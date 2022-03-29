The Ammonia Market to move through the innovation-oriented curve from 2021 to 2031
The report tracks global sales in 20+ high-growth markets, where demand is high across the regions of Asia, MEA, North America, and Europe.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 29, 2022 ) Ammonia is a compound of nitrogen and hydrogen, used in the manufacturing of a variety of commercially important chemical products. Ammonia is a major source of nitrogen nutrient, and is mainly used as a fertilizer as well as for the manufacture of other fertilizers such as urea, ammonium sulfate, and ammonium phosphates.
Rising demand for industrial chemicals and agrochemicals is one of the major factors boosting the sales of ammonia. Additionally, increasing production of ammonium nitrate by explosive manufacturers is driving demand for anhydrous ammonia. Within the agrochemicals sector, high demand for nitrogen-rich fertilizers such as DAP, MAP, and urea is also fueling the sales of ammonia.
As per analysis by Persistence Market Research, the global ammonia market is estimated to expand at a healthy CAGR of more than 4% over the forecast period of 2021-2031.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
Growing consumption of nitrogenous fertilizers is expected to drive demand for agrochemicals over the coming years.
Robust growth of mining operations in Asia Pacific, especially in countries such as Indonesia and China, has led to significant growth in demand for ammonium nitrate-based explosives, thus stimulating demand for ammonia.
Increasing use of ammonia in the manufacturing of various fertilizers such as urea, MAP (mono-ammonium phosphate), DAP (di-ammonium phosphate), and various other agrochemicals is driving the market in terms of consumption in Europe.
Demand for ammonia for the production of modified fertilizers is expected to boost market growth over the coming years.
Owing to increasing demand from end-use industries, key ammonia manufacturers are focusing more on greenfield projects to meet global demand. However, a few key players are planning to increase the production capacity of their existing plants to meet regional demand.
“Key players have signed research & development contracts with academic institutions to introduce new applications for ammonia and develop new technologies that can help reduce overall operating and production costs. With a demand share of more than 50%, the agrochemical sector is projected to remain as the backbone of the ammonia industry throughout the decade”, says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.
Competitive Landscape
The global ammonia industry has been identified as a moderately fragmented market, with a number of large players as well as substantial presence of medium-sized and local players. Tier-1 manufacturers account for a prominent market share of overall ammonia production and supply to end-use industries. Some of the leading players included in the report are Yara International ASA, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Potash Corp, Orica Limited, Incitec Pivot Ltd, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., Inc., Praxair, Inc., Achema AB, Linde Group, Jiangsu Huachang Chemical Co., Ltd, Koch Fertilizer LLC, SABIC, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Toggliazot PJSC, OCI Nitrogen, Haifa Chemicals Ltd., CNPC (China National Petroleum Corporation), Trammo, Inc., and Haldor Topsoe A/S. The presence of such diverse players in terms of size and geographic origin is anticipated to create a tough competitive environment at the global level.
