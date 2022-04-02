Industrial Starch Market Size Expected to Be Reach $82.4 Billion by 2027
The Soaring Application Of Industrial Starch With Starch Being A Kind Of Polysaccharide, As A Thickening, Stabilizing, And Gelling Agent Is Set To Propel The Growth Of The Industrial Starch Market
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 02, 2022 ) Industrial Starch Market size is estimated to reach $82.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Starch is a necessary portion of adhesive formulations and is utilized in an extensive series of industrial uses. The industrial starch is extracted from different organic sources like wheat, rice, tapioca, potato, and maize. Wheat, maize, and potato are the most typically utilized industrial starches. Starch is a polymer of glucose connected to another one by way of the glycosidic bonds. One of the most significant cereal starches worldwide is maize starch. In numerous countries, it is regarded as one of the staple foods. A polysaccharide is a long chain of carbohydrate molecules or units constrained by glycosidic bonds. Polysaccharides can be acquired from plants or additional living organisms. Starch is a significant kind of polysaccharide. The accelerated development of the food and food processing industry is set to drive the Industrial Starch Market. The soaring application of industrial starch with starch being a kind of polysaccharide, as a thickening, stabilizing, and gelling agent is set to propel the growth of the Industrial Starch Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Industrial Starch Industry Outlook.
Industrial Starch Market Segment Analysis – By Source:
The Industrial Starch Market based on the source can be further segmented into Corn, Wheat, Cassava, Potato, and Others. The Corn Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the soaring application of corn starch owing to corn starch being gluten-free. Corn starch is one of the staple foods of numerous countries. Corn starch is a good source of energy and averts reduced blood sugar in people with nocturnal hypoglycemia and this is further propelling the growth of the Corn segment.
Furthermore, the Cassava segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the proliferating application of cassava starch as a water-binding and texturizing agent and its assistance in accomplishing required viscosity on food products in conjunction with cassava being one of the principal staple foods in the developing world.
Industrial Starch Market Segment Analysis – By Application:
The Industrial Starch Market based on the application can be further segmented into Food, Feed, Paper Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, and Others. The Food segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the soaring application of industrial starch in the bakery and confectionery sector. Maize starch is one of the staple foods which is utilized extensively in the bakery industry. The augmented demand for on-the-go food products and different beverages from the youngsters and employed population is further propelling the growth of this segment.
Furthermore, the Paper Industry segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the extensive application of industrial starches like maize starch powder, maize starch being one of the staple foods in numerous countries, in the paper industry to improve the durability of paper and as adhesive for bonding layers of corrugated boards.
Industrial Starch Market Segment Analysis – By Geography:
The Industrial Starch Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Industrial Starch Market) held the largest share with 35% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the existence of different multinational food production and processing firms leading to the heightening demand for industrial starch with maize starch being one of the staple foods in the region. There is accelerated development of industrial packaging in the region. The developing consumer base seeking healthy food and beverage alternatives and surging acceptance of novel techniques to minimize calories, fat, and sugar by makers resulting in proliferating demand for native starch is further propelling the growth of the Industrial Starch Market in the North American region.
Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to factors like soaring cultivation of raw materials like cassava, sweet potato, and maize which may be one of the staple foods in countries like China, Thailand, Indonesia, and India in the Asia-Pacific region. The increasing per capita income and the heightening demand of consumers for different food and manufactured products using starch in their preparation are further fueling the progress of the Industrial Starch Market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Industrial Starch Market Drivers
Heightening Industrial Applications Of Maize Starch Are Projected To Drive The Growth Of Industrial Starch Market:
Maize Starch is one of the staple foods of numerous countries. A white, aroma-less, tasteless carbohydrate segregated from the parts of corn or maize, maize starch powder is typically utilized as a stiffening agent and a thickener with several contemporary uses. Maize starch is utilized in the bakery industry. Bakers apply maize starch to enhance the texture and tenderness of cakes. The batter is prepared harder in nature and correspondingly, turning the starch the most suitable for application in the preparation of cakes. Maize Starch is also utilized in ice cream, salad dressings, pastries, and additional sweet foods. Maize starch powder is typically utilized in the paper industry to enhance the bonding strength of paper just like creased boxes owing to the wonderful adhesive characteristics of maize starch powder. Maize starch may be applied in the textile industry to soften texture just like accessorizing fabric with the essential firmness. The soaring industrial applications of maize starch are therefore fueling the growth of the Industrial Starch Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Soaring Innovations In Industrial Starch Are Expected To Boost The Demand Of Industrial Starch Market:
Starch is the most bounteous polysaccharide of glucose type and is organized in different kinds of food grains and certain vegetables inclusive of potatoes. NOVATION® Lumina functional native starches, progressive clean label starches, developed by Ingredion, can allow satisfying consumer demand for ‘natural’ food and drinks while conveying excellent flavor, color, texture, and performance. Specifically appropriate for light-colored applications with dainty flavors, NOVATION® Lumina functional native starches provide all the range of capabilities of modified starches. They can permit the development of yogurts, puddings, dressings, soups, and sauces while conveying the sensory experience consumers anticipate and the clean labels they look for. The surging innovations in Industrial Starch like functional native starches are therefore driving the growth of the Industrial Starch Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Industrial Starch Market Challenges
Soaring Application Of Resin Glue As Alternative To Starch Is Hampering The Growth Of The Industrial Starch Market:
The soaring demand for resin glue as a substitute for starch in the paper and textile industry is challenging the growth of the Industrial Starch Market. Resin glue is frequently a staple adhesive for makers owing to its intense durability, soaring bonding strength, chemical resistance, and capability to endure hot and cold climates. It also possesses reduced porosity making resin excellent for application as an overlay or for laminating. The advantages of utilization of resin adhesives include developing an intensely robust and durable bond, appropriateness for high-speed production, provision of a series of elasticity, surface tack and cohesive strength, effortlessly tailor-made adhesive characteristics, adherence to an assortment of surfaces, and opposition to moisture. High-resistant resins can hinder shock, extended vibration, and soaring temperatures, turning them convenient for industrial uses. This issue is thus hampering the growth of the Industrial Starch Market.
Industrial Starch Industry Outlook
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D Activities are key strategies adopted by players in this market. Industrial Starch top 10 companies include:
Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)
Tate & Lyle
Grain Processing Corporation
Cargill
Ingredion Incorporated
AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
The Tereos Group
Altia Industrial Services
EVEREST STARCH (IND) PVT.LTD.
Karandikars Orgochem Private Limited
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In March 2021, Ingredion Incorporated has included two novel products to its plant-based portfolio manufactured at its novel pea protein production facility in South Sioux City, Nebraska. VITESSENCE Pulse 1853 pea protein isolate and PURITY P 1002 pea starch are tenably sourced from North American farms, allowing food and beverage makers to develop ingenious plant-based food and beverages. The novel pea isolate and pea starch contribute to the firm’s portfolio of plant-based proteins and constituents, which involves the plant-protein concentrates and flours manufactured in Vanscoy, Saskatchewan.
In September 2021, Archer-Daniels-Midland Co pronounced that it had introduced a novel flavor manufacture facility in China to satisfy the increasing demand for beverages and healthy foods. The novel facility – ADM Food Technology (Pinghu) Co Ltd, situated in the eastern province of Zhejiang and around one hour away from Shanghai – symbolizes a further extension by the global grains trader in the nutrition segment. The novel plant will offer an extensive series of flavor solutions for beverages, sweet goods, dairy and dairy options, and health-associated and functional foods, ADM pronounced in a statement.
In February 2021, Tate & Lyle PLC declared that it has finished the acquisition of an 85% shareholding in Chaodee Modified Starch Co., Ltd., a well-developed tapioca modified food starch maker situated in Thailand. The endorsement of a conditional agreement for this acquisition was declared on 28 October 2020. As per Nick Hampton, Chief Executive of Tate & Lyle, “This acquisition extends our presence in specialty tapioca-based texturants and allows us to offer a broader range of tapioca-based solutions to meet customers’ needs for better tasting and clean label foods”.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, North America (Industrial Starch Market) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring sales of industrial starches, with starch being a kind of polysaccharide, in the U.S. in the North American region.
Industrial Starch Market growth is being driven by the development of the food and beverage industry and the soaring application of industrial starch with starch being a kind of polysaccharide, in the production of frozen, packaged, and convenience food products. However, the soaring cost of R&D activities is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Industrial Starch Market. Industrial Starch Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Industrial Starch Market report.
