Clinical Trial Management System Market - Global Key Players & Different Growth Strategies Adopted by Them
A detailed market estimation approach was followed to estimate and validate the size of the global clinical trial management system market and other dependent submarkets.
Global Key Players in the Clinical Trial Management System Market:
Oracle Corporation (US), Medidata Solutions (US), Parexel International (US), Bioclinica (US), and IBM (US), Bio-Optronics (US), Datatrak (US), Veeva Systems (US), DSG (US), MasterControl (US), ERT (US), Advarra Technology Solutions (US), MedNet Solutions (US), ArisGlobal (US), DZS Clinical Services (US), Crucial Data Solutions (US), Ennov (France), DataStat (US), and RealTime Software Solutions LLC (US) among others are some of the major players operating in the global clinical trial management system market.
Different Growth Strategies Adopted by Them:
The competitive landscape includes the analysis of the key growth strategies adopted by major players between 2017–2020 to expand their global presence and increase their market shares in clinical trial management system market. The key growth strategies adopted by the top players in the market include product launches and approvals, agreements, expansions, and acquisitions.
Acquisitions were the most widely adopted growth strategies by market players in the last three years to garner a larger share of the market. In 2019, the clinical trial management system market was dominated Oracle Corporation (US), Medidata Solutions (US), Parexel International (US), Bioclinica (US), and IBM (US).
As of 2019, Oracle Corporation (US) holds the leading position in the global CTMS market. It has a wide range of CTMS solutions and a broad customer base in over 145 countries. It primarily focuses on capability expansion and partnerships & collaborations to sustain its leading position in the CTMS market. In the past three years, the company partnered or collaborated with several industry stakeholders for collaborative research that utilizes CTMS solutions, such as FHI Clinical (US). Besides product launches, the company also acquired goBalto (aimed to strengthen its services & customer assistance capabilities across its customer base) and established the Oracle Cloud EU Center (Germany) to expand its market presence in Europe.
Medidata Solutions (US) is a leader in the global CTMS market. The company offers cloud-based (software-as-a-service) CTMS across the globe. It primarily focuses on partnerships and collaborations to expand its market presence. For instance, the company signed a research partnership with several industry stakeholders during 2016–2020, including Hanmi Pharma (South Korea) and GSK (UK).
Expected Revenue Surge:
The clinical trial management system market is projected to reach USD 1,590 Million by 2025 from USD 801 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.
Major Growth Boosting Factors:
Growth in this market is primarily driven by rising industry-academia collaborations, the increasing number of clinical trials, rising technology adoption, and government support for research trials.
North America is expected to dominate the global clinical trial management system market in 2019
North America, comprising the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the clinical trial management system market in 2019. The large share of this region can primarily be attributed to factors such as the high number of ongoing clinical trials (especially in the US), the presence of leading players from both the demand and supply sides, and the presence of a favorable government funding scenario for clinical research.
