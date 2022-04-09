Combined Angiography Market Size Estimated to Reach $9.8 Billion by 2027
Expensive Treatments and Certain Health Issues Due to Procedures and Anticipated To Hamper Combined Angiography Market Growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 09, 2022 ) The combined Angiography Market size is estimated to reach $9.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Angiography is also termed arteriography and is used as an imaging procedure to envision deep inside various blood vessels, heart chambers, and further body parts. Various procedures like MRI, (=Magnetic Resonance Imaging), CT (=Computed Tomography), and X-Rays help doctors in finding the root cause of hitches such as complications like obstruction in blood vessels stimulating agony in the chest, strokes, and heart attacks. X-Ray imaging possesses lofty resolution but slips the mark to distribute data about cavernous and interior tissue structures. Moreover, due to obsolete technology beforehand diagnostic or imaging equipment used to be mounted in diverse free spaces which would cause tiresomeness for both patients and doctors as they had to translocate to an additional part of the building for subsequent phases. Therefore, combined Angiography practices are used along with each other to diagnose and entertain the fundamental causes of ailments in a single place. The innumerable swell in ailments like heart attacks, blood clotting in veins, and communicable diseases are set to drive the growth of the Combined Angiography Industry for the period 2022-2027.
Combined Angiography Market Segment Analysis-By Product type
The Combined Angiography Market based on the Product type can be further segmented into Allura Clarity, INfX-8000C+ CT, Discovery IGS System, Trinias Series MiX Package, MIYABI Angio-CT. The Discovery IGS System segment held the largest share owing to the factors such as the presence of Angiography systems such as IGS 7 which provides liberty of both top-notch imaging along with unrestricted space for functioning in amalgam rooms.
In addition to that, The Discovery IGS System segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 6.4% over the period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to the endorsement from FDA (=US food and drug Administration), preeminent mobility as it is equipped with laser directed placement system, Ship shade images production, authorize envisioning the bodies of patients in 3-Dimension constantly at any stage of diagnoses.
Combined Angiography Market Segment Analysis-By Remedial Areas
The Combined Angiography Market based on the Remedial areas can be further segmented Heart related/Cardiac sicknesses, Brain Ailments, and End-Stage Kidney. The Heart coupled disease segment held the largest share in 2021 owing to the factors such as enormous swell in cardiac sicknesses. Mental depression, Poor ingestion habits are resulting in problems like a heart attack at early ages. Furthermore, as per WHO, 32% of the global deaths are pertaining to cardiovascular diseases, of which 85% were due to heart attacks and stroke.
Similarly, the Cardiac and Kidney ailment segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to an upsurge in cases of people suffering from kidney stones, Following the COVID-19 outbreak and its and influences like poor job loss, loneliness, social anxiety, and other mental health problems have swelled to unprecedented scales, growing population around the globe has stimulated the problems of new viruses.
Combined Angiography Market Segment Analysis-By Geography
The Combined Angiography based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 35% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as enlarging old age, reduced immunity among people to fight against the bacteria and viruses due to ultra-modern lifestyles of people, surfeit consumption of meat. The old-age population has been growing at a steadfast pace, as for 2020 there were 54 million people above the age of 65, which previously in 2019 were close to 40 million. Owing to the soaring geriatric population, an immunocompromised chunk of the population is expected to increase, thereby sufficing the growth of the market.
Furthermore, North America is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment over the period 2022-2027. Humongous percentage of geriatric population, prevailing cardiac and neurological diseases, On the top of that preeminent health infrastructure (= world-class hospitals and laboratories), and availability of leading technology, Outlandish push of investments into research and development.
Combined Angiography Market Drivers
The advancing technology is Projected to Drive Market Growth.
As cardiac, Neurological, cancer, and other sicknesses are predominating around the world. Nations have expanded their activities in quests of discovering breakthroughs for these ailments with enormous disbursement of hard cash into medical explorations and development discipline which is ensuing into foremost technology and procedures to deal with these hitches. The readiness of technologies such as CTs, MIYABI Angio-CT, Discovery IGS has made their remarkable contribution in medical especially in curing and diagnoses of diseases.
The increasing elderly population is Expected to Boost Product Demand.
The elderly population around the globe is upsurging every year. Especially, in developed North American and European countries. For example, in 2019, the population above 65+ was close to 91 million, while the projections estimate the population to reach 130 million by 2050. The percentage of elderly inflicted with cardiac, cancer, or other neurological diseases is higher than any age group. Old age carries Bodily suffering and an excess of health problems with it which is being considered as a prominent factor to boost the demand for the Combined Angiography Market as it provides quality solutions to these problems.
Combined Angiography Market Challenges
Expensive treatments and certain health issues due to procedures and Anticipated to Hamper Market Growth.
The risk of exposure to radiation may lead to various infections related to skin or serious health problems like cancer. Various side effects of clinical imaging like when the body of patients gets exposed to X-Rays there’s the likelihood of it developing cancer cells over time. On top of that, Immeasurable riches are mandatory to set up the compulsory gear and other apparatuses. Similarly, the cost of operating is extortionate which maximum people cannot manage to pay and it could cripple the growth of the Combined Angiography Market. Additionally, $1.5 million is the average cost for an angiography system, which in turn increases the overall treatment costs. Moreover, the cost of maintaining the machine further fuels up the average cost per patient.
Combined Angiography Market Competitive Landscape:
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Combined Angiography Market.
Top-10 Companies in Combined Angiography
Philips healthcare
GE Healthcare
Toshiba
Siemens healthcare
Shimadzu
Omega
Esaote SpA
Pie Medical imaging
Evena Medical Inc.
Novadaq technologies Inc.
Recent Developments
On November 9, 2021, Researchers at Australia-based Melbourne’s ARC center have erected the thinnest X-Ray detector in the world which is capable of imaging living cells in real-time. Now the structure and various other characteristics of specimens like wet proteins can be easily analyzed. Additionally, the nanosheets version was used to make the X-ray detector, the research could one day lead to real-time imaging of biological processes at a cellular level.
On November 8, 2021, Nanox has been an innovative medical imaging technology company, announced the completion of an announced merger with Zebra Medical Vision Ltd, a company that focuses on deep-learning medical imaging analytics company. Zebra is now operating as Nanox AI. The stock deal has been valued at $110 million. The closing of these acquisitions is another step in the path for democratizing the delivery of healthcare. Integrating AI-powered imaging analysis and a global teleradiology solution with our groundbreaking Nanox.ARC technology takes us one step closer to creating a global, connected medical imaging solution with the potential to meaningfully expand the delivery of healthcare.
On November 4, 2021, A new technological breakthrough has been achieved by researchers as they developed new technology termed, Hierarchical Phase-Contrast Tomography which is capable of imaging an organ of the body up to 1 micron. The EBS is the first high-energy 6 GeV, a four-generation synchrotron source. It provides the brightest source of X-rays in the world, with the spatial coherence required to resolve faint density contrasts at high resolution. Using the EBS, HiP-CT can perform non-destructive 3D scanning of an entire human organ and then zoom down to the cellular level.
Key Takeaways:
Geographically, the North America Combined Angiography Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the state-of-the-art health infrastructure in countries like US and Canada.
The multitudinous crest in cardiac, neurological, and Kidney ailments is driving the Combined Angiography Market. However, the lack of top-flight professionals in the field is one of the major factors that are said to reduce the growth of the Combined Angiography Market.
Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Combined Angiography Market report.
