Surveillance Radars Market To Witness the Highest Growth in North America Region
Surveillance Radars Market by Application (Commercial, National Security, Defense & Space), Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Space), Frequency Band (HF, UHF & VHF; L; S; C; X; Ku; Ka; Multi-bands), Dimension, Component, Region - Global Forecast to 2025
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 29, 2022 ) The global Surveillance Radar Market size is projected to grow from USD 8.0 billion in 2020 to USD 11.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2025. The market is driven by various factors, such as the advancement in border surveillance systems, ongoing military modernizations, demand for border surveillance, and the need for advanced air defense systems among others.
Browse
242 Market Data Tables
55 Figures
271 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Surveillance Radar Market – Global Forecast to 2025”
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=35330984
COVID-19 Impact on the Global Surveillance Radar Market
The Surveillance Radar market includes major players Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Hensoldt (Germany), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel) and Leonardo S.p.A (Italy). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect Surveillance Radar production and services by 3% ot 5% globally in 2020.
The rapid spread of COVID-19 in Europe, the US & Asia Pacific has led to a significant drop in demand for Surveillance Radars globally, with a corresponding reduction in revenues for various suppliers, service providers across all markets owing to late delivery, manufacturing shutdown, the limited staff at manufacturing facilities, and limited availability of equipment. As per industry experts, the global Surveillance Radar demand is anticipated to recover by 2023 fully.
Digital Signal Processors segment is expected to witness the second largest market share during the forecast period
By Component, Digital Signal Processors is expected to have the largest market share during the forecasted period. Digital signal processor acts as a computer, which performs all the command and control operations by performing signal processing. Earlier, systems used analog signal processing techniques. The new digital signal processing uses high-end processors, such as Field Programmable Gated Array (FPGA), Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), and general-purpose processors.
3D segment is expected to witness the largest market share during the forecast period
The 3D is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing segment in the Surveillance Radar market. T3D surveillance radars overcome the challenges faced by 2D radars. 3D radars use active electronically scanned arrays, with digital beamforming capabilities. These radars are critical for air defense, and for applications which require precise coordinates of a target to be gathered. Some 3D radars use stacked beams for surveillance. Digital beamforming technique has enabled 3D surveillance radars to become more advanced.
Saab AB (Sweden) offers portable 3D radars for short-range air surveillance. Giraffe 1X is a lightweight 3D radar, which can be integrated on multiple mobile platforms and can be used to track drones and provide a warning against incoming rocket, artillery, and mortar rounds. The radar is capable of classifying 100 different targets simultaneously.
The Ku-band segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period
Based on the frequency band, the Ku-band segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Ka-bands provide a wide beam coverage and a higher throughput in comparison with lower bands. They suffer from rain fading, due to the absorption of electromagnetic waves by the rain. Blighter Surveillance Systems (UK) offers the Revolution 360 Radar, which uses Ku-band for the detection of targets. It operates in a fast-scan mode to achieve a full 360° coverage in 20 seconds.
In 2018, the US Army awarded a contract to the Raytheon Group for the development of a multi-mission radar system (KuFRS) based on Ku-band frequency. This radar system is capable of delivering precision firepower along with many other functions, including early detection of various threats.
The North America market is projected to witness the highest market share from 2020 to 2025
The North America region of the Surveillance Radar market has the highest market share during the forecast period. The surveillance radars market in the North American region is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period due to the ongoing modernizations of aircraft, ships, border surveillance systems, among others. According to an article published in by The Intercept on 25th August 2019, the US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) are planning to install 10 surveillance towers across the Arizona border under a USD 26 million contract with Elbit Systems (Israel). Cross-border conflicts, high illegal immigration rates, and drug trafficking have led to the US Homeland Security investing heavily in border security and detection systems. The US Customs and Border Protection has started installing surveillance towers across the Texas border.
Key Market Players
The Surveillance Radar market includes major players Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Hensoldt (Germany), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), and Leonardo S.p.A (Italy).
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=35330984
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Browse
242 Market Data Tables
55 Figures
271 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Surveillance Radar Market – Global Forecast to 2025”
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=35330984
COVID-19 Impact on the Global Surveillance Radar Market
The Surveillance Radar market includes major players Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Hensoldt (Germany), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel) and Leonardo S.p.A (Italy). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect Surveillance Radar production and services by 3% ot 5% globally in 2020.
The rapid spread of COVID-19 in Europe, the US & Asia Pacific has led to a significant drop in demand for Surveillance Radars globally, with a corresponding reduction in revenues for various suppliers, service providers across all markets owing to late delivery, manufacturing shutdown, the limited staff at manufacturing facilities, and limited availability of equipment. As per industry experts, the global Surveillance Radar demand is anticipated to recover by 2023 fully.
Digital Signal Processors segment is expected to witness the second largest market share during the forecast period
By Component, Digital Signal Processors is expected to have the largest market share during the forecasted period. Digital signal processor acts as a computer, which performs all the command and control operations by performing signal processing. Earlier, systems used analog signal processing techniques. The new digital signal processing uses high-end processors, such as Field Programmable Gated Array (FPGA), Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), and general-purpose processors.
3D segment is expected to witness the largest market share during the forecast period
The 3D is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing segment in the Surveillance Radar market. T3D surveillance radars overcome the challenges faced by 2D radars. 3D radars use active electronically scanned arrays, with digital beamforming capabilities. These radars are critical for air defense, and for applications which require precise coordinates of a target to be gathered. Some 3D radars use stacked beams for surveillance. Digital beamforming technique has enabled 3D surveillance radars to become more advanced.
Saab AB (Sweden) offers portable 3D radars for short-range air surveillance. Giraffe 1X is a lightweight 3D radar, which can be integrated on multiple mobile platforms and can be used to track drones and provide a warning against incoming rocket, artillery, and mortar rounds. The radar is capable of classifying 100 different targets simultaneously.
The Ku-band segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period
Based on the frequency band, the Ku-band segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Ka-bands provide a wide beam coverage and a higher throughput in comparison with lower bands. They suffer from rain fading, due to the absorption of electromagnetic waves by the rain. Blighter Surveillance Systems (UK) offers the Revolution 360 Radar, which uses Ku-band for the detection of targets. It operates in a fast-scan mode to achieve a full 360° coverage in 20 seconds.
In 2018, the US Army awarded a contract to the Raytheon Group for the development of a multi-mission radar system (KuFRS) based on Ku-band frequency. This radar system is capable of delivering precision firepower along with many other functions, including early detection of various threats.
The North America market is projected to witness the highest market share from 2020 to 2025
The North America region of the Surveillance Radar market has the highest market share during the forecast period. The surveillance radars market in the North American region is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period due to the ongoing modernizations of aircraft, ships, border surveillance systems, among others. According to an article published in by The Intercept on 25th August 2019, the US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) are planning to install 10 surveillance towers across the Arizona border under a USD 26 million contract with Elbit Systems (Israel). Cross-border conflicts, high illegal immigration rates, and drug trafficking have led to the US Homeland Security investing heavily in border security and detection systems. The US Customs and Border Protection has started installing surveillance towers across the Texas border.
Key Market Players
The Surveillance Radar market includes major players Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Hensoldt (Germany), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), and Leonardo S.p.A (Italy).
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=35330984
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.