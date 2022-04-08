Montelukast Sodium Market Size Estimated to Reach $946 Million by 2027
Growing Geriatric Population Projected to Drive Montelukast Sodium Market Growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 08, 2022 ) Montelukast Sodium Market size is estimated to reach $946 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Montelukast Sodium which is widely retailed under the term Singulair which is demarcated as a leukotriene inhibitor accustomed to treat complications such as shortness of breath ascribed to Asthma. Besides Asthma treatment, it is also used to cure several allergic and fungal infections as a pre-workout before doing exercises to avert compilations related to breathing. Montelukast Oral Granules tablets are commonly prescribed by doctors to cure allergic or fungal contagions. Consumption of such drugs is elevating as respiratory maladies such as Pneumonia, lung hitches, COPD, Asthma, and Emphysema are broadening due to shooting up pollution, stimulating smoking trends among teenagers. Proliferating contagions as the old-age population is soaring in developing as well as developed countries post COVID-19 are set to drive the growth of the Montelukast Sodium Industry for the period 2022-2027.
Montelukast Sodium Market Segment Analysis – By Application
The Montelukast Sodium Market based on the Application can be further segmented into Bronchospasm, Allergic Coryza, Asthma, Urticaria, and many more. The Allergic Coryza segment held the largest share owing to the factors such as pollen a powder produced by several trees, grasses, and flowers which leads to allergic- rhinitis. Growing emissions of carbon dioxide ultimately pollute the environment and eventually elongate pollen periods. The elongated pollens period stimulates the pace of occurrence of maladies such as headaches, dark circles, watery eyes and nose, coughing, and throat pain.
Moreover, the Asthma segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 11.9% over the period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to swelling Bronchospasm hitches in many young and adult people, augmenting respiratory maladies due to soaring allergens in the air due to environmental pollution, accruing old-age population which is more prone to hazard effects of allergen or pollutants. Additionally, environmental factors such as a high AQI will further propel their demand. For example, in countries like India, the AQI for 20 out of 30 states has recorded an AQI >101, thereby marking it poor, and further making the cases of Asthma grow.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=502018
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
Montelukast Sodium Market Segment Analysis – By Dose Type
The Montelukast Sodium Market based on the Dose Type can be further segmented into Simple Pills, chewable Pills, Powder, Liquid Solutions. The Simple Pill segment held the largest share in 2021 owing to the factors such as lower cost of manufacturing as compared to other forms, preferred by maximum people due to several features over liquid and powder form such as no unpleasant smell as the drugs is extremely compact and coated with sugar or enteric.
Similarly, the Pills/Tablets segment is estimated to be the fastest growing with a CAGR of 12.0% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to broadening demand for the geriatric population as it is the most common form consumed, high accuracy of pills as drugs are protected from environmental conditions such as air and moisture due to proper coating, the possibility of bulk production, and low production cost for companies.
Montelukast Sodium Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
The Montelukast Sodium Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 33% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as proliferating cases of breathing abnormalities due to the increasing trend of smoking among teenagers and the adult population, poor ingestion habits leading to complications like obesity. On other hand, well-established healthcare infrastructure as the widescale presence of various retail pharmacies and drug stores are driving the overall consumption of the drug. Approximately, 25 million Americans have had asthma, which roughly translates to 1 in every 13.
However, the Asia-Pacific segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to expanding old-age population especially in countries like India and China, soaring pollution problem as both the countries are biggest carbon emitter worsening the problems like asthma. On another hand as the GDPs of these nations are prospering, they can afford to fuel more money into research and development.
Montelukast Sodium Market Drivers
Growing geriatric population Projected to Drive Market Growth
The world population is growing at a steady pace especially in Asian nations like India and China as both nations contribute around 36% to the total world population. Out of 7.9 billion people, around 4.6 billion people live in Asia. Along with the overall shoot up in population old-age faction is also elevating. There are around 700 million people aged above 65 and the number is expected to enlarge up to 1-2 billion in the coming future. Old age carries corporeal misery and is more prone to respiratory problems.
The soaring pollution problem is Expected to Boost Product Demand
The pollution problem is accruing around the globe due to rapid industrialization. Overuse of coal to produce electricity and several production processes is increasing the carbon content in the environment and resulting in rising temperature. On other hand, due to rising disposable income people’s purchasing power is on the rise. As a result, they are making automobile purchases. All these factors increase the pollution, which is resulting in health complications like asthma, allergic coryza. As per WHO, an air quality above >101 can result in asthma and other bronchial problems in susceptible patients. Following this, countries such as India and China have been a forefront leader in terms of high AQI, which will allow for market growth.
Direct Purchase @ https://www.industryarc.com/purchasereport.php?id=502018
Montelukast Sodium Market Challenges
Side effects associated with usage of Montelukast inhibitor are Anticipated to Hamper Market Growth
Montelukast Sodium may be quite beneficial in treating breathing complications, Asthma, and many allergies but one factor that can strangle the steady progress of the Montelukast Sodium Market is several health side-effects associated with its use as a leukotriene inhibitor. Some adverse effects are drowsiness, gastrointestinal discomfort, nausea, diarrhea, looseness, respiratory dysfunction such as congestion, cough, and sore throat. These problems may turn patients aversive toward consumption of montelukast and can cripple its overall market.
Montelukast Sodium Industry Outlook
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in this market. Montelukast Sodium top 10 Companies
Cipla
Merck & Co.
Hetero Labs
Ortin laboratories
Mylan N.V
Morepen laboratories
Teva Pharmaceuticals
MSN Laboratories
Vamsi Labs
Medopharm
Recent Developments
In May 2021, Montelukast Sodium was included in the Health Choice Arizona Formulary / Preferred Drug List. A Formulary / Preferred Drug List (PDL) is a list of drugs chosen by Health Choice Arizona and a team of doctors and pharmacists. Health Choice will cover the drugs listed in our PDL as long as they are medically necessary and appropriate. All Health Choice member prescriptions must be filled at a Health Choice Arizona network pharmacy, and other plan rules must be followed.
March 4, 2020, US FDA requires the drug manufacturers to put up a strong warning about the risk of developing Neuropsychiatric Events Associated with Asthma and Allergy Medication Singulair and Generic Montelukast. The incidence of neuropsychiatric events associated with montelukast is unknown, but some reports are serious, and many patients and health care professionals are not fully aware of these risks. The FDA determined the risks of montelukast may outweigh the benefits in some patients, particularly when the symptoms of the disease are mild and can be adequately treated with alternative therapies.
Key Takeaways:
Geographically, the North America Montelukast Sodium Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. However, Asia-pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the intensification in the old-age population.
The heightening pollution which is soaring the respiratory complication is driving the Montelukast Sodium Market. However, many side-effects associated with inhibitor consumption is one of the major factors that are said to reduce the growth of the Montelukast Sodium Market.
Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Montelukast Sodium Market report.
Relevant Links:
Asthma and Copd Devices Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Asthma-And-Copd-Devices-Market-Research-509746
For more Lifesciences and Healthcare Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Montelukast Sodium Market Segment Analysis – By Application
The Montelukast Sodium Market based on the Application can be further segmented into Bronchospasm, Allergic Coryza, Asthma, Urticaria, and many more. The Allergic Coryza segment held the largest share owing to the factors such as pollen a powder produced by several trees, grasses, and flowers which leads to allergic- rhinitis. Growing emissions of carbon dioxide ultimately pollute the environment and eventually elongate pollen periods. The elongated pollens period stimulates the pace of occurrence of maladies such as headaches, dark circles, watery eyes and nose, coughing, and throat pain.
Moreover, the Asthma segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 11.9% over the period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to swelling Bronchospasm hitches in many young and adult people, augmenting respiratory maladies due to soaring allergens in the air due to environmental pollution, accruing old-age population which is more prone to hazard effects of allergen or pollutants. Additionally, environmental factors such as a high AQI will further propel their demand. For example, in countries like India, the AQI for 20 out of 30 states has recorded an AQI >101, thereby marking it poor, and further making the cases of Asthma grow.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=502018
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
Montelukast Sodium Market Segment Analysis – By Dose Type
The Montelukast Sodium Market based on the Dose Type can be further segmented into Simple Pills, chewable Pills, Powder, Liquid Solutions. The Simple Pill segment held the largest share in 2021 owing to the factors such as lower cost of manufacturing as compared to other forms, preferred by maximum people due to several features over liquid and powder form such as no unpleasant smell as the drugs is extremely compact and coated with sugar or enteric.
Similarly, the Pills/Tablets segment is estimated to be the fastest growing with a CAGR of 12.0% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to broadening demand for the geriatric population as it is the most common form consumed, high accuracy of pills as drugs are protected from environmental conditions such as air and moisture due to proper coating, the possibility of bulk production, and low production cost for companies.
Montelukast Sodium Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
The Montelukast Sodium Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 33% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as proliferating cases of breathing abnormalities due to the increasing trend of smoking among teenagers and the adult population, poor ingestion habits leading to complications like obesity. On other hand, well-established healthcare infrastructure as the widescale presence of various retail pharmacies and drug stores are driving the overall consumption of the drug. Approximately, 25 million Americans have had asthma, which roughly translates to 1 in every 13.
However, the Asia-Pacific segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to expanding old-age population especially in countries like India and China, soaring pollution problem as both the countries are biggest carbon emitter worsening the problems like asthma. On another hand as the GDPs of these nations are prospering, they can afford to fuel more money into research and development.
Montelukast Sodium Market Drivers
Growing geriatric population Projected to Drive Market Growth
The world population is growing at a steady pace especially in Asian nations like India and China as both nations contribute around 36% to the total world population. Out of 7.9 billion people, around 4.6 billion people live in Asia. Along with the overall shoot up in population old-age faction is also elevating. There are around 700 million people aged above 65 and the number is expected to enlarge up to 1-2 billion in the coming future. Old age carries corporeal misery and is more prone to respiratory problems.
The soaring pollution problem is Expected to Boost Product Demand
The pollution problem is accruing around the globe due to rapid industrialization. Overuse of coal to produce electricity and several production processes is increasing the carbon content in the environment and resulting in rising temperature. On other hand, due to rising disposable income people’s purchasing power is on the rise. As a result, they are making automobile purchases. All these factors increase the pollution, which is resulting in health complications like asthma, allergic coryza. As per WHO, an air quality above >101 can result in asthma and other bronchial problems in susceptible patients. Following this, countries such as India and China have been a forefront leader in terms of high AQI, which will allow for market growth.
Direct Purchase @ https://www.industryarc.com/purchasereport.php?id=502018
Montelukast Sodium Market Challenges
Side effects associated with usage of Montelukast inhibitor are Anticipated to Hamper Market Growth
Montelukast Sodium may be quite beneficial in treating breathing complications, Asthma, and many allergies but one factor that can strangle the steady progress of the Montelukast Sodium Market is several health side-effects associated with its use as a leukotriene inhibitor. Some adverse effects are drowsiness, gastrointestinal discomfort, nausea, diarrhea, looseness, respiratory dysfunction such as congestion, cough, and sore throat. These problems may turn patients aversive toward consumption of montelukast and can cripple its overall market.
Montelukast Sodium Industry Outlook
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in this market. Montelukast Sodium top 10 Companies
Cipla
Merck & Co.
Hetero Labs
Ortin laboratories
Mylan N.V
Morepen laboratories
Teva Pharmaceuticals
MSN Laboratories
Vamsi Labs
Medopharm
Recent Developments
In May 2021, Montelukast Sodium was included in the Health Choice Arizona Formulary / Preferred Drug List. A Formulary / Preferred Drug List (PDL) is a list of drugs chosen by Health Choice Arizona and a team of doctors and pharmacists. Health Choice will cover the drugs listed in our PDL as long as they are medically necessary and appropriate. All Health Choice member prescriptions must be filled at a Health Choice Arizona network pharmacy, and other plan rules must be followed.
March 4, 2020, US FDA requires the drug manufacturers to put up a strong warning about the risk of developing Neuropsychiatric Events Associated with Asthma and Allergy Medication Singulair and Generic Montelukast. The incidence of neuropsychiatric events associated with montelukast is unknown, but some reports are serious, and many patients and health care professionals are not fully aware of these risks. The FDA determined the risks of montelukast may outweigh the benefits in some patients, particularly when the symptoms of the disease are mild and can be adequately treated with alternative therapies.
Key Takeaways:
Geographically, the North America Montelukast Sodium Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. However, Asia-pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the intensification in the old-age population.
The heightening pollution which is soaring the respiratory complication is driving the Montelukast Sodium Market. However, many side-effects associated with inhibitor consumption is one of the major factors that are said to reduce the growth of the Montelukast Sodium Market.
Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Montelukast Sodium Market report.
Relevant Links:
Asthma and Copd Devices Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Asthma-And-Copd-Devices-Market-Research-509746
For more Lifesciences and Healthcare Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.