Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin Market Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 6.4% During 2022-2027
Demand for Vaccines During the COVID-19 Pandemic Has Proven to Be a Powerful Driver for the Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin Market
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 04, 2022 ) The Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2022-2027 and is forecasted to be valued at USD$142 million in 2027. Mixed Mode Chromatography utilizes two interaction principles in Chromatography. These interactions depend on the resins used with the most common ones being Ion Exchange-Hydrophobic interactions and Hydroxyapatite interactions. Mixed Mode Chromatography is based on media supports that are put into operation with ligands that enable multiple modes of interaction. Mixed Mode Chromatography is used in a variety of applications such as Antibodies production of both monoclonal antibodies and polyclonal antibodies, Non-antibody Proteins, Anti-drug conjugate, and so on. The report coverage includes various segmentations in the Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin Market along with Market Drivers and Challenges.
COVID-19 Impact
Many Industries and businesses suffered a loss due to the COVID-19 Pandemic as lockdowns were implemented and the supply chains were disrupted. However, the Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin Market had observed an increase in demand due to the Pandemic. This is because one of the primary applications of Mixed Mode Chromatography resin is Antibodies production. This is used by pharmaceutical companies to make drugs to combat and alleviate the effects of people suffering from the symptoms of COVID-19 and other illnesses in general. According to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), the Pharmaceutical Industry in North America saw a growth of 3.3% in 2020 while Europe saw a growth of 3.9%. While most markets saw a decline, the demand for the Pharmaceutical Industry, and by that sentiment, the Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin Industry, pushed for their growth. The market is expected to grow during the forecast period of 2022-2027.
Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin Market Analysis – By Type
Ion Exchange-Hydrophobic holds the largest share of 48% in the Types segment in 2021. Ion Exchange-Hydrophobic interaction is one of the strongest techniques when it comes to Mixed Mode Chromatography. Ion Exchange-Hydrophobic Interactions separate and purify protein molecules on basis of their hydrophobicity. This form of Mixed Mode Chromatography preserves the biological activity of the protein and also effectively removes impurities. Hydroxyapatite Interactions is another form of Mixed Mode Chromatography Interaction that is popular for biomolecule separation. Hydroxyapatite Interactions are excellent for removing aggregates from monoclonal antibodies. There are other types of Mixed Mode Chromatography as well however the most popular Interactions are Ion Exchange-Hydrophobic Interaction and Hydroxyapatite Interactions.
Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin Market Analysis – By Application
Antibodies Production holds the largest share by 40% in the Application segment in the year 2021. Mixed Mode Chromatography is most commonly used in the production of monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies. In monoclonal antibodies production, Mixed Mode Chromatography resin is very effective in removing aggregates, which are process and product-related impurities, under typical conditions. Another application of Mixed Mode Chromatography resin is in the production of vaccines. This has become extremely significant in recent times as the demand and production of COVID-19 vaccines have skyrocketed. According to the University of Oxford, as of October 2021, 6.84 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered globally with 48.5% of the world population having been partially vaccinated with at least one dose. Vaccine production has proven to be a massive driver for the Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin Market.
Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin Market Analysis – By Geography
North America holds the largest segment of 43% in the geography segment of Mixed Mode Chromatography Resins Market in 2021. North America is at the forefront of Research and Development when it comes to pharmaceutical technology and is the world leader in the pharmaceutical business. According to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), the United States of America (USA) accounted for 49% of the global pharmaceutical sales in 2020 and also invested USD $64,357 million in Research and Development (R&D) in the Pharmaceutical Industry in 2019. The United States (USA) alone holds the largest share in terms of sales in the Pharmaceutical Industry, which is about 63.7% in 2020. The Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin Market is driven primarily by the Pharmaceutical Industry. North America dominates the market.
Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin Market Drivers
The overwhelming demand for Vaccines against COVID-19:
One of the primary drivers for the Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin Market is the overwhelming demand for the COVID-19 virus. The need for vaccination is global and many governments are mandating vaccination for not only healthcare reasons but also as a means to reinstate pre-COVID-19 rules and regulations and recover the economy. According to the University of Oxford, as of October 2021, 6.84 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered globally with 48.5% of the world population having been partially vaccinated with at least one dose. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has also stated that 19.5 billion doses have been secured globally and are the targeted dose for global vaccination.
Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin Market Challenges
Disadvantages of Mixed Mode Chromatography:
Even though Mixed Mode Chromatography proves to be incredibly effective and versatile, it still has some clear disadvantages when it comes to usage. One clear disadvantage is the low solubility of some compounds in high proportions of organic solvent. Ion Exchange-Hydrophobic Chromatography shows poor compatibility with Mass Spectrometry which is primarily due to the high concentration of buffering salts in the mobile phase. There is also the long column equilibration time responsible for long method development time. Such disadvantages prove to be a challenge for the Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin Market.
Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin Industry Outlook
Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in this market. Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin top 10 companies include:
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
Tosoh Bioscience LLC
Merck & Co.
Life Technology Corporation
Danaher Corporation
Knauer GmBH
SR Micro Inc.
GE Healthcare Life Sciences
Bio-Works Company Ltd.
Kaneka Corporation
Recent Developments
In October 2021, Tosoh Bioscience LLC completed the acquisition of Semba Biosciences, a private company that is a leading innovator in Multi Column Chromatography (MMC) established in Wisconsin, United States.
In April 2020, Bio-Rad Laboratories acquired Celsee, Inc., a company that provides single-cell solutions. Celsee, Inc. provides a practical, scalable, and efficient approach to accurately analyze single cells.
Key Takeaways
North America dominates the Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin Market in the geography segment.
Mixed Mode Chromatography Resins are most commonly used in the application of antibodies production, Vaccine Production, and Antibody-drug Conjugate.
Ion Exchange-Hydrophobic Interactions are the most common form of Mixed Mode Chromatography Interaction which are used to separate and purify protein molecules based on hydrophobicity.
The demand for vaccines during the COVID-19 Pandemic has proven to be a powerful driver for the Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin Market.
