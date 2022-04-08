Rosemary Extracts Market Size Estimated to Reach $260 Million by 2027
Surging Trend Towards Organic Products Resulting In The Introduction of Rosemary Extract Blends For The Conservation of Meat, Poultry, And Dairy Products is Set To Drive The Rosemary Extracts Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 08, 2022 ) Rosemary Extracts Market size is estimated to reach $260 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Rosemary Extracts are herb-based antioxidants that can be acquired from the herb Rosemary utilizing solvents appropriate for consumption. Carnosic Acid, Carnosol, and Rosmarinic Acid are the three principal constituents that offer their organic antioxidant characteristic. Rosemary Extracts are classified under food additives and possess the Codex Alimentarius International Numbering System (INS) for food additives of number 392. This indicates that the extracts consist of the compounds termed carnosol and carnosic acid which are the two principal antioxidants existing in rosemary extracts. Rosemary extracts are utilized in skin formulations owing to their antibacterial activity attributed to pinene, 1,8 cineole (eucalyptol), bornyl acetate, and camphor adding to the anti-bacterial action of rosemary extract. The surging trend towards organic products resulting in the introduction of rosemary extract blends for the conservation of meat, poultry, and dairy products is set to drive the Rosemary Extracts Market. The soaring advantages of Rosemary extract include memory support owing to the application of rosemary aromatherapy and powder both enhancing working memory, alertness, and information retrieval, and as antioxidants are set to propel the growth of the Rosemary Extracts Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Rosemary Extracts Industry Outlook.
Rosemary Extracts Market Segment Analysis – By Form:
The Rosemary Extracts Market based on the form can be further segmented into Powder and Liquid. The Powder segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the soaring application of rosemary powder as a superior antimicrobial agent. Rosemary extracts act as organic preservatives owing to being abundant in antioxidants and also improve the operations of the brain. The surging application of a powdered form of rosemary leaves as a flea or tick repellent with antifungal, antibacterial and antiviral characteristics is further propelling the growth of the Powder segment.
Furthermore, the Liquid segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the proliferating production of teas and liquid extracts from fresh or dried leaves in conjunction with rosemary being an abundant source of antioxidants.
Rosemary Extracts Market Segment Analysis – By Application:
The Rosemary Extracts Market based on the application can be further segmented into Food Additives, Cosmetic And Skin-Care, Medicines And Pharmaceuticals, Aromatherapy, Household, and Others. The Food Additives Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the soaring application of rosemary extracts as organic preservatives in the food and beverage industry. Rosemary extracts are abundant in antioxidants. The ability of rosemary extracts to boost the shelf life of food products without altering the flavor, fragrance, and nutritional value of food products is further propelling the growth of this segment.
Furthermore, the Cosmetic And Skin Care segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the surging application of rosemary extracts are discovered as cosmetic constituents and a lotion of the plant is thought to encourage hair growth and avert baldness in conjunction with rosemary extracts being an abundant source of antioxidants.
Rosemary Extracts Market Segment Analysis – By Geography:
The Rosemary Extracts Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Rosemary Extracts Market) held the largest share with 36% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the continued research and development for different food flavors and constituents and food technology by the key players in the region. Rosemary is a rich source of antioxidants. The emerging awareness about the therapeutic effects of rosemary is further driving the growth of the Rosemary Extracts Market in the North American region.
Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to factors like the enormous potential to establish manufacturing units owing to the accessibility of cheap labor and ample raw materials in the Asia-Pacific region. The proliferating application of rosemary extracts as a source of antioxidants and in the food and beverage industries, personal care and pharmaceutical industries are further fuelling the progress of the Rosemary Extracts Market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Rosemary Extracts Market Drivers
Soaring Applications Of Rosemary Extracts Are Projected To Drive The Growth Of Rosemary Extracts Market:
Rosemary extracts are utilized regularly for cooking, conservation of foods, cosmetics, or in herbal medicine for anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial uses and for the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular diseases. At least 30 constituents have been recognized in essential oils, which have been demonstrated to have olfactory characteristics that leverage cognitive performance inclusive of memory. Rosemary extracts include numerous bioactive constituents inclusive of phenolic mono-terpenes (?–pinene, camphene, limonene), diterpenes (carnosic acid, carnosol), flavones (genkwanin, isoscutellarein 7-O-glucoside), and caffeoyl derivatives (rosmarinic acid). The greatest collection of these assortments of compounds happens in leaves and it is connected to young phases of plant growth. Rosemary extracts are one of the most excellent food antioxidants. Their organoleptic characteristics and their capability to maintain food in good condition turn these extracts into perfect constituents to increase the shelf life of products and be utilized in clean labels. The proliferating applications of rosemary extracts are therefore fuelling the growth of the Rosemary Extracts Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Surging Health Advantages Of Rosemary Are Expected To Boost The Demand Of Rosemary Extracts Market:
Rosemary is an abundant source of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, which are considered to assist in boosting the immune system and enhancing blood circulation. Laboratory investigations have demonstrated rosemary to be abundant in antioxidants, which play a significant role in neutralizing harmful particles termed free radicals. In Europe, rosemary is frequently utilized to assist in treating indigestion. As per research outlined in Therapeutic Advances in Psychopharmacology, the aroma from rosemary can enhance a person’s concentration, performance, speed, and precision, and, to a lesser extent, their mood. Scientists have discovered that rosemary may also be beneficial for the brain. Rosemary includes a constituent termed carnosic acid, which can combat damage by free radicals in the brain. The surging health advantages of rosemary are therefore driving the growth of the Rosemary Extracts Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Rosemary Extracts Market Challenges
Limitations Of Rosemary Are Hampering The Growth Of The Rosemary Extracts Market:
Rosemary may increase blood glucose levels. Rabbits with affected diabetes raised glucose levels by 55% in two hours consequent to being provided a massive dose of rosemary. At soaring doses, camphor, a compound in rosemary may bring about epilepsy-like convulsions. Numerous mentioned investigations utilize soaring concentrations of rosemary extract to view the targeted outcomes. Therefore, experiencing numerous results, like anticancer, might be improbable with a daily intake of rosemary. Pregnant women are advised not to partake in rosemary in surplus owing to the possibility of bringing about abortion. Breastfeeding women are also advised to utilize rosemary intemperance. Diabetics and people with high blood sugar are also advised to take rosemary in temperance owing to the possibility of a boost in blood glucose levels These issues are thus hampering the growth of the Rosemary Extracts Market.
Rosemary Extracts Industry Outlook
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in this market. Rosemary Extracts top 10 companies include:
Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd
Changsha E.K HERB Co., Ltd.
Kalsec Inc.
FLAVEX Naturextrakte
Frutarom Industries Ltd
Hainan Super Biotech Co., Ltd.
Kemin Industries
Geneham Pharmaceutical
Danisco A/S
Symrise AG
Recent Developments
In December 2021, Symrise AG declared that it has inked a purchase agreement for the acquisition of Giraffe Foods Inc., a Canada-based producer of tailor-made sauces, dips, dressings, syrups, and beverage concentrates for B2B customers, in the home meal replacement, foodservice, and retail markets. With this business dealing, Symrise will take a principal step forward in the value chain, offering a broader assortment of progressive taste solutions to a bigger customer base in North America. This move will fuel rapid development in the region for Symrise’s Flavor & Nutrition segment.
In January 2021, Kemin Industries introduced its most novel product for human health and nutrition, DailyZz™, a constituent including a propriety mix abundant in organically happening polyphenols for safe and organic nightly sleep. A current human clinical trial has demonstrated that in as early as one week, DailyZz advances superior quality sleep and enhances next-day functioning in healthy mature grown-ups who have particular sleep complaints. In the 100-person investigation, sleep quality and daytime functioning advantages demonstrated enhancement in both objective and subjective measures.
In July 2020, DuPont introduced a plant-based Danisco Planit portfolio to broaden product alternatives. The novel line is characterized by plant proteins, hydrocolloids, cultures, probiotics, fibers, food protection, antioxidants, organic extracts, emulsifiers and enzymes, and custom-made systems. These constituents can be utilized in the co-creation of dairy and meat options, but the firm is targeting for it to extend plant-based intake by way of offering a constituent platform for firms wanting to diversify into novel formats and categories that broaden the plant-based food space.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, the North America Rosemary Extracts Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring application of rosemary extracts including as antioxidants in the North American region.
Rosemary Extracts Market growth is being driven by the surging demand for rosemary extracts as antioxidants and as organic preservatives and a possible substitute to synthetic preservatives meeting the consumer demand for clean label products. However, in persons with greatly sensitive skin, bath preparations with rosemary oils may bring about dermatitis or reddening of the skin (erythema) and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Rosemary Extracts Market.
Rosemary Extracts Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Rosemary Extracts Market report.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=504501
Direct Purchase @ https://www.industryarc.com/purchasereport.php?id=504501
