Jupitermesh Devices Market Size Forecast to Reach $13.2 Billion by 2026
Growing Investment for Smart City development enhance the growth of the JupiterMesh Devices Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 05, 2022 ) JupiterMesh devices market size is forecast to reach $13.2 billion by 2026, and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.4% during 2021-2026. JupiterMesh is a robust, low-power wireless mesh network for neighborhood area communications provided by the ZigBee Alliance. It is built upon IEEE and IETF standards having advanced technologies such as IPv6, frequency hopping, multi-band operation, authentication, encryption, media access control, open system interconnection, and many others. Increasing adoption of wireless technology across industries for IoT applications, smart grid deployment, and growing investment for smart city solutions set to drive the JupiterMesh devices industry. Furthermore, JupiterMesh devices improve network reliability, decrease the power distribution cost, reduce the carbon emission level, consume a low amount of energy, and provide flexible data rates, thereby boosting the JupiterMesh Devices industry outlook. In addition, JupiterMesh devices provide the enhanced communications capabilities that enable new applications and use cases for electric, gas, and water utilities and smart cities.
JupiterMesh Devices Market Segment Analysis - By End Product
JupiterMesh devices in smart city segment is analyzed to grow at a highest CAGR of 20.1% in the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to the initiatives and investments made by the government for smart city projects, rapid urbanization and others in several regions across the globe and is analyzed to drive the market growth. In December 2020, Asia Info Tech signed a cooperation agreement with Shenzhen Smart Cities Technology Development Group Co., Ltd to jointly promote the development of Smart Shenzhen city. Moreover, India's vision to transform 100 cities into smart cities is expected to create a massive demand for JupiterMesh devices in the smart city sector. The Indian government even announced to expand the Smart Cities Mission to over 4,000 cities across the country, which is expected to account for the massive growth of the market in this region. As JupiterMesh protocol is designed for several smart city applications, these investments are analyzed to drive the market growth in the forecast period 2021-2026.
JupiterMesh Devices Market Segment Analysis - By Application
JupiterMesh devices in smart lighting segment is analyzed to grow at a highest CAGR of 20.5% in the forecast period 2021-2026. A large number of companies are investing in energy efficient infrastructural methods especially in the USA and European countries. For instance, in 2020, the European Investment Bank (EIB) approved $4.9 billion in investments for clean energy, sustainable transport, high-speed communications and social housing, as well as health and education infrastructure across the world with a focus on projects such as energy in Serbia, Spain and Romania. Such investments are expected to boost the development and sale of energy efficient products including smart bulbs and lamps, thereby driving the JupiterMesh devices market during the forecast period. Further supportive government initiatives in developed and emerging markets also drive the growth of the smart lighting market across the globe. As JupiterMesh devices are used for several control applications in lighting, these emerging growth of the smart lighting is analyzed to drive the JupiterMesh industry in the forecast period 2021-2026.
JupiterMesh Devices Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
North America had dominated the global JupiterMesh Devices market share in 2020 with a share of around 33.5% and is analyzed to maintain a significant growth during 2021-2026, owing to the early adoption of advanced technology, rising demand for wireless mesh network, growing penetration of IoT and increasing investment in smart city projects in this region. In March 2020, Empire State Development (ESD) collaborated with Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) and launched Smart Cities Innovation Partnership program. ESD and IIA both invested $1 million fund for Israeli companies to deliver projects in New York. The evolution of smart manufacturing, increasing demand for smart cities, and the increasing number of wearable & connected devices are fueling the market growth. Further rising market demand for smart parking management systems and precision farming is also significantly contributing to the JupiterMesh devices industry.
JupiterMesh Devices Market Drivers
High amount of security and reliability is analyzed to drive the market in the forecast period:
With JupiterMesh, the industrial demand for radio processes that can provide higher data rates with lower latency level can be achieved. JupiterMesh also provides higher security and reliability level, consumes low amount of energy compared to its predecessor radio processors and helps the battery to last longer which also makes it cost effective than others. The above mentioned features make JupiterMesh more suitable for industrial applications which act as growth drivers in the forecast period 2021-2026.
Growing Investment for Smart City development enhance the growth of the market during the forecast period:
The investment for Smart city projects are estimated to grow rapidly due to the increasing public safety issues, rapid urbanization, government’s initiatives, increasing concerns for environment and others which will act as a growth driver for JupiterMesh market. In February 2020, the Government of India announced about their budgetary allocation of $100 million for smart city mission 2020-2021. In May 2019, New Orleans invested $40M in holistic smart city project to improve the citywide public safety system. In June 2019, Japan bank of International Cooperation (JBIC) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) invested $4.5 Billion in Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor Project consisting of 100 smart city plans. With growing investments in smart city projects across the world, the demand for JupiterMesh devices market is anticipated to rise.
JupiterMesh Devices Market Challenges
Lack of adoption of JupiterMesh due to existing product strategy is analyzed to hamper the market growth:
JupiterMesh has better features and more suitable for industrial uses but it faces some issues regarding its adoption across industries. Many OEMs already have a product strategy. Even if JupiterMesh has better specifications and is more suitable for the switching of the assembly line, it’s a difficult task to convince the manufacturers to accept the new standard that is why the JupiterMesh market is taking significant amount of time to build the market base. This is one of the major challenges which are set to hamper the JupiterMesh devices market growth during the forecast period.
JupiterMesh Devices Market Landscape
Product launches, Acquisitions, Collaboration, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the JupiterMesh devices Market. JupiterMesh devices top 10 companies include:
Comcast Corporation
Itron Inc., Kroger Co.
Landis+Gyr Corporation
Legrand
NXP Semiconductors
Philips Corporation
Schneider Electric
Silicon Labs Inc.
SmartThings Inc.
Texas Instruments
Acquisitions/Product Launches
In February 2020, NXP Semiconductors NV released the JN5189 and JN5188 IEEE 802.15.4 wireless microcontrollers that are aimed to deliver ultra-low-power connected intelligence for Zigbee 3.0 and Thread applications. With this, NXP expands the JN series of devices, the JN5189 and JN5188 are NXP’s first to provide an integrated NFC NTAG, while supporting a wide operating temperature range from -40 ? to +125 ?.
In October 2019, Qualcomm Inc. launched a development kit based on the Qualcomm QCA4020 multi-mode SoC that is certified by Amazon’s Alexa Voice Service (AVS) for AWS IoT Core connected device. The Qualcomm Home Hub 100 is an integrated hardware and software platform, designed to support multi-mode intelligent connectivity, with the QCA4020 SoC featuring 02.15.4-based technologies, including ZigBee and Thread.
Key Takeaways
JupiterMesh devices in smart city segment is analyzed to grow at a highest CAGR of 20.1% in the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to the initiatives and investments made by the government for smart city projects, rapid urbanization and others in several regions across the globe.
North America had dominated the global JupiterMesh Devices market in 2020 with a share of around 33.5% and is analyzed to maintain a significant growth during 2021-2026, owing to the early adoption of advanced technology, rising demand for wireless mesh network, growing penetration of IoT and increasing investment in smart city projects in this region.
The investment for Smart city projects are estimated to grow rapidly due to the increasing public safety issues, rapid urbanization, government’s initiatives, increasing concerns for environment and others which will act as a growth driver for JupiterMesh market.
JupiterMesh Devices companies are strengthening their position through mergers & acquisitions and continuously investing in research and development (R&D) activities to come up with solutions to cater to the changing requirements of customers.
