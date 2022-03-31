In Situ Hybridization Market - Forthcoming Technological Innovations
The size of the ISH market was estimated through various secondary research approaches and triangulated with inputs from primary research to arrive at the final market size.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 31, 2022 ) According to the new market research report, "In situ Hybridization Market by Product (Consumables (Kits, Probes) Software), Technology (FISH (DNA, RNA), CISH), Application (Cancer, Infectious Disease), and End User (Diagnostic Labs, Research Institutes, CROs), Region - Global Forecast to 2025", The global in situ hybridization market size is projected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2025 from USD 0.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.
Global Industry Growth Boosting Factors:
The increasing incidence of cancer and genetic disorder and awareness of ISH based companion diagnostics tests are the major factors driving the growth of this market.
Overview:
This market research study involved the extensive use of secondary sources, directories, and databases to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and financial study of the global in situ hybridization market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, including key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information and to assess market prospects. The size of the ISH market was estimated through various secondary research approaches and triangulated with inputs from primary research to arrive at the final market size.
Driver: Increasing incidence of genetic disorder and cancer
Over the years, there has been an increase in the incidence of cancer across the globe. Extensive studies conducted over the last two decades related to human diseases have recognized recurrent genomic abnormalities as potential driving factors for a variety of cancers. Cytogenetic assays such as ISH help in integrating IHC and DNA FISH to complete the in situ toolset for researchers to discover, develop, and implement new-generation diagnostic procedures. The direct imaging of gene expression in situ at the RNA level delivers a unique insight into the interplay between cancer cells and the tumor microenvironment while the cancer is in progression.
Challenge: Lack of skilled professionals
To conduct an ISH-based test, it is very crucial to understand the molecular information of a chromosome or a gene. In addition, the reluctance to move from manual operations to automation is another challenge for market growth. Many providers find it challenging to make the transition to IT-based approaches from manual or traditional methods, or may not prefer to make the shift at all. Thus, the shortage of skilled, well-trained, and technically knowledgeable laboratory technicians to conduct ISH-based diagnosis is limiting their overall adoption, particularly in emerging markets.
Opportunity: Untapped markets in developing countries
In developed countries, high-quality molecular diagnostic tests are readily available. However, in developing countries, the cost of these diagnostic technologies is very high, which often makes them unaffordable for a large part of the population. Moreover, the lack of a commercial market for diagnostic procedures has resulted in the availability of a small number of diagnostic tests in developing countries.
As a result, emerging markets such as India, China, Brazil, offer significant growth opportunities for MDx-based technology (including ISH) owing to the rising geriatric population, the growing prevalence of infectious diseases and various types of cancers, improving healthcare infrastructure, and increasing investments by respective government bodies and leading players in these countries.
Recent Developments:
In 2020, RNAscope ISH Detection Kit (Bio-Techne) received CE-IVD approval for BOND-III platform (Leica Biosystems )
In 2020, Creative Bioarray (US) launched 2019 Novel Coronavirus Detection FISH probes to detect viral particles in infected cells & tissues.
In 2019, Roche launched VENTANA HER2 Dual ISH DNA Probe Cocktail assay
In 2019, Roche provided its platform for integration with Bio-Techne’s RNAscope ISH assay.
In 2019, Agilent Technologies, the National University of Singapore, and the National University Hospital set up Singapore’s first integrated R&D facility.
