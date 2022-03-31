Understanding Different Types of Diamonds before Investing
By Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 31, 2022 ) Ontario, Canada -- Diamonds come in many shapes and colors, but to understand different types before investing, it is good to look at where they originate and their purposes. With that in mind, here are some types of diamonds: mined diamonds, industrial diamonds, fancy colored diamonds, lab-grown diamonds, artificially enhanced diamonds and diamond simulants.
Mined Diamonds
These are most sought after because they are naturally mined - they have been formed underground under extreme pressure billions of years ago and brought to the surface of the earth through volcanic eruption. While mined diamonds are natural, only a fraction are gem-quality, explains Carl Jones of DMIA.
Industrial Diamonds
Unlike gem-quality diamonds that are used for aesthetic purposes, industrial mines are used in industries to perform a function. The thermal, electrical, and chemical properties of industrial diamonds “make them useful for industrial operations. Industrial diamonds are used as abrasives. Industrial diamonds are tools to drill, cut, grind, and polish,” according to Jones.
Fancy Colored Diamonds
These types of diamonds are considered the most beautiful and expensive. Fancy colored diamonds come in many colors such as blue , pink, green, orange, purple, just to name a few, and are priced based on color intensity – from lightest to darkest. Examples of these are Fancy Light, Fancy, Fancy Intense and Fancy Vivid.
Lab-Grown Diamonds
These diamonds, as the name implies, are not mined from the earth -- they are manufactured in labs. According to experts, lab-grown diamonds are as real as mined diamonds. While lab-grown diamonds may have the same physical and chemical properties, they can be differentiated from mined diamonds in a lab.
Artificial Enhanced Diamonds
Unlike the lab-grown diamonds, these are diamonds that are natural, but they are artificially enhanced through laser drilling, fracture filling and high pressure treatment that improves the diamond’s color.
Diamond Simulants
These are imitation diamonds – even though they resemble natural diamonds. Example of diamond simulants are cubic zirconia, rhinestone, strontium titanate and moissanite. Diamond simulants do not have the sparkle of natural diamonds, the former will wear over time.
Different types of diamonds have different purposes and may meet particular use. Considering to invest in any of the different types of diamonds will depend on choice. However, before investing in mined diamonds or any other type, it is imperative for investors to conduct research and seek expert advice.
The President of Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd., Mr. David Metcalfe is available for consultation. He is a pioneer in the branding of natural colored diamonds as a hedge against excessive market volatility brought about by speculation and government credit excesses. For more information, go http://premierdiamondltd.com/contact-us/.
