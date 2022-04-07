Technology Spending on Core Administration in Healthcare Market Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 4.4% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Recent Shift From a Volume Centric Data Approach to a Value-centric Approach Will Create Demand for the Technology Spending on Core Administration in the Healthcare Domain Market
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 07, 2022 ) The Technology Spending on Core Administration in Healthcare Market was sized at $31.1 billion in the year 2020. It is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period of 2021-2026. Core administration within the healthcare setup provides essential systems such as payment efficiency and dwells a business to emancipate its business model. The dependency on the cloud has grown multifold in the recent decade owing to enormous demand from the patients and the government mandates to uplift the services at hand. Core administration should provide flexibility, automation, and configurability that is needed to boost one’s setup. The spending on core administration has been attributed to the ready availability of telehealth services or mobile technologies services such as tablets or mobile phones.
Moreover, the dependency on electric health records has gained prominence due to its interoperability in the last decade. The spending on technology has made it easier for patients, as well as for the hospitals. It has forged a path that can help the patient know the details of their current health, while for the hospitals, it can help allow the infrastructure to handle the influx if any. Health care services are a broader segment to encompass all the necessary ancillary of healthcare setups such as hospitals, clinicians, organizations, and several others. Each of the listed use various technological tools to smoothen its administrative functions. For medical insurance companies, technology spending has facilitated them to make their reimbursement systems more robust and efficient. By combing the tools such as healthcare analytics with the present technology, healthcare infrastructure can propel in the future at an optimal rate.
Additionally, various tech giants are readily spending their time and resources to construct different platforms. To name one, Cognizant has the availability of three core administrative solutions by the name of- Facets, QNXT, QicLink. The company claims that the following products can anticipate the future of healthcare by unleashing cutting-edge technology.
Technology Spending on Core Administration in Healthcare Market Segment Analysis - By Deployment
The technology spending on core administration in the healthcare market is bifurcated into two segments- On-premises and on a cloud. Cloud dominated the market in the year 2020. The cloud offers various benefits over the former, on-premises. First, the availability of a cloud to be used at any location, at any time gives it a distinctive edge over the former. Secondly, the cloud can inculcate and store an enormous amount of patient health records, along with other vital documents. It saves time and also avoids any chances of human errors while storing the data.
The market will continue to follow the above trend over the forecast period of 2021-2026, and on-cloud will grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.3%. The availability of cloud-based services to hospitals and patients has helped them correlate various data sets and approach each other in the best possible manner. Moreover, the senior population will benefit from this spending on technology as their medical records can be saved on the cloud, which further allows them to consult any doctor or physician based on their preference or limitation. As per WHO reports, the world geriatric population is increasing at a rapid pace. The first hit will be felt by the North American regions, as by 2036 USA will have a higher proportion of senior residents than a younger one. The rising age flourishes health problems such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and other cardiovascular diseases, which can be monitored by state-of-the-art technology such as IoT. It’ll ease treatment, lower administrative costs for the system, and also provide cross-country operability.
Technology Spending on Core Administration in Healthcare Market Segment Analysis - By End Users
The healthcare market's technology spending on core administration is bifurcated into two segments: Payers- Insurance companies, government, and others; Providers- Hospitals and others. The providers' segment held a dominant market share in the year 2020. The spending was primarily done by the hospitals to facilitate patient care in an efficient way. Hospitals are partnering with the IT giants to refurbish their administrative setups. The element of error has been mitigated away, and a value proposition is looked after. The influx of patients has been seeing a rising trend, patients who need to get admitted. Hospitals are using various AI-based tools or IoT tools to track patients’ health daily. The following have been some of the reasons for the growth of providers in the year 2020.
Although, a paradigm shift is foreseeable, and the payers’ segment is set to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period of 2021-2026. The reason behind the projection is that companies such as medical insurance companies or general insurance companies are spending an immense number of resources on developing their core administrative functions. To quote, GHP, a Pennsylvania -based Geisinger Health Plan, imparted Cognizant as their IT partner to improve their product lines and help in expanding the market presence of their products. The other factors that helped the insurance company improve their cost margins, new product lines were established with ease, and the need for the manual process was eliminated. Future scalability was one of the key aspects which they looked out for for a while, spending on the core administration. After implementing these administrative policies, an increase of 10%, from 75% to 85%, was observed in auto-adjunction rates, a 100% track record of on-time submissions to CMMS services, and 99% provider-payment accuracy was achieved.
Technology Spending on Core Administration in Healthcare Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
North America held a share of 40% in the market for the year 2020. It is knowingly due to a robust medical infrastructure and the ready adoption of cloud-based technology in healthcare. For example, in the USA, NIH launched a program known as N3C, which helps scientists to analyze the data of the covid affected patients using big data analytics and medical records. The following was meant to find a possible cure for the kind of vaccine. Clover, A San- Francisco-based health insurance setup utilized algorithms and spent actively on the core administration. It developed AI, which could reach out to the people at risk of catching covid and provide them with robust health setups that can reach them.
A lucrative growth can be seen in the Asia-Pacific region for the forecast period. It is primarily attributed to the ready investments made by the respective governments to refurbish the medical infrastructure. The use of analytical tools has been a success in certain studies. The governments are actively working with IT providers to create niche software or service solutions that can deal with lakhs of users and provide insights.
Technology Spending on Core Administration in Healthcare Market Drivers
A recent shift from a volume centric data approach to a value-centric approach will create demand for the technology spending on core administration in the healthcare domain
A recent trend of changing healthcare preferences has been seen, enforced by the government to avoid wastage. According to a peer-reviewed article, the USA healthcare allocates $760 billion to $935 billion annually on healthcare, of which 25% is spent on non-revenue generating activities or can be termed as waste. The study was further subjugated into six different categories, of which the highest contributor of waste was “administrative complexity.” It accounted for $265.6 billion annually in waste. Although the wastage amount has shrunk from 30% to 25% within a span of 5 years, it shows the administrative reforms that the healthcare setup has opted for. Earlier, the value was only counted for the number of patients you could process in a day or a month, but now patient satisfaction and retention are of more serious concern. Electronic medical records have been another factor that has helped the healthcare industry to prioritize their setups and expenditures on the people who need them the most; the product offerings have been customized to create more value than just to process the patient. If a patient is regular in his visits, a customized lain can be made. A better payment facility can be curated, which will serve the patient in the best possible manner.
Ease of interoperability using technology tools in the healthcare setup will help the growing geriatric population on different levels
Interoperability refers to the use of data across the domains of clinical setup, regardless of their point of inception. The collected data is transmitted into the cloud, which different population levels across the globe can use. The rising senior population will be one of the drivers for adoption and spending on IT tools. As per the recent data published by WHO, the aging population of the USA will outgrow the younger one by 2036. With rising age, the problems related to cardiovascular diseases are bound to increase. The USA has 34 million who have confirmed type-1 or type-2 diabetes, while 88 million people tend to develop diabetes or are pre-diabetic.
Similarly, in Asia-Pacific senior population has been increasing in mainly all the regions, such as ten countries will be under the category of an "aging country" instead of eight countries. Similarly, 11 countries will be super-aged by 2050, which is just one in 2020. The growing age will supplant problems such as cardiovascular diseases with interoperability and access to medical history across the medical industry. One can get regular access to medication and other necessities. Furthermore, the senior population needs in-house support for most of their activities; adding to diseases in that mix will further propel the growth of IT spending in Clinical Analytics.
Technology Spending on Core Administration in Healthcare Market Challenges
Data breaches and hacking can challenge the growth for developing on cloud premises to provide administrative functions
As per the data published on various resources, phishing attacks have increased by 11% annually, while ransomware has been rising by 6%. In 2020, the healthcare breaches were around 61%, while insiders made 39% of the violations. Approximately 62 violations within the healthcare sector were reported, and 2.5 million patient records were either compromised or exposed to non-agreed parties. Some of the companies whose data were lost owing to a phishing attack on the servers were Total Health Care Inc, Home Medical Equipment Holdco LLC, and River Spring Health Plans. In total, close to 1 million data records were only lost to phishing attacks. Additionally, the point of data breach mainly were servers, that is 36, which is 50% of the total violations. The following shows the vulnerability of on-cloud system dependence.
Technology Spending on Core Administration in Healthcare Market Landscape
The industry believes in adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and product launches. The top 10 companies operating in the technology spending on core administration in healthcare is-
Health Solution Plus Inc.
ikaSystems Corporation Inc.
HealthEdge Software Inc.
Plexis Healthcare Systems
Trizetto Corporation
DST System Inc.
UPP Technology
Evolent Health,
Visiant Health
Cognizant Inc
Product Launch
In July 2019, Cognizant developed an AI-driven solution to identify drug-seeking behavior amongst the youth. Text analytics and advanced machine learning algorithm is the way that has helped save the company save $60 million, and in turn, has identified close to 85,000 risk patients. It works by encompassing doctor’s notes, which they have entered in the EMR to track to identify the at-risk patient.
Key Takeaways
North America held a dominant share in the industry owing to its robust health infrastructure and various policy adoptions by the government to inculcate technology spending in the core administration of healthcare.
Asia-Pacific shows opportunities to grow at a ramped pace owing to the ready investments by the government and the surge of better medical treatment by the patients.
Cloud-based service shows the utmost potential to grow owing to its advantages over the primate way of managing administrative operations.
The surge of IoT device demand and technological linkage with the cloud will help gain multi-dimensional insights into the core administration function.
Our premium report will provide the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats analysis, along with other components.
