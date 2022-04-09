Automotive Flooring Market Size Forecast to Reach $2 Billion by 2027
Carpet Segment in Automotive Flooring Market Is Expected To See the Fastest Growth, Especially During the Forecast Period, Owing to Its Increasing Demand and Benefits Over Other Types of Automotive Flooring.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 09, 2022 ) The Automotive Flooring Market size is forecast to reach US$2 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 3.5 % during the forecast period 2022-2027. The Automotive Flooring is mainly composed of Polyurethane, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Rubber, Nylon, Leather, or other materials and is used as carpet underlay on the floor mats of vehicles. Automotive flooring is primarily used for the purpose of protecting the floor of the vehicle from corrosion, dirt, moisture, and wear. According to the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), the global expenditure rose to $ 51.5 billion in 2020, out of which the German automotive industry accounts for more than one-third of total global R&D expenditure in the automotive sector. An increase in the production of vehicles can act as a major driver for the market. On the other hand, safety concerns associated with the use of rubber mats for automotive flooring is likely to obstruct the market and hinder its growth.
COVID-19 Impact
There is no doubt that the COVID-19 lockdown has significantly reduced automotive, and production activities which in turn, has resulted in the country-wise shutdown of automotive sites, shortage of labor, and the decline of supply and demand chain all over the world, thus, affecting the market. Studies show that the outbreak of COVID-19 sharply declined the production of automotive in 2020 due to a lack of operations across multiple countries around the world. According to OICA (International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers), the production of automobiles decreased by 16% globally in the year 2020, compared to 2019. However, a slow recovery in the automotive industry has been witnessed across many countries around the world since 2021. For instance, the Indian government has significantly reduced customs duty for the imports of electric vehicles components from a range of 10-15% to15-30%, along with provisioning tax breaks and economic packages for the automotive industry, in order to sustain and recover from the decline of activities in automotive sectors during COVID-19 crisis. In this way, a slow and steady increase in automotive production activities will require the use of Automotive Flooring composed of Polyurethane, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Nylon, or other materials in order to use it as carpet underlay in floor mats of vehicles. This will eventually lead to an increase in demand for Automotive Flooring which indicates a slow and steady recovery of the market in the upcoming years.
Automotive Flooring Market Segment Analysis – By Resin
Polypropylene Material held the largest share in the Automotive Flooring Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% between 2022 and 2027, owing to the increasing demand for Polypropylene during the production of automotive flooring. For instance, it has a wide range of characteristics, corrosion resistance, higher resistance to stain, higher durability, is cost-effective, and is much easier to clean in comparison to Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Chloride, Rubber, Nylon, Leather, and other materials. Moreover, it has very good chemical resistance, moisture resistance, and impact resistance which makes it ideal for use in Automotive Flooring in comparison to other materials. Hence, all of these factors are most likely to boost the market growth in the upcoming years.
Automotive Flooring Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type
The Carpet held a significant share in the Automotive Flooring Market in 2021, owing to its increasing demand due to the properties and advantages they offer. For instance, carpet flooring gives higher protection to vehicle floors, it can be easily customized according to the vehicle dimension and helps cover the entire floor without leaving any gaps. Moreover, automotive carpets are primarily used in automotive flooring to prevent debris, moisture, or water from entering the fabric and touching the automotive framework. In addition to this, carpets give the vehicle a premium look, are more durable, and play a major role in improving the air quality inside the vehicle since they emit the lowest level of Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) in comparison to mats and other automotive flooring options. All of these factors will eventually increase the demand for carpets to be used in Automotive Flooring, thus, boosting the market growth.
Automotive Flooring Market Segment Analysis – By Vehicle Type
Passenger Cars held the largest share in the Automotive Flooring Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2022 and 2027, owing to the increasing production of passenger cars across the globe. For instance, recent insights from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) states that total passenger car production during the fourth quarter of 2020 reached around 34 million in Asia-Pacific, 14 million in Europe, 1.3 million in the Middle East/Africa, 1.7 million in South America, and 9.6 million in North America respectively. This, in turn, will help increase the demand for Automotive Flooring required for passenger cars, hence, leading to market growth in the upcoming years.
Automotive Flooring Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
The Asia Pacific held the largest share in the Automotive Flooring Market in 2021 up to 38%. The consumption of Automotive Flooring is particularly high in this region due to its increasing demand from the automotive sector. For instance, a recent study published by the OICA (International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers) during the fourth quarter of 2020 states that around 25 million, 3.5 million, 8 million, and 3.4 million units of vehicles were produced in China, South Korea, Japan, and India, respectively, which in turn, contributed to approx. 50% of the global automobile production during the year 2020. Likewise, according to the Department of Promotion Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the Indian Automobiles market invested around $ 24.5 million worth of FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) during the year June 2020. Hence, an increase in demand for the production of automotive will also require the use of Automotive Flooring to be installed in the vehicles. This is most likely to lead to the growth of the Automotive Flooring Market in the upcoming years.
Automotive Flooring Market Drivers
An increase in automotive production is most likely to increase demand for the product
According to a recent study published by the German Association of Automotive Industry during the fourth quarter of 2020, the new registration of motor vehicles reached up to 16,763 units in Europe, 37,467 units in Asia, 3080 units in South America, 17,421 units in North America, 12,733 units in Western Europe, and 5180 units in other regions worldwide. Likewise, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), the EU demand for new passenger cars significantly increased by 25.2% from January-June 2021 and reached around 5.4 million units in total. Hence, an increase in demand and production of motor vehicles will also increase the demand for Automotive Flooring required for installation in these vehicles. This is most likely to drive the growth of the market in the upcoming years.
An increase in demand for Electric Vehicles (EV) is most likely to increase demand for the product
According to a recent study published by the International Netherlands Group (ING), the demand for the production and development of Electric Vehicles has been increasing since the pandemic. It states that the global sales of new Electric Vehicles have increased by 50% in 2021, and is expected to increase by 8% in 2022. It further states that the sales of Electric Vehicles have increased by 14% in Europe, 9% in China, and 4% in the US. In this way, an increase in demand and production of electric vehicles from the automotive sectors globally will also increase the use of Automotive Flooring. This is most likely to drive market growth in the upcoming years.
Automotive Flooring Market Challenges
Safety concerns associated with the use of rubber mats for automotive flooring may cause an obstruction to the market growth
According to the Department of Industry Regulations and Safety in Western Australia, the compatibility and suitability of rubber floor mats as a medium of flooring in vehicles should be considered. It states that “In order to retain a safer workplace and ensure the safety of the driver, these types of mats should not be installed unless the mats are thoroughly checked and secured safely to further prevent uncontrolled movement of the vehicle while it is being operated”. This is primarily because rubber floor mats easily capture particles such as mud and dirt from the driver’s footwear within the area of the floor mat. In the case where these rubber mats are not secured properly, the floor mat can slip forward and get caught under the accelerator pedal, leading to uncontrolled movement of the vehicle. Hence, safety issues and concerns related to the use of rubber mats for automotive flooring may confine the market growth.
Automotive Flooring Industry Outlook
Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in this market. Automotive Flooring top 10 companies include:
Corry Rubber Corporation
Toyota Boshuku
Conform Automotive
Autoneum Holding AG
Freudenberg Performance Materials
GGBAILEY
HP Pelzer Automotive System Inc.
Apache Mills Inc.
Auto Custom Carpets, Inc.
Hyosung Corporation
Recent Developments
In November 2021, Autoneum launched a new felt-based technology called Flexi-Loft, with a unique blend of functional fibers and recycled cotton. The use of this Flexi-Loft reduces the overall automotive carpet weight and allows for accurate adaptation to complex shapes and sizes. It offers a flexible and more sustainable alternative to foam.
Key Takeaways
The Polypropylene Material in Automotive Flooring Market is expected to see the fastest growth, especially during the forecast period. Its wide range of characteristics, corrosion resistance, and heat resistance properties made it stand out in comparison to other materials in the market.
Carpet segment in Automotive Flooring Market is expected to see the fastest growth, especially during the forecast period, owing to its increasing demand and benefits over other types of Automotive Flooring.
Asia-Pacific dominated the Automotive Flooring Market in 2020, with countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India most likely to drive the market growth, owing to the increasing demand for Automotive Flooring from automotive sectors of the region.
