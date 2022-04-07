Brahmi Market Size Forecast to Reach $320 Million by 2026
Growing Awareness Regarding Minimizing Anxiety and Stress Through Consumption of Brahmi Is Poised to Increase the Growth of the Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 07, 2022 ) Brahmi Market size is forecast to reach $320 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Bacopa monnieri, also known as Brahmi, water hyssop, thyme-leaved gratiola, and herb of grace, is a staple plant used in traditional Ayurvedic medicine, majorly oblanceolate in shape. It grows in wet, tropical environments, like certain parts of Australia, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the wetlands of southern and eastern India along with its ability to thrive underwater which makes it is popular for aquarium use. The key factor driving the market is that products constituting brahmi extracts are full of antioxidants that contain free radicals that are linked to many chronic conditions, like heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers. Brahmi is actinomorphic in nature because of which it has the ability to lower stress and anxiety levels. It is one of the common herbs that many Ayurveda practitioners often recommend for sleep. Known for its cooling properties and sweet taste, Bacopa monnieri is very beneficial for reducing hair loss and early graying. Additionally, it helps to minimize excess heat in the body and mind which is set to further enhance the overall market developments of the Brahmi Market for the period 2021-2026.
Brahmi Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type
The tonic segment held the largest share in the Brahmi Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 6.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the growing awareness of consumers regarding the increasing understanding and memory functions from the consumption of stipulated dosage of Brahmi tonics. These nervine tonics induce a sense of calm and peace in their users, thereby countering the negative effects of stress, nervousness, and anxiety. The tonics progressively help those affected by aging, memory loss, stroke, and poor circulation in the brain or exhaustion. It also comes as a rescue for those dealing with epilepsy. Typically massaged into the scalp, Brahmi oil is made from extracts of the herbs bacopa monnieri or gotu kola and is usually combined with sesame oil or coconut oil. It is gaining traction because it can treat certain health conditions, including alopecia areata, as well as improve hair and skin. The oil segment is estimated to register a higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.
Brahmi Market Segment Analysis – By Distribution Channel
The Hypermarkets/Supermarkets segment held the largest share in the Brahmi Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 6.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the exhaustive lineup of products that hypermarkets are able to put on display at the same time and place, thereby making buying experience convenient for consumers. Moreover, supermarkets also hold the potential to provide discount coupons when bought in more than usual quantity, which is a win-win situation for consumers. However, online sales channels are gaining a lot of traction with internet penetration in a lot of suburban and rural areas of different economies. Consumers can procure their products from the comfort of their home and millennials are majorly attracted to online shopping than the more conventional ways. Online sales channels are estimated to register the higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.
Brahmi Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
The Asia Pacific dominated the Brahmi Market with a major share of 33% in 2020. This is attributed to the factors like growing usage of Brahmi in all its forms due to the rise in consumption coupled with the availability of gotu kola in Asia for decades now. It’s also commonly seen abundantly in paddy fields; even in the wetland areas that accumulate around water pumps across Indian villages.
However, North America is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to Gotu kola being available and neutralized in major parts of the country over the recent past. Consumers are becoming more aware of the profound health benefits and are adopting the herb progressively.
Brahmi Market Drivers
Increasing awareness regarding improvement of brain health by Brahmi is driving the market growth
Over the recent past, the number of health-conscious consumers has increased manifold along with the scope of availability of products with Brahmi extracts globally. Consumers have become well aware that supplementing with Bacopa monnieri improved the spatial learning capability of the brain and ability to retain information. It also increases dendritic length and branching. Dendrites are parts of nerve cells in the brain that are closely linked to learning and memory. In a 12-week study published on PubMed, 46 healthy adults observed that taking 300 mg of Bacopa monnieri daily significantly improved the speed of processing visual information, learning rate, and memory, compared with the placebo treatment. Thus, increasing the growth of the Brahmi Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Growing awareness regarding minimizing anxiety and stress through consumption of Brahmi is poised to increase the growth of the market
Bacopa monnieri being an adaptogenic herb helps to increase the body’s resistance to stress by elevating the mood of the users and reducing levels of cortisol, a hormone that is closely linked to stress levels. In a 12-week study published on PubMed, consumption of 300 mg of Bacopa monnieri daily significantly reduced anxiety and depression scores in adults, compared with the placebo treatment. Thus, increasing the growth of the Brahmi Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Brahmi Market Challenges
Overconsumption leads to adverse side effects is likely to challenge the market growth
Excessive use of Brahmi can have adverse effects on the human body. Some negative impacts of Brahmi include erratic heart rate, ulcers, restricted bowel movements, nausea, dry mouth, stomach cramps, and fatigue. Additionally, it is not recommended for pregnant women, as no studies have assessed the safety of its use during pregnancy.
Brahmi Market Landscape
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Brahmi Market. In 2020, the Brahmi Market share is fragmented by the top ten players present in the market. The Brahmi Market, top 10 companies are:
Dabur India Limited
Morpheme Remedie
Natures velvet Life Care
Natures Velvet Lifecare
Organic India Pvt Ltd
Patanjali Ayurved Limited
Sanofi-Aventis Healthcare Pty Ltd.
Shriji Herbal Product
The Himalaya Drug Company
Vadik Herbs
Key Takeaways
Asia Pacific dominated the Brahmi Market in 2020 owing to the availability of gotu kola in Asia for decades especially in countries like India and Vietnam. The Brahmi Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.
Increasing awareness regarding improvement of brain health coupled with the capability to counter anxiety and stress are likely to aid the market growth of the Brahmi Market report.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be Brahmi Market report.
Over consumption of Brahmi leads to adverse side effects is poised to create hurdles for the Brahmi Market.
