Organic Lamb Market Size Estimated to Reach $17.6 Billion by 2027
Awareness Pertaining to Healthy Lifestyle Post-consumption of Organic Lambs and Meat Products Has Been a Key Organic Lamb Market Driver.
Organic Lamb Market size is estimated to reach $17.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. There are numerous types of cattle feed such as grain-fed (soy, maize, and others), barley-fed, grass-fed (forage) that are mostly supplemented with vitamins and minerals to heighten the overall quality of the feed that too without the inclusion of artificial ingredients. As compared to conventionally-grown meat, organic lamb is a sound source of unsaturated fatty acids (omega-3) and antioxidants (flavonoids and anthocyanins) which extend several health benefits like fighting free radicals, lowers cholesterol levels. Not only it is beneficial for human health but environmental health too. Moreover, the mild taste and easily chewable nature of organic lamb have drawn the eyes of meat lovers around the globe. There are many supervising associations worldwide such as the Australian Organic Standard and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) which are responsible for enforcing the rules and regulations from time to time in an attempt to ensure the safety and quality of organic meat. The organic lamb market outlook is exceptionally bewitching as the health awareness among consumers is rising day after day. In addition to that, proliferating health attentiveness, spiraling disposable incomes, growing incidences of meat contamination, increasing consumption of dietary vitamin and mineral supplements, and heightening meat consumption are the factors set to drive the growth of the Organic Lamb Market for the period 2022-2027.
Organic Lamb Market Segmentation Analysis- By Product Type
The organic lamb market based on product type can be further segmented into raw lamb and processed lambs. Processed lambs held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the wide array of products which are available in the said segment such as rack, loin, leg cut, skank, lamb mince, and various others. Owing to the availability of such sub-segments, the product can be used across the applications and dishes, thereby sufficing the demand.
Moreover, the processed lambs are estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the nutritional benefits the following offers over the other forms of red meat. 100 grams of processed lamb carries up to 26 grams of protein and has an estimated 250 calories. Moreover, processed lambs can be skewed according to the preference of the end-user need and taste, thereby helping the segment to offer steadfast marketable opportunities.
Organic Lamb Market Segmentation Analysis- By Distribution Channel
The organic lamb market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into B2B and B2C. B2B held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the various restrictions being removed from the majority of the western regions owing to vaccinations. Restaurants and hospital industries witnessed a surging demand from meat products, especially from the organic segment. Additionally, food chains such as chipotle, sweet green, lyfe kitchen, veggie grill, and various others have postulated their business modules to revolve around organically obtained meat products, which have allowed them to observe heightened sales.
Moreover, the business to consumers or B2C segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the availability of new packed organic lamb items, which are now being made available to the consumers at a reduced price. For example, third-party online sales facilitators such as Walmart have “Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Free-Range Ground Lamb of 12lbs available at a price of $110, against the MRP of $130. Owing to such discounts, cashback, and product innovation, the segment of B2B would offer excellent opportunities.
Organic Lamb Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography
The organic lamb market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Europe’s organic lamb market held a dominant share of 36% as compared to its other counterparts. Moreover, under the predominant category of fresh or chilled lamb carcasses and half carcasses, Europe had an imported value of 71%. Additionally, for the rising import values globally in terms of lambs, Europe has been a significant contributor.
However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to marketers in the projected period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the rise of exports from the Oceania countries such as Australia and New Zealand in terms of meat of bovine animals. For example, in 2017, Australia had an exported quantity of 782000 tons which zoomed to touch 1 million tons by 2019. Similarly, other regions such as China have been a predominant exporter of such products, thereby providing opportunities.
Organic Lamb Market Drivers
The demand from the hospitality sector can benefit both the industry and the consumer, thereby making it a driver of importance
Organic food or lamb in the following cases can be a tad bit expensive if compared to conventional meat items. However, consumers are willing to pay extra, provided that the restaurant is providing all the offerings in an environmentally friendly tone. Surveys have shown that more consumers are willing to pay extra to the hospitality sector who claim to have been using organic products or from a local or domestic supplier. In total, 65% of consumers noted that they would be willing to pay 10% more to dine at a green restaurant. Additionally, organic food is now doing rounds in terms of popularity; hence, restaurants are widely encouraging the use of such products, as they build consumer confidence while also initiating a responsibility towards the overall environment. Lastly, organic food is more appetizing than conventional food as the consumers are aware that the said place would not be dealing with products that are high in GMO, chemicals, and antibiotics, which in turn makes the food appetizing, thereby driving demand.
A tide change in favor of meat consumption has been a key development, thereby enhancing the organic lamb market sentiment
Plant-based meat has been gaining immense market traction since the pandemic started in 2020. However, the recent quarterly report of the giant manufacturers of plant-based meat has raised serious concerns over the future of the said industry. Moreover, the following trend has been a welcoming gift for the organic lamb and meat markets. It is owing to many reasons why the sales pertaining to meat have picked up in foreign markets, such as opening restrictions around the globe have made the consumers jump back to the old grind of eating meat, especially organic, wherever possible. Moreover, the plant-based meats are 30-40% more expensive than the actual meat category, which further has now proved of importance while people have started to spend more on luxurious food items than sustenance.
Organic Lamb Market Challenges
Failed livestock practices, incoherent welfare standards, and high prices as compared to a conventional lamb have been a market growth impeding factor
The livestock practices and welfare standards are self-contradictory when closely analyzed. The USDA mandates that organic livestock should only include access to pasture, access to shade and indoor shelter, an exercise area, and appropriateness based on the stage of life, climate, and environment. Additionally, the health-related factors are contributed by National Organic Program, which governs that feeders would not withhold treatment from an organic animal just for keeping the end-product organic. The following translates into less and fewer amounts of organic livestock available, as the probability of the lambs falling sick is incredibly high. The biggest loophole is likely that most organic livestock regulations are left up to the discretion of each individual producer. For example, although all organic livestock producers must, without a doubt, feed organic meals to livestock and obtain their livestock from organic sources, other rules, such as when animals are allowed outside and how much space they actually get, are mostly set and self-regulated by individual producers.
Organic Lamb Industry Outlook
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in this market. Organic Lamb top 10 companies include:
Arcadian Organic & Natural Meat CO Pty Ltd.,
Stream Farm,
Windy N Ranch, LLC
Thomas Food International,
Sunshine Coast Organic Meats,
Good Earth Farms, LLC,
Tulip Ltd,
The Lamb Company North America,
Pre-Brands
Silver Fern Farms
Recent Developments
In November 2021, USDA built pandemic support for certified organic and transitioning operations. The following will cover and cover certification and education expenses pertaining to agricultural or livestock producers who wish to transition to organic methods. OTECP funding is provided through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). Crop and livestock operations transitioning to organic production may be eligible for 75% of a transitional operation’s eligible expenses, up to $750, for each year.
In October 2021, Silver Fern farms of New Zealand expanded its product range in the Midwest. It is a leading red meat producer and exporter. The lamb medallions are 100% grass-fed and raised with no added hormones or antibiotics. The lamb medallions will be made available across the 42 jewel stores, which further would allow for sales through 188 jewel supermarkets. The green pastures of New Zealand along with the skillful workforce will further allow exponential sales.
In September 2020, Pre-Brands, a provider of grass-fed lamb and beef products announced and introduced a grass-fed lamb from New Zealand. Pre-Brands will launch its lamb category with Pre-Frenched Lamb Rack in time for the holidays, with product line extensions planned for Q2 2021. The CEO of the company provided an insight stating that the grass-fed lambs from New Zealand have enjoyed a reputation for premium quality and taste.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, Europe’s organic lamb market held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the high-meat consumption patterns, which are now being supplemented by the urge to consume organic food items that are both good to the environment and self. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers in the projected period of 2022-2027 owing to the adoption of western food consumption trends and favorable agro-livestock policies.
Awareness pertaining to healthy lifestyle post-consumption of organic lambs and meat products has been a key market driver. However, failed livestock practices and incoherent welfare standards are some of the factors impeding the market growth.
A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Organic Lamb Market Report.
