said needs.
Sodium Bicarbonate Food Grade Market Drivers
The exponential growth in the food and beverages segment has allowed the market to grow exponentially
Sodium Bicarbonate or baking soda has been actively used across the food and beverages segment. Within the segment/industry sodium bicarbonate has been a leaving agent which allows various doughs to expand-rise- and become light or porous at the same time, by increasing the overall surface area. Furthermore, food processors and manufacturers and other artisanal bakeries have been long-using such ingredients owing to their functional stability and chemical properties. In countries where work-life balance doesn’t exist, fast foods are extensively used, which ultimately allows for the sale of precooked food, having amounts of sodium bicarbonate. The extensive use of sodium bicarbonate can be tracked or associated with the growth of any end-user company or industry. For example, Dominos, a leading chain of pizza makers have seen exponential growth in revenues across the world, as it saw an increment of 19% from 2018 to 2020, further the figure shows how the industries remained unaffected by supply chain barriers owing to COVID-19, thereby assisting in the useful sales of sodium bicarbonate.
The exhibiting properties of baking soda as a natural antacid have allowed it to be used as a medicinal option.
Baking soda or sodium bicarbonate has been regarded as a natural antacid, and if one dissolves around a teaspoon of the said compound with eight ounces of water, it can help in relieving and neutralizing stomach acids while also averting heartburn caused by acid reflux. GERD or Gastrointestinal Reflux Disease has been regarded as the most common upper gastrointestinal disorder which has been observed in the elderly. Researchers have further estimated that GERD affects close to 20% of the people in the US, and the numbers are bound to grow owing to the aging aspects of society. As for now, there are close to 46 million seniors living in the said region, which are ought to increase and touch 90 million by 2050. The medicinal use of food-grade sodium bicarbonate would help in alleviating local GERD symptoms.
Sodium Bicarbonate Food Grade Market Challenges
The limiting aspect of causing ill-medical side effects to having hampered the overall growth
Sodium bicarbonate has been actively used as a natural antacid by people across the globe, however, it goes without saying that baking soda has certain disadvantages to human health, if consumed above the tolerable level. An overload of sodium bicarbonate can ultimately result in increasing the cases of vomiting and diarrhea, as well as more serious problems like seizures and kidney failure. Chronic kidney disease affects every 1 in 7 Americans or around 15% of the entire US population is suspected to develop CKD in their lifetime. Owing to such factors, the market’s growth is impeded.
Sodium Bicarbonate Food Grade Industry Outlook
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Sodium Bicarbonate Food Grade Market. The top 10- Sodium Bicarbonate Food Grade Market companies are:
TATA CHEMICALS LTD.
FMC CORPORATION
CHEMTEX SPECIALTY LTD.
NOVACARB
SOLVAY S.A.
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO, INC.
NATURAL SODA
NATRIUM PRODUCTS INC.
TOSOH CORPORATION
ASAHI
Recent Developments
In November 2021, Cheshire West and Chester’s Planning Committee has approved proposals by Tata Chemicals to flatten its existing sodium bicarbonate plant and build a new one on a different part of the site with double manufacturing capacity, which would result in extra 22 HGVs a day. The new building will be over 56m high and will take two years to build, with the existing plant and 13 other buildings then being bulldozed, which is also likely to take a further two years.
In January 2021, Sodium bicarbonate from the CIECH’s factory in Germany has received a pharmaceutical market authorization. It obtained a prestigious GMP or Good Manufacturing Practice certificate, which now affirms that the company had the highest quality of sodium bicarbonate. This allows the German company of the CIECH Group to enter the promising pharmaceutical market. At the same time, CSD has procured and obtained a positive opinion of the local pharmaceutical office and was entered into the European EudraGMP database as a manufacturer of sodium bicarbonate in the medicinal product active substance standard.
In September 2019, Solvay announced its plan to increase the bicarbonate production capacities at Devnya, Bulgaria. Solvay will increase its soda ash production capacity by 600 kilotonnes at its trona-based Green River site in Wyoming, the United States, to meet long-term global demand growth in various applications. Solvay will also expand its sodium bicarbonate capacity by 200 kilotonnes in its Devnya plant in Bulgaria, addressing worldwide demand growth for flue gas treatments that improve air quality. The combined investments total €185 million, spread over the next three years.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, Asia-Pacific’s sodium bicarbonate food grade market held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the presence of robust chemical companies, which allows it to be an attributable factor for global demand. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to marketers in the projected period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the robust growth seen in the region, particularly in the food processing industry which widely utilizes sodium bicarbonates.
An extensive demand from the food processing and manufacturing industries has been a key market propeller. However, the limiting aspect of causing ill-medical side effects to having hampered the overall growth.
A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Sodium Bicarbonate Food Grade Market Report.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=504543
Direct Purchase @ https://www.industryarc.com/purchasereport.php?id=504543
