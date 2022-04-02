Double Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market to ride on technological upgradations; to reach US$ 1.5 Bn between 2019 and 2029
Considering the crucial parameters, trends, and challenges, PMR’s study estimates that the double chamber prefilled syringes market will record nearly 9% CAGR over the course of the forecast period 2019-2029.
The Double Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market is meant to grow on a splendid note in the next decade. With technology creeping in, the time-consuming routine is being taken over by telehealth/e-Health records. Almost everything that was happening in person has been taken over by remote monitoring. This has helped in transcending the geographical barriers as well. These would be the trends concerning the Double Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market in the future.
Persistence Market Research (PMR), in its new offering, opines global double chamber prefilled syringes market to grow at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Over the recent years, FDA has approved a large number of parenteral drugs for lyophilized products, which is boosting the requirement for parenteral drug delivery systems of higher efficiency. This is among the major factors boosting the global demand for dual and multi-chamber prefilled syringes.
The efficacy of constituted drugs is majorly influenced by drug delivery systems. Owing to their limitations, traditional modes are likely to impact the overall drug delivery process, however, dual-chamber syringe technology ensures highly efficient drug use through precise product constitution.
Company Profiles:
Pfizer Inc.
Biosciences, Inc.
Ypsomed AG
Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc.
Credence MedSystems, Inc.
Vetter Pharma International GmbH
MAEDA INDUSTRY Co., Ltd.
AstraZeneca plc
AbbVie Inc.
Nipro Corporation
SCHOTT AG
According to PMR, the global double chamber prefilled syringes market is estimated to have accounted for approximately US$ 1.4 Bn in terms of value in 2018. High convenience associated with the usage of double chamber prefilled syringes is driving their adoption among end users, which is boosting the demand for double chamber prefilled syringes.
This is one of the leading factors that are significantly contributing to the growth of the double chamber prefilled syringes market. Moreover, double chamber prefilled syringes facilitate next-generation drug delivery technology and are more patient-centric as compared to traditional modes.
This is driving the revenue generation of the double chamber prefilled syringes market in Asian countries. In addition, manufacturers are actively focusing on improving product efficiency and safety of use. In order to adhere to user safety laws, manufacturers are incorporating safety features in their products.
The majority of the key domestic players in the double chamber prefilled syringes market are focused on increasing their product reach as well as connectivity with the regional distributors of double chamber prefilled syringes. The manufacturers of double chamber prefilled syringes are focused on strengthening their business footprint in high-potential double chamber prefilled syringes markets, such as India, Japan, China, and Mexico, through the expansion of their sales and distribution channels across these countries.
