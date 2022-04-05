Treatment Syndromes Dementia Movement Disorders Market to reach an estimated value of USD 21,154.8 million in 2027
The report on Treatment Syndromes Dementia Movement Disorders Market provided based on the recent developments and data that has been collated from the previous year’s looks to provide a thorough understanding. The market overview provided in the initial section looks to provide the reader with adequate information regarding the product and services. It focuses on the market definition along with the product applications and end-user industries. The report covers a period spanning from 2022 to 2030. Competitive analysis and prominent industry trends have been included in the in-depth study provided in the main section of the report.
According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research “Global Market Study on Treatment for Syndromes of Dementia and Movement Disorders: Asia to Witness Highest Growth by 2020,” the global treatment for syndromes of dementia and movement disorders market was valued at USD 12,859.8 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2027, to reach an estimated value of USD 21,154.8 million in 2027.
The treatment for syndromes of dementia and movement disorders market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing R&D investments in drug discovery and developments. In addition, increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders and rising awareness about mental disorders are also driving the growth of the market. However, most of the drugs fail in Phase III due to lack of sufficient knowledge about the mechanisms of the brain and the unknown causes of the disease.
Some of the major players in the treatment for syndromes of dementia and movement disorders market:
F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.
Novartis AG.
Merck & Co., Inc.
Sanofi S.A.
Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Inc.
AstraZeneca GmbH and Pfizer, Inc.
Other
In addition, lack of comprehensive therapeutic management, strict regulations, and time-consuming drug approval process inhibit the growth of the market.
In North America, growing aging population and rising incidence of neurodegenerative disease are driving the use of treatment for syndromes of dementia and movement disorders in the market. In addition, lack of proper medication is also fuelling the growth of treatments for syndromes of dementia and movement disorders market.
In Europe, the treatment for syndromes of dementia and movement disorders market is driven by rising incidence of mental disorder related disease and growing aging population. On the other hand, various awareness programs were launched by public and private health institutions to control dementia and movement disorders, which would increase the use of dementia and movement disorder drugs in the region.
However, in Asia the growth for treatment for syndromes of dementia and movement disorders is much higher than developed countries due to widening health insurance penetration, and large population base.
The treatment for syndromes of dementia and movement disorders market is segmented as follows:
Treatment for syndromes of dementia and movement disorders market, by drugs used to treat progressive dementia
Diseases based therapeutics under progressive dementia
Drugs for progressive dementia
Treatment for syndromes of dementia and movement disorders market, by drugs used to treat progressive dementia with other neurological abnormalities
Disease based therapeutics under progressive dementia with other neurological abnormalities
Drugs for progressive dementia with other neurological abnormalities
Treatment for syndromes of dementia and movement disorders market, by drugs used to treat movement disorders
Diseases based therapeutics under movement disorders
Drugs for movement disorders
Treatment for syndromes of dementia and movement disorders market, by geography
North America
Europe
Asia
Rest of the World (RoW)
