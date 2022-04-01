Energy Gum Market Size Expected to Be Reach $134.2 Billion by 2027
The Soaring Marketing And Promotional Activities By The Makers Of Energy-rich Flavor-filled Gum Are Set To Propel The Growth Of The Energy Gum Market
Energy Gum Market size is estimated to reach $134.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Energy gum offers an increase in energy levels when required. It may include constituents like caffeine, vitamins B-6, Vitamin B-12, and L-Theanine. It also heightens alertness and focus. Run Gum Energy Gum is the fastest and most useful way to increase energy levels. Blended with caffeine, taurine, and b-vitamins is the answer to gradually absorbing energy products. Vivarin Caffeine Gum provides a caffeine increase anywhere, anytime required. For years, caffeine has assisted people to feel attentive, with raised mental alertness and energy. That identical caffeine is on hand in a gum which is an energy caffeine gum termed Vivarin Caffeine Gum. Energy gum is an energy-rich flavor-filled gum that transfers instantaneous energy in an efficient manner to enhance mental alertness and also relieve the impacts of sleep deprivation and tiredness instantaneously. The surging count of communities with active lifestyles is set to drive the Energy Gum Market. The soaring marketing and promotional activities by the makers of energy-rich flavor-filled gum are set to propel the growth of the Energy Gum Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Energy Gum Market Segment Analysis – By Application:
The Energy Gum Market based on the application can be further segmented into Fitness Training/Exercising, Sports, Study, Business, and Others. The Fitness Training/Exercising Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the soaring desk jobs which have resulted in a sedentary lifestyle and consequently pushed people to fitness and exercise. Special energy chews of energy caffeine gum have been developed for workouts. The surging inclination of fitness enthusiasts towards energy caffeine gum and other varieties of energy gum designed for fitness workouts to serve as instant sources of energy is further propelling the growth of the Fitness Training/Exercising segment.
Furthermore, the Sports segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the proliferating application of specially designed energy caffeine gum to provide a pointed boost without the requirement of consuming excess sugar and liquid by way of an energy drink.
Energy Gum Market Segment Analysis – By Distribution Channel:
The Energy Gum Market based on distribution channel can be further segmented into Supermarkets, Convenient Stores, Specialty Retailers, Online Stores, and Others. The Online Stores Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the soaring utilization of e-commerce websites amidst the COVID-19 pandemic by consumers worldwide. Energy caffeine gum from different brands is available online at websites like Amazon and HEB. The ease of availability of energy gum at fingertips just a click away with home delivery options at discounted rates is further propelling the growth of this segment.
Furthermore, the Supermarkets segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the ready availability of energy caffeine gum and other kinds of energy gum marketed by different brands in one place where the consumers can take a direct physical look at the products and purchase immediately amidst the increasing inclination of consumers to adopt pre-pandemic lifestyles with the ongoing massive vaccination drives worldwide as humanity valiantly strives to regain normalcy.
Energy Gum Market Segment Analysis – By Geography:
The Energy Gum Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Energy Gum Market) held the largest share with 39% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the soaring health awareness among consumers in the region. Energy caffeine gum boosts mental alertness resulting in improved performance. The introduction of novel innovative products in conjunction with the presence of the biggest global active military bases in the U.S. is further propelling the growth of the Energy Gum Market in the North American region.
Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to factors like accelerated consciousness regarding health and the surging population of the elderly in the Asia-Pacific region. The proliferating count of fitness centers with burgeoning consumption of energy caffeine gum in conjunction with the altered food habits is further fueling the progress of the Energy Gum Market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Energy Gum Market Drivers
Benefits Of Energy Caffeine Gum Are Projected To Drive The Growth Of Energy Gum Market:
Blockhead has developed an energy caffeine gum with peppermint flavor and quick-acting caffeine and vitamins. The quick-acting caffeine is absorbed with acceleration as one chews the energy gum. Energy Gum is a sugar-free chewing gum that includes caffeine and vitamins. Particularly planned to energize the consumer quickly, this is a novel innovation in energy with every piece conveying identical caffeine like a tiny coffee which is absorbed while chewing and acts more rapidly than coffee and energy drinks, energizing the consumer in 5 minutes. This energy caffeine gum by Blockhead acts in 5 minutes, includes 50 mg caffeine along with b-vitamins which assist with sustained energy discharge, metabolism, and concentration and provide superior value energy supply. The extensive advantages of energy caffeine gum are therefore fueling the growth of the Energy Gum Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Soaring Innovations In Energy-Rich Flavor-Filled Gum Are Expected To Boost The Demand Of Energy Gum Market:
Mondelez International has developed Trident Vibes gum which provides a traveling tour of taste and texture that causes a burst of something novel with each chew of the consumer. Readily accessible in Spearmint Rush, Ooh La La Lemon, and Tropical Beat, the gum possesses a crystal coating for additional bangs of zest. Sour Berry Twist is another flavor that has been introduced with sour and spicy goodness packaged with notes of lime, orange, and raspberry. The surging innovations in Energy-Rich Flavor-Filled Gum are therefore driving the growth of the Energy Gum Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Energy Gum Market Challenges
Increasing FDA (Food And Drug Administration) Investigations Are Hampering The Growth Of The Energy Gum Market:
In 2013, Wrigley’s novel caffeinated gum drew the attention of the Food and Drug Administration, which pronounced that it will analyze the results of included caffeine on children and teens. Alert Energy Caffeine Gum was launched by Mars Inc.’s Wrigley division. One-piece includes 40 milligrams of caffeine, the identical quantity available in a half a cup of coffee. The gum arrives in two flavors: mint and fruit. When it is chewed, the caffeine is discharged into the saliva. Some are swallowed similar to drinking coffee or a soda. Some are absorbed in a straightforward manner into the bloodstream by way of the cheeks and under the tongue. The only time the FDA has endorsed additional caffeine in a food was in the 1950s for cola drinks, as per Michael Taylor, the agency’s deputy commissioner for foods and veterinary medicine, in a statement. Furthermore, Taylor pronounced that caffeinated gum is the most recent to include caffeine. Taylor further added, “Today, the environment has changed. Children and adolescents may be exposed to caffeine beyond those foods in which caffeine is naturally found and beyond anything, FDA envisioned when it made the determination regarding caffeine in cola”. “For that reason, FDA is taking a fresh look at the potential impact that the totality of new and easy sources of caffeine may have on the health of children and adolescents, and if necessary, will take appropriate action.” These kinds of issues are thus hampering the growth of the Energy Gum Market.
Energy Gum Industry Outlook
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D Activities are key strategies adopted by players in this market. Energy Gum top 10 companies include:
Blast Power Gum
BLOCKHEAD HQ Ltd
Energy Bombs
GumRunners, LLC
Lotte Group
NeuroGum, LLC
Mars Wrigley
First Energy Gum
Neuro
Mondelez International, Inc. (Cadbury Trebor Bassett)
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In December 2021, Mars Wrigley has conducted the following step in its dedication to more tenable packaging by adjusting its M&M’S theater boxes in the U.S. M&M’S theater boxes will currently be completely recyclable with the elimination of the conventional plastic overwrap. This sustainability step removes 98 metric tons of plastic waste a year.
In November 2021, Galaxy has introduced its ‘made in India, for India’ journey by revealing a localized product offering for the Indian market which has chiefly been dominated by Mondelez and Nestle. To time with the introduction, Mars Wrigley, the parent company has kicked off a brand campaign collectively visualized mentally by AMV BBDO & BBDO India. The film presents the noted Indian actress and singer Shruti Haasan as the celebrity advocate to reveal the novel proposition, ‘Chocolate so smooth, pleasure lasts’.
In October 2021, Mars Wrigley’s Twix embarked into the non-fungible token (NFT) space with the introduction of a Left Twix and Right Twix on the NFT platform MakersPlace. The blockchain-powered collectors’ pieces are apparently indistinguishable but are really distinct. They were planned in collaboration with artist YEAHYEAHCHLOE.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, North America (Energy Gum Market) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring participation rate of youth in domestic and international sports consuming energy-rich flavor-filled gum and proliferating count of fitness franchises across U.S., Canada and Mexico in the North American region.
Energy Gum Market growth is being driven by the surging preference of millennials towards health and fitness supplement products like energy-rich flavor-filled gum. However, the soaring cost of raw materials is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Energy Gum Market.
Energy Gum Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Energy Gum Market report.
