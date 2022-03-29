Global Industry Research News: Healthcare IT Market worth $821.1 billion by 2026
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 29, 2022 ) According to the new market research report, "Healthcare IT Market by Products & Services (Healthcare Provider Solutions, Healthcare Payer Solutions, & HCIT Outsourcing Services), Components (Services, Software,Hardware), End-User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" The global Healthcare IT market is projected to reach USD 821.1 billion by 2026 from USD 326.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period.
Global Industry Growth Boosting Factors:
The growth of Healthcare IT Market is majorly attributed to government mandates & support for healthcare IT solutions; rising use of big data in healthcare; high returns on investment associated with healthcare IT solutions; the need to curtail escalating healthcare costs; the growing demand for and use of HCIT solutions due to COVID-19; and the growing mHealth, telehealth, and remote patient monitoring markets. On the other hand, IT infrastructural constraints in developing countries, the high cost of deployment of HCIT solutions for small and medium-sized hospitals in emerging countries, and resistance from traditional healthcare providers.
Overview:
This study involved the extensive use of both primary and secondary sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, key players, competitive landscape, key market dynamics, and key player strategies.
Driver: Rising use of big data
In the last few years, the volume of electronic data produced in the healthcare industry has expanded to terabytes and petabytes, primarily due to the digitization of administrative, clinical, and financial information. With the volume growing almost twofold every year, it is expected to reach exabytes and even zettabytes in the coming years. In addition to the growing volume, the sheer diversity of data in healthcare presents a major challenge for healthcare providers. The length of the data and its heterogeneity make healthcare data more complex when compared to other industries. To address these challenges in the healthcare industry, service providers are increasingly adopting healthcare analytics and data management solutions.
Restraint: IT infrastructural constraints in developing countries
Cost issues are one of the major barriers to the adoption of healthcare IT solutions. The maintenance and software update costs of these systems are more than the price of the software. Support and maintenance services, which include software upgrades as per changing user requirements, represent a recurring expenditure amounting to almost 30% of the total cost of ownership. Moreover, the lack of internal IT expertise in the healthcare industry necessitates training for end users to maximize the efficiency of various healthcare IT solutions, thereby adding to the cost of ownership of these systems.
The implementation cost of healthcare IT solutions in healthcare systems of emerging economies is even more as they also require capital for building an infrastructure needed for implementing healthcare IT solutions. Therefore, hospitals often prefer investing in the core technologies directly linked to patient quality of care than investing in allied departments. Thus, the high cost of deployment and maintenance restricts smaller healthcare organizations from investing in healthcare IT solutions, especially in the emerging markets across the APAC and Latin America.
Opportunity: Rising use of healthcare IT solutions in outpatient care facilities
In response to the rising pressures on health systems to lower the cost of care, the industry is shifting towards outpatient settings to reduce the care cost. In addition, convenience is another important factor driving the rise of ambulatory care. With the increase in the number of outpatient settings and patient influx, the demand and usage of healthcare IT solutions in outpatient settings will increase.
Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for healthcare IT market during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this regional market can be attributed to rising medical tourism, the implementation of new ICT guidelines in Japan, investments and reforms to modernize China’s healthcare infrastructure, the rapidly growing healthcare industry in India, and the implementation of IT programs in Australia and New Zealand. In addition, government initiatives for the adoption of HCIT, the growth of the geriatric population, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, soaring healthcare expenditure, and the growth of purchasing power of consumers will also propel the market.
