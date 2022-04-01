Egg Phosphatidylcholine Market Size Expected to Be Reach $16.4 Million by 2027
The Egg Phosphatidylcholine Market size is estimated to reach $16.4 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Phosphatidylcholine or PC is a phospholipid that is attached to the choline particle. The phospholipids primarily contain fatty acids, glycerol, and phosphorus. Additionally, the phosphorus part of the phospholipid- the lecithin is made from phosphatidylcholine. Phosphatidylcholine is mainly derived from the egg-yolk or soybean. In recent years, awareness pertaining to the use of phospholipids have grown, as now their molecules are being actively used for signal transmission messengers, emulsifiers, and food stabilizer. Phospholipids form the major proportion of cell membranes, and thereby, play an important role in understanding the biochemistry and physiology of cells. Egg yolk lecithin contains 78% (w/w) phosphatidylcholine, 18% (w/w) phosphatidylethanolamine, and 2% (w/w) cholesterol. Phosphatidylcholine from egg yolk contains mainly saturated fatty acids and PUFA, which is a good model of biofilm. Various end-user applicators are heavily relying on the usage of Phosphatidylcholine as research has culminated and provides various medicinal benefits. Boost in the cognitive brain function, liver repairment, easing out the condition of IBD, and various others. Owing to the rise in the geriatric population coupled with various aging diseases and huge benefits portrayed by egg- phosphatidylcholine in helping other bodily functions have been identified as the key driver for the Egg Phosphatidylcholine Industry for the projected period of 2022-2027.
Egg Phosphatidylcholine Market Segmentation Analysis- By Application
The Egg Phosphatidylcholine Market based on the application can be further segmented into Solubilizer, Moisturizer, Emulsifier, and Others. Emulsifier held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to its vast usage in various end-user industries such as cosmetics and food & beverages. Cosmetics that blend the unlike particles/ingredients need an emulsifier to hold them together. Since phosphatidylcholine is amphipathic, it can accumulate and allow both said to mix well together. Additionally, the said emulsifier staves off rancidity thereby helping in controlling skin cancer. Within the US, 20% of the population is susceptible to developing skin cancer by the age of 70.
Moreover, the emulsifier segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027 owing to the growing consumption of various food and beverages, and its properties to elongate the shelf life. Additionally, cases of acne and other skin ailments are on the rise and will continue to do so, thereby helping the discussed application.
Egg Phosphatidylcholine Market Segmentation Analysis- By End-Users
The Egg Phosphatidylcholine Market based on end-users can be further segmented into Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, and Others. Food and Beverages held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the rising pressure created by various supply chain channels and other ancillaries which are forcing the manufacturers to use emulsifiers to elongate the product shelf life. The right lecithin acting as an emulsifier and natural antioxidant enables to extend the shelf-life of various confectionery products, such as chocolate, chocolate coatings, fudge, and toffees. COVID-19 had a positive effect on the sales of chocolates and toffees. For example, Hershey went on to say that their chocolate and by-product sales soared 40-50% in the pandemic, and they believe people would continue to buy it as comfort food.
Moreover, the food and beverages segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the growing need for vegan fruits and vegetables, and the use of egg lecithin in promoting the overall ripening process of fruits such as apples, grapes, cranberries, tomatoes, and other variables. Moreover, phospholipid lyso-phosphatidylethanolamine (LPE) is responsible for such a chemical process.
Egg Phosphatidylcholine Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography
The Egg Phosphatidylcholine Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share of 34% in the year 2021. It is owing to the presence of robust chemical players, and an immense end-user demand. For example, phosphatidylcholine can aid Alzheimer’s disease. As per the Alzheimer Association, one in nine people or 11.3% of the senior population are suffering from Alzheimer’s. Moreover, their numbers are only going to shoot, post the geriatric population boom.
However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to marketers in the projected period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the growth and uprising in the bio-life sciences company in regions such as India and China. Moreover, egg phosphatidylcholine as an emulsifier can help the agrarian nations of India to offer better staples along with fruits and vegetables.
Egg Phosphatidylcholine Market Drivers
The growing population hold of aged has created several medicinal usages for egg- Phosphatidylcholine which has aided the overall market growth.
The population is growing old globally. US CDC estimates that the senior population would hold close to 25% of the entire population by 2050, which currently is close to 18% in 2020. The growing population leads to an incremental case of various diseases and ailments which can be tackled with the usage of Egg Phosphatidylcholine. Scientific studies have indicated that PC usage can help in Alzheimer’s Disease. Additionally, a study depicted that a diet that is rich in phosphatidylcholine and vitamin B12 can significantly help in developing a strong brain. PC supplementation can increase the neurotransmitter acetylcholine in the brain. It may also improve memory, thereby helping the cases of Alzheimer’s. Nearly 6.2 million Americans above the age of 60 are living with Alzheimer’s, and the numbers are projected to double in the next 1.5 decades. NSAID or Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory drug excessive usage can diminish the phospholipid layer of the gastrointestinal tract, and a dietary intake of PC can significantly help the overall patients.
The supremacy of Egg Phosphatidylcholine in comparison with soy- phosphatidylcholine has been a major market driver.
Various studies have taken place in the said domain which has governed that egg-lecithin is superior to soy-lecithin. In terms of phosphatidylcholine, soy lecithin contains only 33% in comparison to 66-76% present in egg-lecithin. Phosphatidylethanolamine levels of soy lecithin registered is 14.1, against 15-24 of egg-lecithin. Phosphatidylserine present in soy is 0.4, while in eggs the levels touch 1. Owing to such properties, egg-lecithin is now being used by the baking industry extensively. Eggs are amphipathic in nature, which allows them to mix two immiscible liquids-oil and water together. Studies have shown that egg yolk lecithin can be as effective as an emulsifier as soy and, in some environments, even more stable. Egg yolk has also been shown to stave off rancidity better than soy lecithin.
Egg Phosphatidylcholine Market Challenges
The availability of various substitutes has created a hurdled path for the industry.
A heavy competition exists within the emulsifier-solubilizer and moisturizer. For example, fatty acid derivatives have a long queue of by-products such as polyglycerol esters, polysorbates, stearoyl lactylates, propylene glycol esters, and sucrose esters. Moreover, polyglycerol esters are actively used in cakes and icings. Products such as gums, coffee, sauces need sucrose esters as the common food emulsifier. Ammonium phosphatide (AMP) is sunflower-based. The use of AMP has been most triumphant in chocolate and confectionery manufacturing. It is chiefly efficacious in achieving uniformity and steadiness of the mixture, leading to high-quality food products. Moreover, the baking industry has been growing. Moreover, vegan trends are governing people to adopt food that is free from eggs and its by-products. Within the USA, the vegan population has zoomed on to touch 9.6 million in 2020.
Egg Phosphatidylcholine Industry Outlook
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in this market. Egg Phosphatidylcholine top 10 companies include:
Nutrasal Inc,
Avanti Polar Lipids Inc,
Lipoid,
Harmony Whole Foods Market,
Natural Factors,
Kewpie Corporation,
NOF America Corporation,
Jena Bioscience GmbH,
Vitamin Research Products.
Creative Biolabs
Recent Developments
In July 2020, Croda Internationals agreed to acquire Avanti Polar Lipids. The acquisition would help the former expand its life sciences product portfolio-pharmaceutical services-and cGMP Manufacturing cGMP production capabilities for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and life science research customers globally. After the said acquisition, the Avanti brand would be led by the current management team and more so will operate under the brand name of Avanti. The company’s portfolio includes adjuvants, phospholipids such as EGG-LPA and PC.
In April 2020, BIOZ, a silicon valley software company has announced a partnership with Jena Biosciences which would allow an accelerated pace of life science and research pertaining to drug discovery. Jena Bioscience is leveraging Bioz’s product-specific article recommendations to guide customers towards reliable experimentation techniques and products, saving time and money spent choosing reagents, exploring methods and techniques, and honing protocols. Choline-containing phospholipids are there in the company’s portfolio.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the robust demand from various applications. Additionally, consumers are widely aware of the said ingredient and the benefit it offers in terms of medicinal properties. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers in the projected period, as the major production-related activities are now transferred to China, India, Bangladesh, and Taiwan owing to cheap labor resources which put down the end-product cost significantly.
Owing to the rise in the geriatric population coupled with various aging diseases and huge benefits portrayed by egg- phosphatidylcholine in helping other bodily functions have been identified as the key driver for the Egg Phosphatidylcholine Market. However, high product costs and soaring investment needs have shrunk the market growth and market participants.
A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Egg Phosphatidylcholine Market Report.
