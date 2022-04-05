The Gamma Knife Market to leave monotony behind with digitization between 2022-2027, reaching 2X value
The global Gamma Knife market is valued at USD 526,733.2 thousand in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2014 to 2027 to reach an estimated value of XXXX thousand in 2027.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 05, 2022 ) The Gamma Knife Market is expected to grow on a decent note, i.e. reach XXXX between 2022-2027. VR-based healthcare solution providers are creating ripples and are expected to continue with the same even in the forecast period. The services include critical procedure simulations, medical training, stroke rehabilitation, non-motor and motor rehabilitation, pain relief, autism care, anxiety reduction, and even battling depression. This would be the case with the healthcare vertical shortly.
According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research “Global Market Study on Gamma Knife: Asia to Witness Highest Growth by 2027,” the global Gamma Knife market is valued at USD 526,733.2 thousand in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2014 to 2027 to reach an estimated value of USD 651,241.9 thousand in 2027.
Radiation therapy is a procedure entailing the precise delivery of high doses of radiation to tumors and other relevant anatomical targets. Gamma Knife radiosurgery is a major form of radiation therapy. It is mainly used to treat brain tumors, arteriovenous malformations, trigeminal neuralgia, acoustic neuroma, and pituitary tumors.
Globally, the Gamma Knife market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing prevalence of cancer and obesity and growing aging population. In addition, rising number of initiatives undertaken by various government associations and the advanced features of Gamma Knife systems are also driving the growth of the market.
However, stringent regulatory requirements and prolonged approval time for Gamma Knife systems and a high cost of implementation and shortage of skilled manpower inhibit the growth of the market. The global Gamma Knife market is anticipated to grow from an estimated USD 526,733.2 thousand in 2014 to USD 651,241.9 thousand by 2020 at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.
Some of the major players in the Gamma Knife market:
Elekta AB.
Varian Medical Systems, Inc.
Huiheng Medical, Inc.
Cyber Medical Corporation Limited.
Masep Infini Global, Inc.
Nordion, Inc.
Hokai.
ET Medical Group.
American Shared Hospital Services.
In North America, the Gamma Knife market is growing due to the rising incidence of cancer in the region. In addition, increased awareness about Gamma Knife technology for cancer treatment is also boosting the growth of the market in the region. According to WHO, approximately 2.8 million people had cancer, including brain cancer, in the U.S. in 2000. Moreover, according to the Hindawi Publishing Corporation, an international journal of surgical oncology, approximately 98,000 to 170,000 new brain metastases cases occur every year in North America
In Europe, increasing prevalence of cancer is boosting the growth of the Gamma Knife market in the region. According to WHO, Europe accounts for only one-eighth of the world’s population. However, the region records around a quarter of global cancer cases. Several government associations, such as the Women Against Lung Cancer in Europe (WALCE) and European Head and Neck society (EHNS), are trying to increase awareness about breast cancer, lung cancer, and head and neck cancer and their brain metastases effects in Europe.
However, Asia represents the fastest growing region in the Gamma Knife market due to the rise in cancer patients in various countries such as India, China, and Japan. According to WHO, the occurrence of cancer in India and China is set to climb at a rate of 78% from 2013 to 2030. In addition, growing aging population is also supporting the growth of the Gamma Knife market in the region.
In Latin America, construction of manufacturing and research facilities by many companies is driving the Gamma Knife market in Latin America. Furthermore, the governments of Latin American countries have recognized the growing epidemic of cancer and are actively devising several patient awareness programs to raise awareness of signs and symptoms of cancer, including brain cancers.
The global Gamma Knife market is segmented as follows:
Gamma Knife market, by application
Brain Metastases
Brain Tumors
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Arteriovenous Malformations
Others
Gamma Knife Market – Report Highlights
A detailed overview of parent market of Gamma Knife Market
Changing Gamma Knife Market dynamics in the industry
In-depth segmentation of the Gamma Knife Market
Historical, current, and projected Gamma Knife Market size regarding volume and value
Recent industry trends and developments in Gamma Knife Market
Competitive landscape of the Gamma Knife Market
Strategies for key players and products offered
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
A neutral perspective on Gamma Knife Market performance
Must-have information for Gamma Knife Market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
